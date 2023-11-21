EGR Exploration Ltd. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.335663 million compared to net income of CAD 0.266746 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.02 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.02 a year ago.
For the six months, net loss was CAD 0.752947 million compared to CAD 0.040393 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02.
EGR Exploration Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 21, 2023 at 05:46 pm EST
