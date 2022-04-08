Egis Technology : The Board approved the tender offer for the common shares of Silicon Optronics, Inc.

Statement

1.Type of merger and acquisition (e.g.merger, spin-off , acquisition, or share transfer):Tender offer 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08 3.Names of companies participating in the merger and acquisition (e.g., name of the other company participating in the merger, newly established company in a spin-off, acquired company, or company whose shares are transferred):Tender offer for common shares of Silicon Optronics, Inc.; shares holding ratio will be 5.12% - 23.03%. 4.Trading counterparty (e.g., name of the other company participating in the merger, company spinning off, or trading counterparty to the acquisition or share transfer):The selling shareholders of Silicon Optronics, Inc. 5.Relationship between the trading counterparty and the Company (investee company in which the Company has re-invested and has shareholding of XX%), explanation of the reasons for the decision to acquire from or transfer shares to an affiliated enterprise or related party, and whether it will affect shareholders' equity: This acquisition will be conducted through a tender offer at an uniform price. If a related party of the company participates in the tender offer, the company shall not refuse or exclude it according to the laws. In such case, the transaction counterparty may be a related party to the company. 6.Purpose of the merger and acquisition : In order to expand the product lines and tapping into automotive market, surveillance market, etc., the company plans to obtain the common shares of target company via tender offer. By collaborating two parties resources and competiveness, the company would enhance long-term investment earnings and return on shareholders' equity (ROE). 7.Anticipated benefits of the merger and acquisition : It will strengthen its application development on automotive/surveillance market. By leveraging the synergies on both R&D sides and product sides, the company would gain business opportunity as soon as possible. 8.Effect of the merger and acquisition on net worth per share and earnings per share: In the case of the reciprocal win-win synergy generated from the mutual cooperation after the completion of the tender offer, it should have positive effects on the company's future book value per share and EPS. 9.Share exchange ratio and calculation assumptions: (1)The consideration per share for this tender offer is NT$123 in cash. (2)Besides the securities transaction tax and income tax (if any) to be borne by each offeree, the tender offeror shall bear the handling fees of Taiwan Depository and Clearing Corporation and securities brokers, bank remittance, postage and other reasonable fees which are necessary for the payment of the purchase consideration (the handling fees of Taiwan Depository and Clearing Corporation and securities brokers are calculated separately based on the number of times the offeree applies to deposit and sell, and the offeree should apply to the custodian bank for deposit without having to pay the brokerage fee;if there is any such additional fee, the tender offeror and the appointed institution shall make a declaration in accordance with law.) When the tender offeror pays the offerees the purchase consideration, it shall, after deducting the securities transaction tax and other tax, round to the nearest NTD (any fraction of an NTD shall be forfeited.) For the number of shares to be sold by the seller does not reach 1,000 shares, it will not be accepted. (3)When the conditions of this tender offer are fulfilled and the tender offeror has on schedule remitted the estimated total consideration for the tender offer to the special bank account for the tender offer opened with Mega Securities Co., Ltd., the consideration for the tender offer shall paid out within five business days (inclusive) of the Tender Offer Expiration Date (if extended, the expiry of the extended period) by the appointed institution, i.e. Mega Securities Co., Ltd. 10.Whether the CPA, lawyer or securities underwriter issued an opinion on the unreasonableness regarding the transaction: Not applicable. 11.Name of accounting, law or securities firm: SmartCPA Inc. 12.Name of CPA or lawyer: Cyong-Hua, Ruan, CPA 13.Number of CPA or lawyer license: No. 2719; Cyong-Hua, Ruan, CPA 14.Estimated date of completion: (1)The company filed report with the Financial Supervisory Commission (the "FSC") and made public announcement in accordance with related laws and rules. It is expected that the date of report filing in relation to the public tender offer will not be later than April 12, 2022, and the start date of the public tender offer will not be later than April 13, 2022. Besides, the company owns the right of reporting to the Financial Supervision and Administration Commission and announcing the extension of the tender offer period. (2)Within five business days (including the fifth business day) after the completion date of the tender offer period (if extended, the completion date of the extended tender offer period), if all the conditions of this tender offer are satisfied, the consideration of this tender offer will be paid. If all the conditions of this public tender offer are not satisfied before the completion of the tender offer period, or this public tender offer is unsuccessful resulting from being disapproved, ceased to take effect, or annulled by the FSC or other competent authorities, the tender offer case will not be achieved. 15.Matters related to the assumption of corporate rights and obligations of the dissolving company (or spin-off) by the existing or newly-established company: Not applicable. 16.Basic information of companies participating in the merger:Not applicable. 17.Matters related to the spin-off (including estimated value of the business and assets planned to be transferred to the existing company or new company.The total no.of shares to be acquired by the spun-off company or its shareholders, and their respective types and no.Matters related to the reduction, if any, in capital of the spun-off company) (note: not applicable for announcements unrelated to spin-offs): Not applicable. 18.Conditions and restrictions for future transfer of shares resulting from the merger and acquisition : Not applicable. 19.Other important terms and conditions: No. 20.Any objections from directors to the transaction: No. 21.Is it related to new business model?: No. 22.Explanation of new business model: Not applicable. 23.Transactions with the counterparty for the past one year and the next year: Not applicable. 24.Source of funds: Funded by the public bidder with its own funds. 25.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)In order to proceed with this tender offer, it is proposed that the board of directors of the Company authorize the chairman and/or his designated person to handle all necessary procedures in relation to this tender offer and to take necessary actions in representation of the Company, including, but not limited to, preparation and execution of the Tender Offer Prospectuses and Tender Offer Report, negotiation, execution and delivery of all relevant documents and agreements, submission of relevant applications or filings to the competent authorities, if this tender offer is in need of amendment due to the instruction of the competent authorities, market conditions, changes of the objective environment, insufficient time to obtain the approval, permission or effective filing from the competent authorities, or any other justifiable reason, extension of the period; and to handle all relevant matters with full authority. (2)According to Article 43-1 Item 2 of the Securities Exchange Act and Article 7 Item 1 of the Measures for the Administration of Publicly Offered Securities of Publicly Offered Companies, the public acquisition must be declared and announced to the Financial Supervision and Administration Commission before it can be carried out. The declaration date is expected to be no later than April 12, 2022.