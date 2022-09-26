EGIDE S A : Success of the 1 million bond issue

Bollène (France), September 26, 2022 - 07 :00 am (CET)

Success of the €1 million bond issue

The Egide Groupannounces today the success of a bond issue for an amount of €1,000,000.00, intended to complete the financing of the modernization investments of the Bollène facility (beyond the grants of the France Recovery Plan) and to start the deployment of some solutions in the United States, particularly in Cambridge (Maryland, USA).

This fundraising was carried out with Vatel Direct, the participative bond financing platform of Vatel Capital.

The bonds have an annual interest rate of 8%. Repayment will be made monthly. The combination of principal and interest will result in a gross monthly payment of €24.41 for 4 years for a subscription of €1000.

Update on the US situation

In other respects, the Egide Group has asked Banc of California for a three-month extension of the deadline for all outstanding Egide USA Inc. and Santier Inc. loans, to allow for the finalization of negotiations with Gibraltar Capital. At the same time, discussions continue with other asset based lenders to ensure transaction may occur before the end of the year.

The Egide Group will keep the market informed of the situation.

Financial Calendar

October 25, 2022 : Press release - 2022 Half-year results (before French market opens). Investor Meeting- By videoconference - 11:30am (Paris Time) - Connection information will be sent later.

