Bollène (France), July 19, 2023 - 06:00pm (CET) Press Release GROWING BUSINESS IN 1STHALF-YEAR2023 Egide SA sales in H1 2023 amounts to €8.6m o +13% compared to H1 2022 .

Outlook

Driven by strong sales momentum across all products in H1 2023, Egide SA intends to maintain a similar level of revenue in H2 2023. Egide, the worldwide hermetic packages specialist , presents its H1 2023 revenue. 1. H1 2023 revenue of Egide SA up 13% to €8.6m In the first half of 2023, Egide SA reported unaudited sales of €8.6 million, up 13% compared to the first half of 2022 and up 10% on the second half of 2022. This growth is mainly driven by faster order processing, shortened manufacturing lead times and improvement of customer service. Egide SA H1 2022 H1 2023* Var. % In million Euros Egide SA 7.64 8.62 + 13% * unaudited Revenue by application All market segments are growing, except for RF, where variation in absolute figures is not significant. The growth in Egide SA's business is mainly due to the thermal imaging markets (+1M€), where Egide's know-how is recognized worldwide. Egide SA H1 2022 H1 2023 * Var. % In million Euros Therm imaging. 5.42 6.44 +18.9% Power 0.05 0.13 +163.3% Optronics 0.76 0.80 +5.7% RF 0.96 0.77 -19.8% Other 0.45 0.48 +5.9% Egide SA 7.64 8.62 +12.9% * Unaudited

Revenue by geographical area Growth in Egide SA's business was driven by expansion in Europe (+€0.9M), with growth of several French customers, and in the USA (+€0.3M). The Middle East remains strong. Egide SA H1 2022 H1 2023 * Var. % In million Euros USA 0.10 0.35 +254.5% Europe 4.22 5.07 +20.2% Asia & ROW 3.32 3.20 -3.7% Egide SA 7.64 8.62 +12.9% unaudited 2. Growth of 26% of US subsidiaries (for sale) In the first half of 2023, the US subsidiaries (for sale) reported revenues of €10.6 million, up 26% compared to H1 2022. At constant exchange rates, sales growth was 24%, with a favorable currency effect of 2%. US Subsidiaries H1 2022 H1 2023* Var. % Var. %** In million Euros based on constant $. Egide USA 4.25 6.35 +49% +47% Santier 4.13 4.22 +2% +1% US Subsidiaries 8.38 10.57 +26 % +24% * unaudited ** in constant $ This increase in revenue of the US subsidiaries in H1 2023 compared to H1 2022 is all the more significant that in the previous year, the US subsidiaries lost 9.8% of sales in the first half compared with 2021. The growth in Egide USA's business is primarily due to improved operating performance. The facility is operational again after all the difficulties with workforce, training, qualification and quality, which were explained in previous communications. Furthermore, the sales backlog remains strong. Santier's activity remains stable. Revenue by application All market segments are growing. The €2.2M revenue growth is mainly due to optronics (+€0.7M), power (+€0.6M) and thermal imaging (+€0.6M) markets. US subsidiaries H1 2022 H1 2023 * Var. % In million Euros Therm imaging. 0.49 1.04 +111% Power 2.97 3.55 +19% Optronics 1.43 2.12 +49% Microwave/RF 1.95 2.07 +6% Other 1.54 1.80 +16% US subsidiaries 8.38 10.57 +26% * Unaudited