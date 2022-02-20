Log in
    EGBE   EGS60182C010

EGYPTIAN GULF BANK (S.A.E)

(EGBE)
Egyptian Gulf Bank E : (EGBE.CA) Reports Its Consolidated Financial Results for the Period Ending 31/12/2021

02/20/2022 | 03:01am EST
Egyptian Gulf Bank (EGBE.CA) Reports Its Consolidated Financial Results for the Period Ending 31/12/2021
20/02/2022
Company Name: Egyptian Gulf Bank
ISIN Code: EGS60182C010
Currency: Egyptian Pound
F/S (Consolidated) Period: From 01/01/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net profit: 695,336,277
F/S (Consolidated) Period: From 01/01/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative profit: 624,882,727
Audit Status: Audited
Source: Egyptian Gulf Bank
Taking minority rights into consideration

Disclaimer

Egyptian Gulf Bank SAE published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 08:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 167 M 201 M 201 M
Net income 2021 657 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,52x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 681 M 170 M 170 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 967
Free-Float 4,89%
Managers and Directors
Nidal El-Kassem Mohammed Assar Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Ibrahim Mohammad Abaza Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Mohamed Gamal El-Din Mohamed Mahmoud Chairman
Ahmed Mohammed Hashem Mohammed Chief Information Officer
Ahmed Ali Amin Al-Syed Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EGYPTIAN GULF BANK (S.A.E)-4.05%170
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.55%166 018
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.93%83 081
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.56%68 019
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED2.33%56 607
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)3.27%52 899