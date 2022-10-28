IN BRIEF: Egdon upset by government reintroduction of UK fracking ban

Egdon Resources PLC - Gloucestershire, England-based energy exploration and production company - Says it is disappointed by the reintroduction of the moratorium on hydraulic fracturing for shale-gas by Grant Schapps, the Secretary of State for the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Calls the reintroduction, which comes just a few weeks after the lifting of the ban, a "highly disappointing and illogical move".

Managing Director Mark Abbott says: "The decision prevents the immediate development of a safe and secure indigenous source of gas and if maintained, locks the UK into long term reliance on more carbon intensive LNG imported from Qatar, the shale-gas fields of the USA and elsewhere."

Current stock price: 2.67 pence, down 4.0% on Friday

12-month change: up 38%

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.