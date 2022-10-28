Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Egdon Resources plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDR   GB00B28YML29

EGDON RESOURCES PLC

(EDR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:06 2022-10-28 am EDT
2.670 GBX   -3.96%
08:14aIN BRIEF: Egdon upset by government reintroduction of UK fracking ban
AI
10/26European Stocks Extend Rally to Third Day on Wednesday Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
MT
10/24Egdon Resources : TR-1 Harbour Energy plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Egdon upset by government reintroduction of UK fracking ban

10/28/2022 | 08:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Egdon Resources PLC - Gloucestershire, England-based energy exploration and production company - Says it is disappointed by the reintroduction of the moratorium on hydraulic fracturing for shale-gas by Grant Schapps, the Secretary of State for the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Calls the reintroduction, which comes just a few weeks after the lifting of the ban, a "highly disappointing and illogical move".

Managing Director Mark Abbott says: "The decision prevents the immediate development of a safe and secure indigenous source of gas and if maintained, locks the UK into long term reliance on more carbon intensive LNG imported from Qatar, the shale-gas fields of the USA and elsewhere."

Current stock price: 2.67 pence, down 4.0% on Friday

12-month change: up 38%

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about EGDON RESOURCES PLC
08:14aIN BRIEF: Egdon upset by government reintroduction of UK fracking ban
AI
10/26European Stocks Extend Rally to Third Day on Wednesday Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
MT
10/24Egdon Resources : TR-1 Harbour Energy plc
PU
09/09Egdon Resources plc - Response to Government Lifting the Shale Gas Moratorium
AQ
09/08European Bourses Close Mostly Higher Thursday as EU, UK Ramp Up Economic Support Measur..
MT
09/08Egdon Resources Up 10% as UK Lifts Shale Gas Moratorium
MT
09/08Shares of Companies With Fracking Interests Rise on Expected Energy Plan
DJ
08/09Egdon Resources - Submission of North Kelsey Planning Appeal PED241
AQ
08/08UK's Egdon Resources Appeals County Council's Decision on Exploration Permit
MT
08/08Egdon Resources : Submission of North Kelsey Planning Appeal PED241
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6,22 M 7,21 M 7,21 M
Net income 2022 2,58 M 2,99 M 2,99 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,1 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 38,8%
Chart EGDON RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Egdon Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EGDON RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,78 GBX
Average target price 22,30 GBX
Spread / Average Target 702%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Anthony William Abbott Managing Director & Executive Director
Philip Henry Peter Stephens Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Durham Executive Director & Technical Director
Walter Rookehurst Roberts Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Kenneth Maurice Ratcliff Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EGDON RESOURCES PLC91.72%18
CHEVRON CORPORATION51.60%348 228
CONOCOPHILLIPS75.45%161 217
EOG RESOURCES, INC.51.27%78 747
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED52.29%67 561
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION150.16%66 765