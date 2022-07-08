Egis Technology : Announcement of Dismissal of the Company's directors
07/08/2022 | 03:14am EDT
Provided by: Egis Technology Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/08
Time of announcement
15:06:51
Subject
Announcement of Dismissal of the Company's
directors
Date of events
2022/07/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/08
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional
director, institutional supervisor, independent director,
natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):institutional director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
ＨＥＡＤＷＡＹ ＣＡＰＩＴＡＬ ＬＩＭＩＴＥＤ and Representative:LIN,GONG YI
ＨＥＡＤＷＡＹ ＣＡＰＩＴＡＬ ＬＩＭＩＴＥＤ and Representative:LIU,DING JEN
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Directors of Egis Technology Inc.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:N/A
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):dismissal
8.Reason for the change:Transfer more than one-half of the company's shares
held at the time of appointment during term
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/06/18~2023/06/17
11.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:2/9
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Egis Technology Inc. published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 07:13:18 UTC.