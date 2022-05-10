Egide: ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE LATER PUBLICATION OF THE 2021 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

Bollène, May 10, 2022 – 06:00 pm (CET)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE LATER PUBLICATION OF THE

2021 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT





Egide Group announces the postponement of the publication of its 2021 annual financial report, originally scheduled on May 5, 2022.

As announced when publishing the Group's 2021 annual results on March 30, 2022, Santier and Egide USA's bank, Banc of California, which absorbed Pacific Mercantile Bank (PMB), has communicated its decision to stop financing the credit lines of the two American entities beyond June 30, 2022, a limit that is currently being negotiated to be delayed until September 30, 2022.

In this context, two cumulative financing projects are in progress at Egide USA and Santier, which are at the same stage at this time: accepted LOI, audits and documentation in progress, approvals expected by mid-June.

This situation could jeopardize the continuity of the US operations, which makes the certification of the accounts by the US auditors considerably more complex, in particular because of their internal audit quality process.

The 2021 annual financial report should be available in the coming days and the Egide Group will inform the market of its availability via a press release.

Next Financial Information :

2022 H1 revenue: July 21, 2022

Egide is a group with an international dimension. specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

