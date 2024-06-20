Guangzhou, China, June 20th, 2024 - EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) ("EHang" or the "Company"), the world's leading Urban Air Mobility ("UAM") technology platform company, announced the completion of a series of flights by its EH216-S electric Vertical Take Off and Landing ("eVTOL") aircraft flights, supported by European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service ("EGNOS"), Europe's Satellite-Based Augmentation System ("SBAS"). The flights were conducted at EHang´s UAM Center in Europe, inside Lleida-Alguaire International Airport ("LEDA") in Spain, in the frame of European Union Agency for the Space Programme´s ("EUSPA") SAMVA project.

EGNOS based EH216-S pilotless eVTOL flight at EHang UAM Center in Europe

The SBAS Adoption in Multicopter VTOL Aircraft ("SAMVA") project, focuses on the implementation of EGNOS satellite-based operations on eVTOLs, to enhance Advanced Air Mobility services and U-Space airspace integration. EGNOS allows more accurate positioning and provides an additional layer of safety for the flights of EH216-S pilotless eVTOL in Europe.

Supported by SAMVA, EGNOS services were tested and validated, through different exhaustive flight campaigns performed with EHang's EH216-S pilotless eVTOL, using specific Required Navigation Performance ("RNP") flight procedures and navigation integrity concepts, leveraging EGNOS technology, performance and integrity features.

EH216-S eVTOL flight under SAMVA project at EHang UAM Center in Europe

EHang´s UAM Center in Europe was inaugurated in October 2023. The center constitutes a global benchmark in the effective integration of eVTOL aircraft operation with airport infrastructure, air traffic management systems, operational procedures, and other information technologies.





Victoria Xiang, COO of EHang Europe and Latin America, commented, "EH216-S's pilotless flights under SAMVA project, showcased how EGNOS precise and integer navigation guidance, can support and enhance Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management tasks and unmanned eVTOL aircraft operations, and thus enable safe and efficient Advanced Air Mobility."

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading urban air mobility ("UAM") technology platform company. Our mission is to enable safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with unmanned aerial vehicle ("UAV") systems and solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. EHang's EH216-S has obtained the world's first type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for passenger-carrying pilotless eVTOL aircraft issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China. As the forerunner of cutting-edge UAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global UAM industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visitwww.ehang.com.

About EGNOS

The European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service (EGNOS) provides an augmentation signal to the Global Positioning System (GPS) Standard Positioning Service (SPS), providing correction data and integrity information for improving positioning and navigation services over Europe.

About EUSPA

EUSPA is the user-oriented operational European Union Agency for the Space Programme. The agency's core mission is to implement the EU Space Programme, and to provide reliable, safe and secure space-related services, maximizing their socio-economic benefits for European society and business. EUSPA's goal is to provide long-term, state-of-the-art safe and secure Galileo and EGNOS positioning, navigation, and timing services and cost-effective satellite communications services for GOVSATCOM, whilst ensuring service continuity and robustness. It also aims to communicate, promote, and develop the market for data, information and services offered by Galileo, EGNOS, Copernicus and GOVSATCOM.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about management's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to those relating to certifications, our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products and solutions and the commercialization of UAM services, our relationships with strategic partners, and current litigation and potential litigation involving us. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.