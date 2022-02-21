Egypt Free Shops : Misr Duty Free Shops (MFSC.CA) Reports Its Financial Results (Consolidated) for the Period from 01/07/2021 to 31/12/2021

Misr Duty Free Shops (MFSC.CA) Reports Its Financial Results (Consolidated) for the Period from 01/07/2021 to 31/12/2021
21/02/2022
Company Name: Misr Duty Free Shops
ISIN Code: EGS53051C016
Currency: Egyptian Pound
F/S (Consolidated) Period: From 01/07/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net profit: 96,023,756
F/S (Consolidated) Period: From 01/07/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative profit: 67,496,316
Audit Status: Reviewed
Source: Misr Duty Free Shops
Taking minority rights into consideration
