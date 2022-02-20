Egyptian Gulf Bank E : (EGBE.CA) Reports Its Consolidated Financial Results for the Period Ending 31/12/2021

Egyptian Gulf Bank (EGBE.CA) Reports Its Consolidated Financial Results for the Period Ending 31/12/2021
20/02/2022
Company Name: Egyptian Gulf Bank
ISIN Code: EGS60182C010
Currency: Egyptian Pound
F/S (Consolidated) Period: From 01/01/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net profit: 695,336,277
F/S (Consolidated) Period: From 01/01/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative profit: 624,882,727
Audit Status: Audited
Source: Egyptian Gulf Bank
Taking minority rights into consideration
