    EGTS   EGS70431C019

EGYPTIAN RESORTS COMPANY S.A.E.

(EGTS)
Russian charter flights to Egypt to resume in coming days

06/05/2021 | 04:21am EDT
MOSCOW/ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Russian charter flights to Egyptian resorts are expected to resume in the coming days after a years-long hiatus, Interfax news agency cited the boss of Aeroflot as saying on Friday.

"We understand that there is a high degree of readiness for the reopening of two more destinations (to Egypt), Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh, but we do not know yet when and how this will happen," Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov told Reuters.

Flights to resort destinations Sharm al-Sheikh and Hurghada were suspended after a Russian passenger plane crashed in Sinai in October 2015, killing 224 people.

The Metrojet plane had been taking Russian holiday makers home from Sharm el-Sheikh to St Petersburg in 2015, when it broke up over the Sinai Peninsula, killing all on board. A group affiliated with Islamic State militants claimed responsibility.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, Anton Zverev and Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 296 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net income 2021 107 M 6,84 M 6,84 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 766 M 113 M 113 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,3%
Technical analysis trends EGYPTIAN RESORTS COMPANY S.A.E.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,88 EGP
Last Close Price 1,68 EGP
Spread / Highest target 65,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wael Mos'ed Faraj Mohamed El-Hatow CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director & MD
Ahmed Saaduddin Abdo Abu Hendia Chairman
Alaauddin Abbas Mohammad Al Mahlawi Head-Information Technology & Communications
Karim Mohammad Sami Bayomi Mohammad Head-Operations Management
Angie Mahmoud Hassan Wasfi Head-Investment Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EGYPTIAN RESORTS COMPANY S.A.E.19.38%113
SCENTRE GROUP0.72%11 238
AEON MALL CO., LTD.6.76%3 777
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY3.99%3 299
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.16.91%3 211
VINCOM RETAIL2.55%3 169