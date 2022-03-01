Egypt Kuwait E : Egyptian Kuwaiti Holding (EKHO.CA - EKHOA.CA) Reports Year Ended 31/12/2021 Standalone Results

Egyptian Kuwaiti Holding (EKHO.CA - EKHOA.CA) Reports Year Ended 31/12/2021 Standalone Results
01/03/2022
Company Name : Egyptian Kuwaiti Holding
ISIN Code : EGS69082C013 - EGS69081C023
Currency : $
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/01/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net Profit : 30,650,491
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/01/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative Profit : 3,976,118
Audit Status : Audited
Source : Egyptian Kuwaiti Holding
