Egyptian Chemical Industries : Suspension of Trading on Egyptian Chemical Industries (Kima) (EGCH.CA)

Suspension of Trading on Egyptian Chemical Industries (Kima) (EGCH.CA)
12/01/2022
Company Name : Egyptian Chemical Industries (Kima)
ISIN Code : EGS38201C017
Reuters Code : EGCH.CA
EGX decided to suspend trading on the company effective 12/01/2022 trading session until receiving a statement from the company.
