Egetis Therapeutics : – Corporate Presentation April 2022

Disclaimer

THIS PRESENTATION AND ITS CONTENTS ARE NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL.

IMPORTANT: You must read the following before continuing. The following applies to this document, the oral presentation of the information in this document by Egetis Therapeutics AB (the "Company") or any person on behalf of the Company, and any question-and-answer session that follows the oral presentation (collectively, the

"Information"). In accessing the Information, you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions.

The Information is not intended for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into or from the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction where such distribution would be unlawful. This presentation is not a prospectus or similar document and it has not been approved, registered or reviewed by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority nor any governmental authority or stock exchange in any jurisdiction.

The Information has been prepared by the Company and is intended to present background information on the Company, its business and the industry in which it operates. The Information contains summary information only and does not purport to be comprehensive and is not intended to be (and should not be used as) the sole basis of any analysis or other evaluation. The Information does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as an offer or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or purchase securities of the Company, and nothing contained therein shall form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any investment activity. The Company shall not have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of the Information or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation.

By accessing this Information, you represent that such access does not violate any registration requirements or other legal restrictions in the jurisdiction in which you reside or conduct business. It is especially noted that the Information may not be accessed by persons within the United States or "U.S. Persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") unless they are qualified institutional buyers "QIBs" as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act. By accessing the Information, you represent that you are (i): a non-U.S. person that is outside the United States or (ii) a QIB. Further, the Information may not be accessed by persons within the United Kingdom unless they are persons with professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 as amended (the

"Order"), a "qualified investors" falling within Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"), or high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (each a "Relevant Person"). By accessing the Information, you represent that you are: (i)

outside the United Kingdom or (ii) a Relevant Person.

The Information contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in the Information are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. As a result, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made by or on behalf of the Company as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the Information or the opinions contained therein. The Information has not been independently verified and will not be updated. The Information, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date of this document and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. The Company expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the Information, including any financial data or forward-looking statements, and will not publicly release any revisions it may make to the Information that may result from any change in the

Company's expectations, any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, or other events or circumstances arising after the date of this document. Market data used in the Information not attributed to a specific source are estimates of the Company and have not been independently verified.

Agenda

1. An integrated orphan drug company, focusing on late-stage development for commercialization

2. Emcitate® - Clinical development program - Commercial opportunity

3. Aladote® - Clinical development program - Commercial opportunity

4. The orphan drug segment and path to market

5. Summary

A. Appendix

1.

An integrated orphan drug company, focusing on late-stage development for commercialization

An integrated orphan drug company, focusing on late-stage development for commercialization

Dedicated orphan drug development company with two late-stage orphan drug assets: Emcitate® and Aladote®

Target MAA/NDA submissions for Emcitate in 2023 and for Aladote in 2024/2025

Highly attractive orphan drug segment with potential >$1Bn annual sales opportunity

Plan to launch through niche inhouse commercial organization in the EU and US

Combined core expertise in late-stage orphan clinical development, registration and commercialization with experience from:

Listed on NASDAQ Stockholm (EGTX)

HQ in Stockholm, Sweden