Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. EGIDE S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GID   FR0000072373

EGIDE S.A.

(GID)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-06-28 am EDT
0.9400 EUR   +8.05%
12:01pEGIDE : Closing of a Sale/Lease back of the Cambridge building for $6m
GL
12:00pEGIDE : Closing of a Sale/Lease back of the Cambridge building for $6m
AQ
06/17EGIDE S A : Banc of California signs the extension to September 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Egide: Closing of a Sale/Lease back of the Cambridge building for $6m

06/28/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bollène, June 28, 2022 – 06:00 pm (CET)

Press Release
For immediate release

CLOSING OF THE SALE/LEASE-BACK OF THE BUILDING IN CAMBRIDGE (MD, USA) FOR $6M

Egide Group announces the closing with Tempus Cambridge LLC (Arkansas, USA) and Egide USA Inc. (MD, USA) of a Sale/Lease back of the Cambridge building for $6m.

The lease attached to the deal is signed for 15 years with a $0.4m annual lease.

This financing agreement will allow to reduce considerably the US debt, facilitate the negotiation of new revolving lines in replacement of existing lines of credit.

The Egide Group will benefit from this a cash infusion favorable for both the working capital and to sustainably finance capex to modernize the facilities both in Cambridge and in San Diego facilities.

Jim Collins, President and CEO, said, "We are very pleased today to announce the closing and cash receipt of this financing agreement with Tempus Cambridge LLC. This agreement will allow us to strengthen and accelerate our investment program for our HTCC process in Cambridge, similar to the ongoing activity in Bollène, and in equipment that will allow our San Diego facility to reduce its overhead and become more competitive. This deal allows us to focus on executing our growth strategy in our existing and new markets.”

Next Financial Information :

2022 H1 revenue:                 July 21, 2022

About Egide - www.egide-group.com

Egide is a group with an international dimension. specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

Egide is listed on Euronext Paris™- Segment C - ISIN code: FR0000072373 – Reuters: EGID.PA – Bloomberg: GID

CONTACTS
EGIDE – Finance Department - Luc Ardon - +33 4 90 30 35 94 – luc.ardon@fr.egide-group.com

FIN’EXTENSO – Press Relations - Isabelle Aprile - +33 6 17 38 61 78 – i.aprile@finextenso.fr  

Attachment


All news about EGIDE S.A.
12:01pEGIDE : Closing of a Sale/Lease back of the Cambridge building for $6m
GL
12:00pEGIDE : Closing of a Sale/Lease back of the Cambridge building for $6m
AQ
06/17EGIDE S A : Banc of California signs the extension to September 30, 2022
PU
06/17EGIDE : Banc of california signs the extension to september 30, 2022
GL
06/17EGIDE : Banc of california signs the extension to september 30, 2022
GL
06/02Electronic Components Group Egide To Transfer Listing To Euronext Growth Paris
MT
06/01EGIDE : Project to transfer the listing of Egide's shares on the Euronext Growth market i..
GL
06/01EGIDE : Project to transfer the listing of Egide's shares on the Euronext Growth market i..
AQ
05/18EGIDE S.A. : Financial report
CO
05/11EGIDE : Appointment of David HIEN as the new manager of the Bollène site (Vaucluse, Franc..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 33,2 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 5,60 M 5,89 M 5,89 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,00 M 9,55 M 9,47 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart EGIDE S.A.
Duration : Period :
EGIDE S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EGIDE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,87 €
Average target price 1,78 €
Spread / Average Target 105%
Managers and Directors
James F. Collins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luc Ardon Director-Finance & Administrative
Frédéric Disperati Technical Director
Jean-Louis Malinge Independent Director
Véronique Laurent-Lasson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EGIDE S.A.-40.42%9
KEYENCE CORPORATION-34.48%83 025
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-32.31%68 366
EATON CORPORATION PLC-23.72%52 600
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-11.77%48 718
NIDEC CORPORATION-36.09%35 890