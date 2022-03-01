Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. Egypt Kuwait Holding Company (S.A.E.)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EKHO   EGS69082C013

EGYPT KUWAIT HOLDING COMPANY (S.A.E.)

(EKHO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Egypt Kuwait E : Egyptian Kuwaiti Holding (EKHO.CA - EKHOA.CA) Reports Year Ended 31/12/2021 Standalone Results

03/01/2022 | 04:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Egyptian Kuwaiti Holding (EKHO.CA - EKHOA.CA) Reports Year Ended 31/12/2021 Standalone Results
01/03/2022
Company Name : Egyptian Kuwaiti Holding
ISIN Code : EGS69082C013 - EGS69081C023
Currency : $
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/01/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net Profit : 30,650,491
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/01/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative Profit : 3,976,118
Audit Status : Audited
Source : Egyptian Kuwaiti Holding

Disclaimer

Egypt Kuwait Holding Co. SAE published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 09:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EGYPT KUWAIT HOLDING COMPANY (S.A.E.)
04:38aEGYPT KUWAIT E : Egyptian Kuwaiti Holding (EKHO.CA - EKHOA.CA) Reports Year Ended 31/12/20..
PU
02/06Jassim Loay Al Kharafi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Egypt Kuwait Holding Company (S.A..
CI
2021EGYPT KUWAIT HOLDING COMPANY (S.A.E. : EKHOA) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
2021CBE Governor Meets Outgoing Kuwaiti Ambassador to Egypt
AQ
2021EGYPT KUWAIT HOLDING COMPANY (S.A.E. : EKHOA) added to EGX 30 Index
CI
2021Egypt Kuwait Holding Company S.A.E. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter End..
CI
2021Egypt Kuwait Holding Company S.A.E. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
2021Egypt Kuwait Holding Company (S.A.E.) acquired 4.16% stake in Alexandria Fertilizers Co..
CI
2021Egypt Kuwait Holding Company (S.A.E.) acquired additional minority stake in Bawabet Al ..
CI
2021Egypt Kuwait Holding Company S.A.E. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter End..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 737 M - -
Net income 2021 178 M - -
Net Debt 2021 329 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,09x
Yield 2021 4,28%
Capitalization 1 580 M 1 580 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,59x
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart EGYPT KUWAIT HOLDING COMPANY (S.A.E.)
Duration : Period :
Egypt Kuwait Holding Company (S.A.E.) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,40 $
Average target price 1,75 $
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sherif Alaa Ahmed Hassan El-Zayat Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Medhat Hamed Bonna Group Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Al-Moataz Adel Mahmoud Al-Alfi Chairman
Amin Ahmed Mohamed Othman Abaza Independent Non-Executive Director
Walid Jalal Abdel Maksoud El-Zorba Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EGYPT KUWAIT HOLDING COMPANY (S.A.E.)6.29%1 580
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-11.87%63 079
BASF SE-4.10%62 214
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-4.22%40 043
ROYAL DSM N.V.-15.51%31 432
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-2.44%16 029