Eguana Appoints new Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eguana Technologies Inc. ("Eguana" or the "Company") (TSX-V: EGT, OTCQB: EGTYF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Hansine Ullberg as Chief Financial Officer.



Ms. Ullberg is a Chartered Professional Accountant with a Master of Accountancy and Bachelor of Commerce with Honours to go along with an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors-Rotman. Starting her career with Ernst and Young, Ms. Ullberg brings considerable experience in public capital markets, corporate culture development, and banking.

In conjunction with Ms. Ullberg’s appointment, Ms. Sonja Kuehnle has resigned her position as CFO and will remain with the Company in an advisory role to oversee a smooth transition.

"We are excited with Hansine’s appointment and her considerable experience in planning and managing high growth companies and public capital markets expertise. She will play a key role in investor outreach and managing multiple revenue streams across several jurisdictions” commented Eguana CEO Justin Holland. “On behalf of the entire team I would also like to thank Sonja for her years of service, and the contributions made in growing the Eguana team.”

As part of Ms. Ullberg’s compensation, she will be granted incentive stock options to acquire up to 250,000 common shares at an exercise price equal to the closing price of the common shares on the TSX-V on the day immediately preceding the commencement of her employment.

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

To learn more, visit www.EguanaTech.com or follow us on Twitter @EguanaTech.

