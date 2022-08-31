Log in
    GID   FR0000072373

EGIDE S.A.

(GID)
2022-08-31
0.9000 EUR   -2.17%
Egide: Transfer of Egide shares on the Euronext Growth market in Paris on September 2, 2022

08/31/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
Bollène (France), August 31, 2022 – 06:00pm (CET)
Press Release
For immediate release

Transfer of Egide shares
on the Euronext Growth market in Paris
on September 2, 2022

The Egide Group announces that the transfer of the listing of its shares from the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Segment C) to the multilateral trading facility Euronext Growth Paris will be effective on September 2, 2022.

The application for the admission of Egide's shares to the Euronext Growth Paris market was approved by the Euronext Admissions Committee on 29 August 2022.

At the end of the Paris trading session on September 1, 2022, the ordinary shares issued by EGIDE S.A. will be delisted from the regulated market of Euronext in Paris and admitted to Euronext Growth operated by Euronext Paris S.A. as of September 2, 2022.

This transfer, which was approved by the Egide Group's general meeting of shareholders on June 30, 2022, will enable Egide to be listed more appropriate with its size, simplify its operations and reduce its listing costs, while allowing it to continue to benefit from the advantages of being listed on a financial market.

The Egide Group will continue to deliver accurate, precise and truthful information, making public any inside information concerning the company, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("MAR").

The ISIN code for Egide shares will remain unchanged (FR0000072373).
The mnemonic code will become ALGID as of September 2, 2022.

In addition, Egide shares will remain eligible for PEA and PEA-PME after the transfer to Euronext Growth in Paris.

Groupe Egide is accompanied by ATOUT CAPITAL, as a listing sponsor.

About Egide - www.egide-group.com

Egide is a group with an international dimension. specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

EGIDE is listed on Euronext Paris™- Segment C - ISIN code: FR0000072373
Reuters: EGID.PA – Bloomberg: GID

CONTACTS
EGIDE – Finance Department - Luc Ardon - +33 4 90 30 35 94 – luc.ardon@fr.egide-group.com

FIN’EXTENSO – Press Relations - Isabelle Aprile - +33 6 17 38 61 78 – i.aprile@finextenso.fr

Attachment


