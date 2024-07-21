eGeneration Limited is a Bangladesh-based technology solutions and system integration company. The Company specializes in data center, cybersecurity, health-tech, fintech, modern workplace, business applications on cloud, enterprise resource planning solutions. It has partnered with global companies such as Microsoft, SAP, Dell, UiPath to provide end-to-end digital transformation solutions for businesses and government, which includes modern workplace solutions, enterprise resource planning, digital healthcare solutions, cloud services, cybersecurity, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, blockchain, Internet of things, robotic process automation, natural language processing, computer vision and speech technology, and information technology (IT) consultancy services. It provides advanced IT solutions developed with emerging technologies to international clients in United States, United Kingdom, United Aarab Emirates, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Russia, India, and Philippines.