Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. EGIDE S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GID   FR0000072373

EGIDE S.A.

(GID)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/10 11:14:02 am EDT
1.050 EUR   +1.74%
12:01pEGIDE : Announcement on the later publication of the 2021 annual financial report
GL
12:00pEGIDE : Announcement on the later publication of the 2021 annual financial report
AQ
04/29EGIDE S A : The 2021 annual financial report will be available on May 5, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Egide: ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE LATER PUBLICATION OF THE 2021 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

05/10/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bollène, May 10, 2022 – 06:00 pm (CET)

Press Release
For immediate release

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE LATER PUBLICATION OF THE

2021 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

Egide Group announces the postponement of the publication of its 2021 annual financial report, originally scheduled on May 5, 2022.

As announced when publishing the Group's 2021 annual results on March 30, 2022, Santier and Egide USA's bank, Banc of California, which absorbed Pacific Mercantile Bank (PMB), has communicated its decision to stop financing the credit lines of the two American entities beyond June 30, 2022, a limit that is currently being negotiated to be delayed until September 30, 2022.

In this context, two cumulative financing projects are in progress at Egide USA and Santier, which are at the same stage at this time: accepted LOI, audits and documentation in progress, approvals expected by mid-June.

This situation could jeopardize the continuity of the US operations, which makes the certification of the accounts by the US auditors considerably more complex, in particular because of their internal audit quality process.

The 2021 annual financial report should be available in the coming days and the Egide Group will inform the market of its availability via a press release.

Next Financial Information :

2022 H1 revenue:                 July 21, 2022

About Egide - www.egide-group.com

Egide is a group with an international dimension. specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

Egide is listed on Euronext Paris™- Segment C - ISIN code: FR0000072373 – Reuters: EGID.PA – Bloomberg: GID

CONTACTS
EGIDE – Finance Department - Luc Ardon - +33 4 90 30 35 94 – luc.ardon@fr.egide-group.com

FIN’EXTENSO – Press Relations - Isabelle Aprile - +33 6 17 38 61 78 – i.aprile@finextenso.fr  

Attachment


All news about EGIDE S.A.
12:01pEGIDE : Announcement on the later publication of the 2021 annual financial report
GL
12:00pEGIDE : Announcement on the later publication of the 2021 annual financial report
AQ
04/29EGIDE S A : The 2021 annual financial report will be available on May 5, 2022
PU
04/29EGIDE : The 2021 annual financial report will be available on May 5, 2022
GL
04/29EGIDE : The 2021 annual financial report will be available on May 5, 2022
GL
03/30EGIDE : 2021 FY results
GL
03/30EGIDE S.A. : Annual results
CO
01/26EGIDE : 2021 Revenue
AQ
01/26EGIDE S A : 2021 FY Revenue
PU
01/26EGIDE S.A. : 4th quarter earnings
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 33,2 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 5,60 M 5,90 M 5,90 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,7 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart EGIDE S.A.
Duration : Period :
EGIDE S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EGIDE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,03 €
Average target price 1,78 €
Spread / Average Target 72,5%
Managers and Directors
James F. Collins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luc Ardon Chief Financial Officer
Frédéric Disperati Technical Director
Didier Martin Director-Sales & Technical
Eric Delmas Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EGIDE S.A.-26.57%11
KEYENCE CORPORATION-30.49%93 575
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-29.32%71 381
EATON CORPORATION PLC-14.77%59 036
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-5.34%50 131
NIDEC CORPORATION-39.25%36 574