  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  EGIDE S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ALGID   FR0000072373

EGIDE S.A.

(ALGID)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:15 2023-05-24 am EDT
0.8600 EUR   +28.17%
12:02pEgide : Update on discussions with the potential buyer of Egide SA's US subsidiaries
GL
12:01pEgide : Update on discussions with the potential buyer of Egide SA's US subsidiaries
AQ
05/03An unknown buyer signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Egide USA, Inc. from Egide S.A..
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Egide: Update on discussions with the potential buyer of Egide SA's US subsidiaries

05/24/2023 | 12:02pm EDT
Bollène, May 24, 2023 - 06 :00 pm (CET)
Press Release

Update on discussions with the potential buyer
of Egide SA's US subsidiaries

Egide Group ( Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN : FR0000072373 - Mnémo : ALGID ) announces today that the potential buyer of its American subsidiaries, with which it had signed an exclusivity agreement until the end of May 2023, has ended its discussions with Egide.

Egide Group remains decided to sell its subsidiaries in the USA. It is pursuing other discussions and intends to hire an investment bank to optimize the sale of its subsidiaries in the USA.

The Egide Group will keep the market informed of any significant developments on this matter.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Annual Financial Report:        By end of June
General Meeting :                 June 30, 2023
2023 HY Revenue :                 July 19, 2023

CONTACTS

EGIDE – Finance Department Philippe Bringuier - +33 4 90 30 35 94 – pbringuier@fr.egide-group.com
FIN’EXTENSO – Press Relations - Isabelle Aprile - +33 6 17 38 61 78 – i.aprile@finextenso.fr

About EGIDE - Keep up to date with all the Group's news online: www.egide-group.com and LinkedIn

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

EGIDE is listed Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN : FR0000072373 - Mnémo : ALGID

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 32,8 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 10,8 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,94 M 7,48 M 7,48 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart EGIDE S.A.
Duration : Period :
EGIDE S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EGIDE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,67 €
Average target price 0,85 €
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Managers and Directors
James F. Collins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luc Ardon Director-Finance & Administrative
Frédéric Disperati Technical Director
Jean-Louis Malinge Independent Director
Véronique Laurent-Lasson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EGIDE S.A.24.26%7
KEYENCE CORPORATION34.58%121 058
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE24.91%98 354
EATON CORPORATION PLC9.18%68 304
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-15.56%46 354
WEG S.A.4.80%34 036
fermer