EGR Exploration Ltd. is a Canada-based company. The Companyâs principal business activity is the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is exploring for gold in the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend, approximately 300 kilometers (km) north of Timmins, Ontario. The Companyâs 40,255-hectare (ha) Detour West gold project is contiguous to Agnico Eagleâs property, which contains the Detour Lake Gold Mine and is approximately 20 km from the mine, which is also hosted in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. It is targeting gold deposits associated with the potential extensions of the Detour-Fenelon trend structures onto the West Detour property. Its Urban Barry property is in the Urban Township of the James Bay region of Quebec in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Urban Barry properties encompass an area of approximately 10,762 ha and directly adjoins Osiskoâs Windfall property, with the Langlois base metal-silver-gold mine located approximately 30 km to the northwest.

Sector Diversified Mining