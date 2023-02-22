Egetis Therapeutics : Year-end ReportQ42022 02/22/2023 | 01:17am EST Send by mail :

Year-end report January-December 2022 Emcitate® project progressing with focus on applications for market approvals in the US and EU in 2023 Financial overview October-December Quarterly revenues MSEK 5,7 (3,2)

Quarterly loss MSEK -77,8(-32,1)

-77,8(-32,1) Cash balances at the end of the quarter amounted to MSEK 127,7 (144,0)

Cash flow for the period MSEK -62,8(-29,6)

-62,8(-29,6) Loss per share before/after dilution SEK -0.4(-0.2) Financial overview January-December Revenues for the period MSEK 22,6 (38,2)

Loss for the period MSEK -193,8(-104,5)

-193,8(-104,5) Cash balances at the end of the period amounted to MSEK 127,7 (144,0)

Cash flow for the period MSEK -19,5(-145,0)

-19,5(-145,0) Loss per share before/after dilution SEK -1.0(-0.6) Significant events during the period October-December Hosted a Capital Markets Day on October 13 in Stockholm, where an overview of the Company's strategy and project portfolio was presented (a video from the day can be found here )

) Continued to strengthen the commercial and medical affairs organizations for the expected launch of Emcitate in 2024

Recruited Anny Bedard as President of Egetis North America Emcitate Announced detailed design for small, randomized, placebo-controlled trial for Emcitate for US NDA submission

placebo-controlled trial for Emcitate for US NDA submission Submitted an Expanded Access Program for Emcitate in the USA Significant events after the reporting period Received MSEK 210 (gross) through an oversubscribed directed share issue

Recruited Katayoun Welin-Berger as Vice President Operations, responsible for designing and managing the supply chains for development candidates and commercial products. Katayoun will join Egetis from Calliditas Therapeutics in March 2023 Financial overview 2022 2021* 2022 2021* Oct-Dec Oct-Dec Jan-Dec Jan-Dec Net revenues, MSEK 5,7 3,2 22,6 38,2 Result after tax, MSEK -77,8 -32,1 -193,8 -104,5 Cash flow, MSEK -62,8 -29,6 -19,5 -145,0 Cash, MSEK 127,7 144,0 127,7 144,0 Equity ratio % 90% 93% 90% 93% Earnings per share, SEK -0.4 -0.2 -1.0 -0.6 Earnings per share after dilution, SEK -0.4 -0.2 -1.0 -0.6 Average number of employees 15 11 15 11 *) The comparative figures in the table have been adjusted for the share issue in May 2022. Egetis Therapeutics Year-end report January-December 2022 1 Comments from the CEO I am very pleased with our progress during the last quarter of 2022, which enabled our directed share issue in the beginning of 2023. The Directed Issue was oversubscribed and Egetis received SEK 210 million before transaction costs. New investors comprise institutional international and Swedish sector specialist investors, including AXA Investment Managers, Handelsbanken Fonder AB through the investment fund Hälsovård Tema, and Medical Strategy GmbH, as well as existing investors including The Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund (AP4), Linc AB and Unionen. The net proceeds from the Directed Issue will primarily finance continued build-up of the Company's commercial infrastructure in Europe and the US and pre-launch activities for the planned commercialization of Emcitate in 2024, as well as general corporate purposes and financial flexibility. Successful Capital Markets Day On October 13, 2022, we hosted a Capital Markets Day in Stockholm, and presented an overview of the Company's strategy and project portfolio. The event was very successful, with positive feedback from analysts, investors and other stakeholders. In total, around 350 people either viewed it live or have streamed it afterwards. A recording is available on the Company's homepage and via this link. The Emcitate project is progressing with focus on applications for market approvals in the US and EU in 2023 Egetis intends to submit a marketing authorization application for Emcitate to the EMA in the second quarter of 2023, based on existing clinical data, after sufficient stability data has been obtained for the commercial product of Emcitate. As previously communicated, Egetis will conduct a confirmatory randomized placebo-controlled trial in 16 patients to verify the results of previous clinical trials and publications regarding thyroid hormone T3 levels. The first patient in the study is expected to be enrolled in the coming weeks. The delay from the anticipated start by end of 2022 is due to Covid- related administrative backlog at the American hospital participating in the study. The design of the study, which is called ReTRIACt, is available on clinicaltrials.gov under the code NCT05579327. Egetis intends to apply for market approval for Emcitate in the US in the second half of 2023, under the Fast Track Designation granted by the FDA. The Triac Trial II study with Emcitate The recruitment target for Triac Trial II was achieved in the second quarter of 2022 where 22 patients have been included. This study investigates the effect of treatment with Emcitate on neurocognitive endpoints in young boys (≤30 months) with MCT8 deficiency. Patients will initially be treated for 96 weeks with Emcitate, after which they will be followed for an additional two years. Results from the study are expected in mid-2024 and are planned to be submitted to regulatory authorities after market approvals have been obtained. The design of the Triac Trial II study is available on clinicaltrials.gov under the code NCT02396459. Egetis has submitted an Expanded Access Program for Emcitate in the USA There is continued large and increasing interest from physicians all over the world to treat patients suffering from MCT8-deficiency with Emcitate, which is already prescribed on an individual license to patients in over 25 countries. In total, over 170 patients are now being treated with Emcitate, and we see more and more patients gaining access to treatment. This underlines the great medical need for a treatment for these patients. On the request of the FDA Egetis submitted in the fourth quarter of 2022 an 'Expanded Access Program' in the USA. By implementing our Expanded Access Program for Emcitate the administrative burden for treating physicians in the US will be reduced, should they wish to prescribe Emcitate to MCT8 patients under their care. Egetis Therapeutics Year-end report January-December 2022 2 Egetis continues the step-wisebuild-up of an organization in the US and Europe for the commercialization of Emcitate in 2024 In December we announced that Anny Bedard has been recruited as President of Egetis in North America and as a member of the Company's leadership team. Anny has over 25 years of international experience in both established and entrepreneurial bio- pharmaceutical companies and 15 years of experience with rare diseases. Ms. Bedard will be responsible for establishing and maintaining a successful presence for Egetis and its products in the United States and Canada. In November, we announced the recruitments of three General Managers (GMs) in Europe. Nigel Nicholls will take on the position as GM for the UK and Northern European Cluster (Ireland, Nordics and Baltics). He will join Egetis in April 2023 and be based in the UK. Raymond Francot has taken on the position as GM for Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Central and Eastern European Cluster. He joined Egetis in January 2023 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland. Sylvain Forget has taken on the position as GM for France and Southern European Cluster (Portugal, Spain, Italy and Greece). He joined Egetis in January 2023 and is based in Paris, France. These key recruitments bring substantial experience and proven track records in successful launch preparations and commercialization of drugs in ultra- orphan diseases, including products such as Spinraza®, Brineura® and Tecfidera®, as well as experience from several successful rare-disease companies, such as BioMarin, Global Blood Therapeutics, SOBI and Vertex. Egetis continues to raise awareness of MCT8 deficiency among medical specialists and other key stakeholders During the second half of 2022 Egetis participated with exhibition booths at seven international scientific and medical conferences. There is great interest among pediatric neurologists and pediatric endocrinologists to learn more about MCT8 deficiency, but general awareness of the disease is still limited. To increase awareness of the disease a new patient video has been created, which can be accessed here(www.mct8deficiency.com). Developing a compelling clinical and economic value proposition During the period, we have continued to assess the impact of MCT8 deficiency on patients and caregivers. To this end we have completed a so called Vignette study, involving treating physicians to derive utility values for a defined range of MCT8 deficiency health states, suitable for cost-effectiveness analysis. In addition, we have carried out a Caregiver study, to generate burden of disease data (costs and Quality of Life) from caregivers to support our value proposition and ensuring broad access. The pivotal study Albatross for Aladote in the US, EU and UK There is a significant medical need for the approximately 25% of patients who reach hospital more than eight hours after paracetamol overdose. These patients have an increased risk of acute liver failure and need additional treatment options beyond the currently available N-acetylcysteine (NAC). The design of the pivotal Phase Iib/III study, which is called Albatross, has been agreed with the FDA, EMA and MHRA. The start of the study is planned during 2023. Cash position We reported a cash position of approximately SEK 128 million as of December 31, 2022. Post period we raised net proceeds of SEK 196 million, after issuance costs, in a directed share issue. Looking ahead Egetis is an innovative and integrated pharmaceutical company, focused on projects in late clinical development phase for commercialization within the orphan drug segment for the treatment of serious and rare diseases with significant unmet medical needs. With the recently strengthened balance sheet we can now continue to be focused on developing our drug candidates Emcitate and Aladote for all the patients who have a great need for these therapies I look forward to informing you about the future development of Egetis during this upcoming transformative year for the Company. Nicklas Westerholm, CEO Egetis Therapeutics Year-end report January-December 2022 3 About Egetis Therapeutics Egetis Therapeutics is an innovative and integrated pharmaceutical company, focusing on projects in late- stage development for commercialization for treatments of serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the orphan drug segment. The Company's lead drug candidate Emcitate is under development for the treatment of patients with monocarboxylate transporter 8 (MCT8) deficiency, a highly debilitating rare disease with no available treatment. In previous studies (Triac Trial I and a long- term real-life study) Emcitate has shown highly significant and clinically relevant results on serum thyroid hormone T3 levels and secondary clinical endpoints. As a result of fruitful regulatory interaction Egetis intends to submit a marketing authorisation application (MAA) for Emcitate to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) during the second quarter of 2023 based on existing clinical data. In the US, after discussions with the FDA, Egetis will conduct a small randomized, placebo-controlled study in 16 patients to verify the results on T3 levels seen in previous clinical trials and publications. Egetis intends to submit a new drug application (NDA) in the US for Emcitate in the second half of 2023 under the Fast-Track Designation granted by FDA. Emcitate is currently being investigated in the Triac Trial II, a Phase II/III study in very young MCT8 deficiency patients (<30 months of age) exploring potential disease modifying effects of early intervention from a neurocognitive and neurodevelopmental perspective. The recruitment target was achieved in the second quarter 2022 and 22 patients have been included in the study. Results are expected in mid 2024 and are expected to be submitted post-approval to regulatory authorities shortly thereafter. Emcitate holds Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for MCT8 deficiency and resistance to thyroid hormone type beta (RTH-beta) in the US and the EU. MCT8 deficiency and RTH-beta are two distinct indications, with no overlap in patient populations. Emcitate has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) which gives Egetis the opportunity to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) in the US, after approval. This voucher can be transferred or sold to another sponsor. The drug candidate Aladote is a first in class drug candidate developed to reduce the risk of acute liver injury associated with paracetamol (acetaminophen) overdose. A proof of principle study has been successfully completed and the design of the upcoming pivotal Phase Iib/III study with the purpose of applying for market approval in the US and Europe for Aladote has been finalized after completed interactions with FDA, EMA and MHRA and study start is planned during 2023. Aladote has been granted ODD in the US and in the EU. Egetis Therapeutics (STO: EGTX) is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market. For more information, see www.egetis.com Pipeline overview Egetis Therapeutics Year-end report January-December 2022 4 Project updates Emcitate Events during the quarter Events after the reporting period  Announced detailed design for small,  Egetis participated at the British Paediatric randomized, placebo-controlled trial for Emcitate Neurology Association congress for US NDA submission  Submitted an Expanded Access Program for Emcitate in the USA Egetis participated at the International Child Neurology Congress and Annual Meeting of the American Thyroid Association About Emcitate Emcitate is Egetis' lead drug candidate in clinical development. It addresses monocarboxylate transporter 8 (MCT8) deficiency, also known as Allan- Herndon-Dudley Syndrome (AHDS), a rare genetic disease that affects 1 in 70,000 men with high unmet medical need with no available treatment. Thyroid hormones are crucial for the development and metabolic state of virtually all tissues. Thyroid hormone transport across the plasma membrane is required for the hormones' metabolism and intracellular action and is facilitated by thyroid hormone transporters, including MCT8. Mutations in the gene for MCT8 cause MCT8 deficiency. The gene is located on the X chromosome and therefore mainly affects men, as men only have one X chromosome. The resulting dysfunction of MCT8 leads to impaired transport of thyroid hormone into certain cells and across the blood-brain-barrier and disruption of normal thyroid hormone regulation. Patients with MCT8 deficiency therefore have low concentrations of thyroid hormone in the central nervous system, which signals that the body should produce more thyroid hormone. This leads to increased levels of active thyroid hormone T3 in peripheral tissues, also called thyrotoxicosis. This leads to a complex pattern of symptoms with neurological developmental delay and intellectual disability, accompanied by severely elevated circulating thyroid hormone concentrations which are toxic for tissues including the heart, muscle, liver and kidney and results in symptoms such as failure to thrive, cardiovascular stress, insomnia and muscle wasting. Most patients will never develop the ability to walk or even sit independently. At present there is no approved therapy available for the treatment of MCT8 deficiency. Emcitate was granted Orphan Drug Designation in the EU in 2017 and the US in 2019. Emcitate received US Rare Paediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) in 2020. Upon approval of the NDA, sponsors holding a RPDD and meeting the criteria specified can apply to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV). A PRV provides accelerated FDA review of a subsequent new drug application for any drug candidate, in any indication, shortening time to market in the US. The voucher may also be sold or transferred to another sponsor. During the last few years PRVs have been sold for around $100 million. A Phase IIb clinical trial (Triac Trial I) in MCT8 deficiency has been completed which showed significant and clinically relevant treatment effects on key aspects of the disease. In October 2021, strong data from long-term treatment in patients with MCT8 deficiency up to 6 years, with Emcitate was published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. The data comes from an investigator-initiatedreal-life cohort study at 33 sites conducted by the Erasmus Medical Center, Rotterdam, The Netherlands, where the efficacy and safety of Emcitate was investigated in 67 patients with MCT8 deficiency. Based on the new long-term data, Egetis had further positive interactions with the regulatory agencies in the US and Europe. 