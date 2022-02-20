Log in
    EHDR   EGS65341C017

EGYPTIANS FOR HOUSING & DEVELOPMENT CO.

(EHDR)
  Report
Financials 
Summary

Egyptians for Housing & Development : Housing Development & Reconstruction (EHDR.CA) Reports Its Standalone Financial Results for the Period Ending 31/12/2021

02/20/2022 | 03:21am EST
Egyptians Housing Development & Reconstruction (EHDR.CA) Reports Its Standalone Financial Results for the Period Ending 31/12/2021
20/02/2022
Company Name: Egyptians Housing Development & Reconstruction
ISIN Code: EGS65341C017
Currency: Egyptian Pound
F/S (Standalone) Period: From 01/01/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net profit: 27,013,450
F/S (Standalone) Period: From 01/01/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative profit: 61,108,660
Audit Status: Audited
Source: Egyptians Housing Development & Reconstruction

Disclaimer

Egyptians for Housing & Development Reconstruction Company SAE published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 08:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 50,6 M 3,22 M 3,22 M
Net income 2020 3,31 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
Net Debt 2020 57,3 M 3,64 M 3,64 M
P/E ratio 2020 625x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 362 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,77x
EV / Sales 2020 21,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hashem Hashem Al-Desouky Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mohamed Yahya Mustafa Hakim MD-Finance, Admin & IRC & Executive Director
Ibrahim Fawzy Abdul Wahed Morsi Chairman
Hassan Rajb Ahmed Saleh Executive Director & MD Technical Affairs
Ahmad Kamal Hafez Ismail Executive Director & Managing Director-Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EGYPTIANS FOR HOUSING & DEVELOPMENT CO.-21.15%23
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED23.78%37 116
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED4.23%36 629
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED23.16%35 204
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.35.16%35 008
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.4.48%30 900