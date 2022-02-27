Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. Egypt Free Shops Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFSC   EGS53051C016

EGYPT FREE SHOPS CO.

(MFSC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Egypt Free Shops : Misr Duty Free Shops (MFSC.CA) - Listing Committee Decision

02/27/2022 | 03:11am EST
Misr Duty Free Shops (MFSC.CA) - Listing Committee Decision
27/02/2022
Company Name : Misr Duty Free Shops
ISIN Code : EGS53051C016
Reuters Code : MFSC.CA
Content :
The Listing Committee held on 24/02/2022 decided to address the company to abide by the provision of Article 30 of the Listing Rules.

Disclaimer

Egypt Free Shops Company SAE published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 08:10:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 692 M 43,9 M 43,9 M
Net income 2021 132 M 8,37 M 8,37 M
Net cash 2021 193 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,93x
Yield 2021 16,8%
Capitalization 947 M 60,1 M 60,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 14,3%
Chart EGYPT FREE SHOPS CO.
Duration : Period :
Egypt Free Shops Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ashraf Ahmed Zein Ahmed Chairman & Managing Director
Nooruuddin Mohammed Mahmoud Executive Director
Afaf Mohamed El-Malt Non-Executive Director
Samir Abdel Fattah Ibrahim Non-Executive Director
Ashraf Hasan Abdel Hamid Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EGYPT FREE SHOPS CO.20.24%60
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-18.11%22 630
NEXT PLC-16.61%11 603
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY3.25%6 499
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC-24.46%4 590
DUFRY AG-2.30%4 319