  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  EGIDE S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ALGID   FR0000072373

EGIDE S.A.

(ALGID)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:13:50 2023-06-01 am EDT
0.6400 EUR   -8.83%
Egide: New Management & 2022 Annual Financial Report

06/02/2023 | 01:01am EDT
Bollène, June 02, 202307 : 00 am (CET)
Press Release
For immediate release

NEW MANAGEMENT

The Board of Directors of Egide Group, meeting on June 1, 2023, announces that it has accepted the resignation of Mr Jim COLLINS as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group. Mr Jim COLLINS remains an employee of Egide USA, as director of the US entities to be sold, and a member of the Board of Directors.

The position of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer is now split between:

  • the Chairman's position, which has been delegated to and accepted by Mr Michel FAURE (Board member since 2016) ;
  • the Group's CEO position is delegated to and accepted by Mr Philippe BRINGUIER, which he will combine with his position as Chief Financial Officer;
  • Mr David HIEN, General Manager of the Bollène facility in France, is appointed Deputy CEO of Egide SA.

The Group will update the market regularly on the progress of the restructuring and sale of its US units.

2022 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

Egide Group also its shareholders of the delay in the publication of its 2022 Annual Financial Report, due to ongoing discussions concerning the project to sell its US subsidiaries. Some work and documents for the annual report have been delayed and are still in progress.

Egide Group is therefore announcing that the publication of its 2022 Annual Financial Report, including the statutory auditors' reports, originally scheduled for April 30, 2023, will be postponed to June 15, 2023 at the latest, and will inform the market of its availability by means of a press release.

The Annual General Meeting of June 30, 2023 will therefore be held as announced at 10:30 a.m. in Paris - Salons de l'Hôtel Ibis - Paris Gare de Lyon, 31 bis Boulevard Diderot, 75012 Paris.

Pending the publication of its 2022 Annual Financial Report, Euronext Growth has transferred the Company's shares to the FN - SHARES - Penalty bench/Non-Compliant issuers Paris listing group since June 1, 2023, in application of article 7.3 1(v) of the Euronext Growth rules.

Some financial institutions do not allow the purchase of securities in this listing group. Egide invites investors to contact their bank. If the company has not regularized its situation by June 30, the quotation could be suspended.

As soon as its 2022 Annual Financial Report is published, Euronext Growth and Egide Group will respectively issue a press release informing the market of the re-admission of Egide shares to their traditional listing group and the reopening of their listing.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Annual Financial Report:                scheduled for release by June 15
General Meeting:                         June 30, 2023 - 10:30 am CET- Paris
2023 HY Revenue:                         July 19, 2023

CONTACTS

EGIDE –Philippe BringuierChief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer - +33 4 90 30 35 94 – pbringuier@fr.egide-group.com
FIN’EXTENSO – Isabelle Aprile - Press Relations - +33 6 17 38 61 78 – i.aprile@finextenso.fr

About EGIDE - Keep up to date with all the Group's news online: www.egide-group.com and LinkedIn

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

EGIDE is listed Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN : FR0000072373 - Mnémo : ALGID


Attachment


