  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. EGIDE S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALGID   FR0000072373

EGIDE S.A.

(ALGID)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:28:30 2023-04-17 am EDT
0.8990 EUR   -3.33%
EGIDE S A : NEW DATE - INVESTOR MEETING - 2022 FY RESULTS

04/17/2023 | 12:08pm EDT
Bollène, April 17, 2023 - 06 :00 pm (CET)

Press Release

MEETING TO PRESENT THE 2023 ANNUAL RESULTS

RESCHEDULED

Egide Group(Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Mnemo: ALGID) announces the postponement of its meeting to present the Group's 2022 annual results, as the accounts are still being finalized.

Initially scheduled for Thursday April 20 at 2:30 pm, the meeting will be held by videoconference on Friday

April 28, 2023 at 4:00 pm.

Registration is required directly from the French Financial Markets Association (SFAF).

NEW FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Aprile 27, 2023: 2022 financial results (after French market closure)

April 28, 2023: SFAF Meeting Presentation of the 2022 Annual Results by videoconference

CONTACTS

EGIDE - Finance Department - Luc Ardon - +33 4 90 30 35 94 - luc.ardon@fr.egide-group.comFIN'EXTENSO - Press Relations - Isabelle Aprile - +33 6 17 38 61 78 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr

About EGIDE - Keep up to date with all the Group's news online: www.egide-group.comand LinkedIn

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

EGIDE is listed Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN : FR0000072373 - Mnémo : ALGID

Disclaimer

Egide SA published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 16:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 32,8 M 36,1 M 36,1 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 10,8 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,62 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,2%
Technical analysis trends EGIDE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,93 €
Average target price 0,85 €
Spread / Average Target -8,60%
Managers and Directors
James F. Collins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luc Ardon Director-Finance & Administrative
Frédéric Disperati Technical Director
Jean-Louis Malinge Independent Director
Véronique Laurent-Lasson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EGIDE S.A.72.22%11
KEYENCE CORPORATION20.60%112 486
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE15.07%92 440
EATON CORPORATION PLC3.10%64 487
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-10.10%49 346
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)14.46%34 481
