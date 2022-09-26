Advanced search
EGIDE S A : Success of the 1 million bond issue

09/26/2022 | 12:45am EDT
Bollène (France), September 26, 2022 - 07 :00 am (CET)

Press Release

For Immediate release

Success of the €1 million bond issue

The Egide Groupannounces today the success of a bond issue for an amount of €1,000,000.00, intended to complete the financing of the modernization investments of the Bollène facility (beyond the grants of the France Recovery Plan) and to start the deployment of some solutions in the United States, particularly in Cambridge (Maryland, USA).

This fundraising was carried out with Vatel Direct, the participative bond financing platform of Vatel Capital.

The bonds have an annual interest rate of 8%. Repayment will be made monthly. The combination of principal and interest will result in a gross monthly payment of €24.41 for 4 years for a subscription of €1000.

Update on the US situation

In other respects, the Egide Group has asked Banc of California for a three-month extension of the deadline for all outstanding Egide USA Inc. and Santier Inc. loans, to allow for the finalization of negotiations with Gibraltar Capital. At the same time, discussions continue with other asset based lenders to ensure transaction may occur before the end of the year.

The Egide Group will keep the market informed of the situation.

Financial Calendar

October 25, 2022 : Press release - 2022 Half-year results (before French market opens). Investor Meeting- By videoconference - 11:30am (Paris Time) - Connection information will be sent later.

About Egide - www.egide-group.com

Egide is an international group specializing in the manufacture of hermetic enclosures and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting-edge markets with strong technological barriers in all critical universes (Thermal Imaging, Optronics, Microwave, Power Boxes, etc.). As the only dedicated global player, Egide is present industrially in France and the United States.

EGIDE is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris- ISIN : FR0000072373 - Mnémo : ALGID

CONTACTS

EGIDE - Luc Ardon - Financial Director - +33 4 90 30 35 94 - luc.ardon@fr.egide-group.comFIN'EXTENSO - Press Relations - Isabelle Aprile - +33 6 17 38 61 78 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr

Disclaimer

Egide SA published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 04:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
