EHang : ENAIRE and EHang to Collaborate on U-Space and Urban Air Mobility

Guangzhou, China, June 28, 2022 -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) company, announced it has entered into a collaboration agreement with ENAIRE, Spain's national air navigation services provider and future provider of common information services for U-Space airspace, to promote research, development and innovation in the fields of U-Space and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) in Spain and Europe.





The parties seek to collaborate in national and international innovation initiatives on U-Space and the development of AAV operations for the execution of activities of common interest in U-Space and Urban Air Mobility in Spain and Europe. The collaboration will, among others, focus on the research of solutions and development of potential procedures, use cases, digital tools, and prototypes.





The collaboration will also allow the parties to promote the deployment of U-Space and UAM services, and contribute to the digital and technological development for the provision of aeronautical services.

Victoria Xiang, COO of EHang Europe and Latin America, highlighted, "Through the collaboration with ENAIRE, EHang seeks to support the development and implementation of new digital technologies for the integration of AAVs, and the implementation of a safe, sustainable and efficient UAM."





María Luz de Mateo, Business Development Director at ENAIRE, responsible of U-Space area, pointed out, "The signing of this collaboration protocol with EHang, is an example of ENAIRE's commitment to the industry, to promote the development and early deployment of U-Space services and Urban Air Mobility in Spain, given the future role of ENAIRE in the provision of Common Information Services (CIS) for U-Space airspace in national territory."

About ENAIRE

ENAIRE is the national air navigation services provider in Spain.

As a company of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (MITMA), it provides en-route control services for all flights and overflights through five control centers in Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, Gran Canaria and Palma, as well as for the approaches to all the airports in the country.

In addition, 45 air control towers receive communication, navigation and surveillance services from ENAIRE and 21 airports use its aerodrome control services, including those with the highest traffic in the country.

ENAIRE is the fourth European air traffic manager. Since January 1, 2022, it has chaired the A6 Alliance, a coalition for the modernization of the air traffic management system of air navigation services providers responsible for more than 80% of European air traffic. It is also a member of other international alliances for the promotion of the single European sky such as SESAR Joint Undertaking, SESAR Deployment Manager, iTEC, CANSO and ICAO.

ENAIRE, as the responsible agent identified by MITMA for the implementation in Spain of the U-Space system, through its digital platform, will provide Common Information Services (CISP) essential for the provision of U-Space services to drones and Urban Air Mobility, in interaction with local air traffic services, that will allow the safe coexistence of all types of aircraft.

ENAIRE has obtained the highest rating in the key performance indicator of aviation safety at European level. In addition, it has the EFQM 500 seal for its safe, efficient, innovative and sustainable management of air navigation services.

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

