Egypt Free Shops : Misr Duty Free Shops (MFSC.CA) - Listing Committee Decision

Misr Duty Free Shops (MFSC.CA) - Listing Committee Decision
27/02/2022
Company Name : Misr Duty Free Shops
ISIN Code : EGS53051C016
Reuters Code : MFSC.CA
Content :
The Listing Committee held on 24/02/2022 decided to address the company to abide by the provision of Article 30 of the Listing Rules.
Disclaimer
Egypt Free Shops Company SAE published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 08:10:00 UTC.