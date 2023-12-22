UNITED STATES
FORM 6-K
For the month of December 2023
EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Adoption of 2023 Share Incentive Plan
To promote the success and enhance the value of EHang Holdings Limited (the "Company"), on December 22, 2023, the Company's board of directors (the "Board") approved the 2023 Share Incentive Plan (the "2023 Plan"), which became effective on December 22, 2023.
The maximum number of shares of the Company available for issuance pursuant to all awards under the 2023 Plan shall initially be 3,782,555 (the "Maximum Number"). On the first day of each of the subsequent fiscal years during the term of the 2023 Plan starting from January 1, 2024, the Maximum Number shall automatically increase by an amount determined by the Board that is equal to no more than three percent (3%) of the total number of shares outstanding on the last day of the immediately preceding fiscal year. If the Board does not determine such amount of increase by the first day of each of the subsequent fiscal years, the Maximum Number shall automatically increase by three percent (3%) of the total number of shares outstanding on the last day of the immediately preceding fiscal year.
The above description of the material terms of the 2023 Plan is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Company's 2023 Plan, which is included as Exhibit 4.1 hereto and incorporated by reference herein.
