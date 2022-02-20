Egyptians for Housing & Development : Housing Development & Reconstruction (EHDR.CA) Reports Its Standalone Financial Results for the Period Ending 31/12/2021

Egyptians Housing Development & Reconstruction (EHDR.CA) Reports Its Standalone Financial Results for the Period Ending 31/12/2021
20/02/2022
Company Name: Egyptians Housing Development & Reconstruction
ISIN Code: EGS65341C017
Currency: Egyptian Pound
F/S (Standalone) Period: From 01/01/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net profit: 27,013,450
F/S (Standalone) Period: From 01/01/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative profit: 61,108,660
Audit Status: Audited
Source: Egyptians Housing Development & Reconstruction
