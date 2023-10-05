CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eguana Technologies Inc. ("Eguana" or the "Company") (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF), is excited to announce the launch of its Essential Whole Home energy storage system (“ESS”), specifically designed for North American mid-sized homes.

Adding to Eguana’s existing portfolio of products and solutions, the Essential Whole Home is an economical option for homes with existing 100-amp service panels and comes with simplified installation and remote commissioning processes, delivering installer efficiency and improved homeowner experience.

Production of the Essential Whole Home began in September, with initial deliveries planned for Puerto Rico in the coming months. Battery attachment rates are expected to increase significantly in the Puerto Rican market with the US Department of Energy’s Puerto Rico Energy Resilience Funding. The funding, which anticipates 30,000-40,000 residential installations, was previously announced in July 2023.

“We designed the Essential Whole Home system to further simplify the installation and commissioning processes by removing backup panel installation requirements. The Essential Whole Home eliminates the need to install previously required dedicated load panels, which will save homeowners thousands of dollars in equipment and installation costs,” commented Daljit Ghotra, Chief Technology Officer at Eguana. “Perfect for whole home and partial home backup and storage applications, this product delivers simplified and repeatable installations, which is key to our installation partners.”

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Eguana Technologies (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB: EGTYF) is a global designer and manufacturer of high-performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid-edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications and delivers proven, durable, high-quality solutions from its high-capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe, Australia, and North America.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage systems deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services, and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

