Egypt Kuwait Holding Company (S.A.E.) reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was USD 747.7 million compared to USD 1,053.27 million a year ago. Net income was USD 179.18 million compared to USD 241.06 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.1393 compared to USD 0.1843 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.1393 compared to USD 0.1843 a year ago.