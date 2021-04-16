Log in
EHANG HOLDINGS 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against EHang Holdings Limited - EH

04/16/2021
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until April 19, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against EHang Holdings Limited (NasdaqGM: EH), if they purchased the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADS”) between December 12, 2019 and February 16, 2021 (and on February 16, 2021, only for those who purchased shares at or above the price of $112.00), inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Southern District of New York and Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADS of EHang and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-eh to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by April 19, 2021.

About the Lawsuit

EHang and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On February 16, 2021, Wolfpack Research reported that, based on “extensive evidence…including behind-the-scenes photographs, recorded phone calls, and videos of on-site visits to EH’s various facilities,” the Company is “an elaborate stock promotion, built on largely fabricated revenues based on sham sales contracts with a customer who appears to us to be more interested in helping inflate the value of its investment in EH…than actually buying its products” and that it “has perpetuated its story with a collection of lies about its products, manufacturing, revenues, partnerships, and potential regulatory approval of its purported main business.”

On this news, the price of EHang’s shares plummeted to a close of $46.30 per share, a one day drop of $77.79 per share or approximately 62.7%.

The first-filed case is Amberber v. EHang Holdings Limited, et al., No. 1:21-cv-01392.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 212 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
Net income 2020 -30,7 M -4,71 M -4,71 M
Net cash 2020 213 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -325x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 960 M 1 527 M 1 527 M
EV / Sales 2020 46,1x
EV / Sales 2021 16,1x
Nbr of Employees 240
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EHang Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 186,55 CNY
Last Close Price 181,98 CNY
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Huazhi Hu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jian Liu Chief Financial Officer
Haoxiang Hou Independent Director
Chia Hung Yang Independent Director
Dong Ming Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED32.21%1 527
THE BOEING COMPANY15.94%146 558
AIRBUS SE15.48%96 605
TEXTRON INC.21.13%13 146
DASSAULT AVIATION7.69%9 596
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-13.36%5 828
