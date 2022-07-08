Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Egis Technology Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6462   TW0006462005

EGIS TECHNOLOGY INC.

(6462)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-06
87.00 TWD   +2.96%
06/30EGIS TECHNOLOGY : Announcement about resignation of the Company's acting spokesperson
PU
06/30Egis Technology Inc. Announces Resignation of George Chang as Corporate Governance Officer
CI
06/30Egis Technology Inc. Announces the Resignation of George Chang as Chief Financial Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Egis Technology : Announcement of Dismissal of the Company's directors

07/08/2022 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Egis Technology Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/08 Time of announcement 15:06:51
Subject 
 Announcement of Dismissal of the Company's
directors
Date of events 2022/07/08 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/08
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional
director, institutional supervisor, independent director,
natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):institutional director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
ＨＥＡＤＷＡＹ ＣＡＰＩＴＡＬ ＬＩＭＩＴＥＤ and Representative:LIN,GONG YI
ＨＥＡＤＷＡＹ ＣＡＰＩＴＡＬ ＬＩＭＩＴＥＤ and Representative:LIU,DING JEN
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Directors of Egis Technology Inc.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:N/A
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):dismissal
8.Reason for the change:Transfer more than one-half of the company's shares
held at the time of appointment during term
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/06/18~2023/06/17
11.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:2/9
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Egis Technology Inc. published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 07:13:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EGIS TECHNOLOGY INC.
06/30EGIS TECHNOLOGY : Announcement about resignation of the Company's acting spokesperson
PU
06/30Egis Technology Inc. Announces Resignation of George Chang as Corporate Governance Offi..
CI
06/30Egis Technology Inc. Announces the Resignation of George Chang as Chief Financial Offic..
CI
06/29EGIS TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date of the Company
PU
06/29Egis Technology Inc. Announces Cash Dividend Distribution, Payable on August 3, 2022
CI
06/22EGIS TECHNOLOGY : To announce the new assignment of the Senior Vice President of the Compa..
PU
06/22EGIS TECHNOLOGY : Important Resolutions of the Company's 2022 Regular Shareholder's Meetin..
PU
06/22EGIS TECHNOLOGY : The Company Passed the Case of Removing the Non-Compete Clause during 20..
PU
05/12Egis Technology Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/12Egis Technology Inc. Appoints David Hwang as Senior Vice President
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 106 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2022 6,20 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
Net cash 2022 1 679 M 56,4 M 56,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 967x
Yield 2022 4,82%
Capitalization 6 027 M 202 M 202 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart EGIS TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Egis Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EGIS TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 87,00 TWD
Average target price 103,67 TWD
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shih Hao Lo General Manager & Director
George Chang Chief Financial Officer
Sen Chou Lo Chairman
Kung Yi Lin Chief Operating Officer, Director, CTO & Manager
Ming Cheng Weng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EGIS TECHNOLOGY INC.-25.00%202
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.48%46 723
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-26.30%38 492
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-34.23%32 597
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-52.57%7 901
JABIL INC.-27.82%6 985