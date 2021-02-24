Log in
EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(EH)
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

02/24/2021
Shareholders with $10,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming April 19, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EH) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) between December 12, 2019 and February 16, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their EHang investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On February 16, 2021, analyst Wolfpack Research published a research report entitled “EHang: A Stock Promotion Destined to Crash and Burn.” Citing “extensive evidence” including “behind-the-scenes photographs, recorded phone calls, and videos of on-site visits to EH’s various facilities,” the report alleged that EHang is “an elaborate stock promotion, built on largely fabricated revenues based on sham sales contracts with a customer [Shanghai Kunxiang Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.] who appears to us to be more interested in helping inflate the value of its investment in EH . . . than about buying its products.” Wolfpack Research also noted that “in just 14 months as a publicly traded company, EH’s PR team has put out 50 press releases . . . . However, EH’s constant stream of press releases are easily proven untrue.” Finally, the report alleged that Wolfpack Research “obtained Chinese court records which show that EH’s ADRs may already be in serious jeopardy due to legal issues in China.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $77.79, or approximately 62.7%, to close at $46.30 per share, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s purported regulatory approvals in Europe and North America for its EH216 were for use as a drone, and not for carrying passengers; (2) its relationship with its purported primary customer is a sham; (3) EHang has only collected on a fraction of its reported sales since its ADS began trading on NASDAQ in December 2019; (4) the Company’s manufacturing facilities were practically empty and lacked evidence of advanced manufacturing equipment or employees; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired EHang ADSs during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 19, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 212 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
Net income 2020 -30,7 M -4,76 M -4,76 M
Net cash 2020 213 M 33,0 M 33,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -579x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17 759 M 2 746 M 2 752 M
EV / Sales 2020 82,9x
EV / Sales 2021 29,9x
Nbr of Employees 240
Free-Float 57,8%
Technical analysis trends EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 157,18 CNY
Last Close Price 324,48 CNY
Spread / Highest target -51,6%
Spread / Average Target -51,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Huazhi Hu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jian Liu Chief Financial Officer
Haoxiang Hou Independent Director
Chia Hung Yang Independent Director
Dong Ming Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED152.16%2 746
THE BOEING COMPANY-0.91%123 665
AIRBUS SE10.21%94 296
TEXTRON INC.8.01%11 812
DASSAULT AVIATION2.51%9 297
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.10.04%7 526
