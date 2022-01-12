Log in
    EGCH   EGS38201C017

EGYPTIAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES

(EGCH)
Egyptian Chemical Industries : Suspension of Trading on Egyptian Chemical Industries (Kima) (EGCH.CA)

01/12/2022 | 04:56am EST
Suspension of Trading on Egyptian Chemical Industries (Kima) (EGCH.CA)
12/01/2022
Company Name : Egyptian Chemical Industries (Kima)
ISIN Code : EGS38201C017
Reuters Code : EGCH.CA
Content :
EGX decided to suspend trading on the company effective 12/01/2022 trading session until receiving a statement from the company.

Disclaimer

KIMA - Egyptian Chemical Industries SAE published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 09:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 860 M 182 M 182 M
Net income 2022 243 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
Net Debt 2022 5 592 M 355 M 355 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 545 M 289 M 289 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,54x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,5%
Chart EGYPTIAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
Egyptian Chemical Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EGYPTIAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,83 EGP
Average target price 2,50 EGP
Spread / Average Target -34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohamed Hassanein Radwan Osman Managing Director & Executive Director
Hisham Ahmed Hassan Yousef Chairman
Hisham Ahmad Maher Abu Zaid Non-Executive Director
Hijazi Mohammad Hijazi Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Ahmed Fayez Abdel Mohsin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EGYPTIAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES-2.54%289
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-2.69%69 782
BASF SE7.95%69 598
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.2.79%43 018
ROYAL DSM N.V.-8.18%35 227
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED9.95%18 650