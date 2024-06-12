EH216-S Pilotless eVTOL Completes Debut Flight in Saudi Arabia

GUANGZHOU, China, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, today announced that its EH216-S pilotless electric vertical takeoff and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft completed its first autonomous air taxi flight in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The autonomous flight, conducted with rigorous safety measures, underscores EHang's commitment to safety and innovation. Partnering with Front End Limited Company (“Front End”), a Saudi-based enterprise specializing in advanced solutions for various industries, this flight also highlights the transformative potential of pilotless eVTOL aircraft for the region’s transportation system.



(Picture: Guests witnessed the EH216-S pilotless eVTOL's debut flight in Saudi Arabia)

With the support from local authorities that include Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (“GACA”), the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, the Ministry of Hajj, and the Ministry of Interior, Front End's dedication to introducing cutting-edge technology to the Kingdom, combined with EHang's global technological edge in UAM, has been instrumental in shaping a faster, more efficient, and sustainable annual Hajj pilgrimage. The collaboration unlocked a truly innovative solution, showcasing the remarkable potential of public-private partnerships to drive advancements in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

(Picture: His Excellency Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services of Saudi Arabia attended the flight event)

His Excellency Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, President of GACA, stated: “This flight marks a major advancement in integrating Advanced Air Mobility (“AAM”) solutions into Saudi Arabia’s aviation landscape. We are committed to the highest safety standards and its seamless integration into existing air traffic systems. This flight also acts as a proof of concept for multiple use cases and contributes to various AAM roadmap initiatives. We appreciate the instrumental support of Front End and EHang to mark this historic milestone for Saudi Arabia.”

Commenting on the flight, Mr. Majid Alghaslan, Chairman and CEO of Front End, said: “Front End is at the forefront of this trailblazing initiative, paving the way to a new era in smart mobility solutions. Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, our goal is to foster a ‘Connected Kingdom’, serving as a gateway for our partners to access growth opportunities in Saudi Arabia and the wider region. This achievement stands as a testament to the power of government-private partnerships in accelerating new technology adoption. Partnering with EHang made this pioneering solution a reality.”

Conducted in a low-risk area within protected airspace, the flight is critical in helping authorities set the right regulatory environment for deploying pilotless eVTOL aircraft, thereby enhancing mobility, reducing congestion, and promoting sustainability.

“These eco-friendly eVTOLs offer a cost-effective solution for urban transportation, tackling congestion while aligning perfectly with the Kingdom’s goals for a sustainable future. This advancement underscores Front End's dedication to national progress and its commitment to shaping a greener, more efficient tomorrow in mobility,” Majid added.

Mr. Huazhi Hu, Founder, CEO and Chairman of EHang, stated, “This debut flight of the EH216-S pilotless eVTOL in Saudi Arabia marks a significant milestone in EHang's ongoing internationalization and an important step forward in propelling global advanced UAM reform, showcasing the potential of our pilotless eVTOL products and solutions for widespread adoption in the Middle Eastern market. Looking ahead, with the strong support of GACA and in partnership with Front End, we will work together to establish a benchmark for regular AAM operations in Saudi Arabia, driving progress in both regional and the global AAM markets.”

(Picture: EH216-S pilotless eVTOL completed its debut flight in Saudi Arabia)

About Front End

Front End, a visionary leader and fully Saudi-owned enterprise, is at the forefront of delivering innovative solutions across critical sectors such as industry, mining, energy, and logistics. Our mission aligns with national efforts to diversify the economy and stimulate sustainable development, focusing on harnessing the dynamic market potential within Saudi Arabia and beyond. By providing customized solutions that ensure rapid scalability and exceptional operational efficiency, we support the Kingdom's strategic objectives for economic expansion and technological advancement. Committed to driving innovation and digital transformation, we prioritize a customer-first approach to create significant value across various industries. At Front End, we champion innovation, agility, and the cultivation of meaningful entrepreneurial partnerships, consistently striving for excellence in every venture. www.frontend.sa.

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world’s leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company. Our mission is to enable safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with unmanned aerial vehicle (“UAV”) systems and solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. EHang’s EH216-S has obtained the world’s first type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for passenger-carrying pilotless eVTOL aircraft issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China. As the forerunner of cutting-edge UAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global UAM industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about management's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to those relating to certifications, our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products and solutions and the commercialization of UAM services, our relationships with strategic partners, and current litigation and potential litigation involving us. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

