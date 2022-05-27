Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  EHang Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    EH   US26853E1029

EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(EH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/26 04:00:01 pm EDT
7.860 USD   +3.42%
EHang and C.P. Group Form Strategic Partnership to Introduce Autonomous Aerial Vehicles to Thailand for Urban Air Mobility

05/27/2022 | 07:28am EDT
GUANGZHOU, China, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, announced it has formed a strategic partnership with Charoen Pokphand Group Co., Ltd. (“C.P. Group”), one of the largest conglomerates in Thailand, with an intent to establish a joint venture in Thailand for AAV sales and urban air mobility (“UAM”) operations.

The two parties intend to fully leverage their respective expertise and resources in a long-term comprehensive collaboration on AAV product sales and marketing, regulatory compliance, business development, infrastructure deployment, talent cultivation, and so on, for future UAM operations and introduce the safe, autonomous and sustainable air mobility technology and solutions to Thailand as well as more overseas markets. The parties expect that their strategic collaboration will unleash UAM solutions’ value-creating potential across multiple industries.

As a leading tech and innovative multinational conglomerate based in Thailand with investments in 21 countries and economies, C.P. Group is comprised of eight business lines and 14 business groups, covering various sectors of agriculture-industry and food, retail and distribution, media and telecommunications, e-commerce and digital, property development, automotive and industrial products, pharmaceuticals, etc. The partnership opens up cross-sector cooperation opportunities for C.P. Group and EHang and sets up a solid foundation for potential use cases for EHang AAVs in various scenarios such as in aerial sightseeing, cargo transportation, last-mile delivery, city air taxi, smart city management, etc. in Thailand and beyond.

Jiraporn Sudanich, Consul-General of the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Guangzhou, attended the signing ceremony of the strategic partnership and noted, “EHang’s innovative technologies are of great significance, which can be applied to various fields including tourism, logistics, healthcare, disaster mitigation and agriculture, etc. I believe that the cooperation between EHang and C.P. Group will enrich the industrial chain of robotic technology in Thailand, and I also expect to see EHang bring new vitality to the development of Thailand’s technology industry in the future.”

“By joining hands with EHang, a global pioneer in the autonomous eVTOL industry, we’ve made a step further toward our commitment to driving our businesses, society, and the environment closer to sustainability and exploring a new zero-carbon air mobility mode for the community,” said Thanakorn Seriburi, Senior Vice Chairman of C.P. Group. “Through leveraging EHang’s unique AAV technologies and efficient and eco-friendly UAM solutions for different industries, I believe our partnership will further create synergies among C.P. Group’s industrial, aviation, smart city, food, retail, pharmaceutical and other business lines, and will unlock opportunities on a diversified UAM ecosystem and facilitate the development of smart cities in Thailand.”

Huazhi Hu, EHang Founder, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with C.P. Group to introduce EHang AAVs to Thailand, one of the largest Southeast Asian markets with great potentials for UAM operations. We will work with C.P. Group, who has a wealth of comprehensive business strengths in their local markets, on extensive and sustainable cooperation in various fields, to take the lead in bringing safe, autonomous and eco-friendly air mobility to Thai industries and society.”

As a world-leading AAV provider and UAM platform operator, EHang has recently been expanding its footprint to penetrate Asian markets with more customers and partners in Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand.

About C.P. Group

Founded in Bangkok, Thailand in 1921, C.P. Group is a global well-known multinational company operating across many industries ranging from traditional backbone industries such as agriculture to technology–driven forefront industries such as e-commerce/digital, which are categorized into 8 Business Lines covering 14 Business Groups. Currently, C.P. Group has investments in 21 countries and regions with more than 450,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.cpgroupglobal.com.

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact: pr@ehang.com

Investor Contact: ir@ehang.com  

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff95a1e3-3545-4037-9e88-a9357ca422e7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77972547-d729-4463-9dc1-530c73d2adae 


Primary Logo

EHang and C.P. Group Form Strategic Partnership to Introduce Autonomous Aerial Vehicles to Thailand for Urban Air Mobility

Image: Li Wenhai, Vice President of C.P. Group, and Xin Fang, Chief Operating Officer of EHang, attended the strategic partnership signing ceremony
EHang and C.P. Group Form Strategic Partnership to Introduce Autonomous Aerial Vehicles to Thailand for Urban Air Mobility

Image: Thanakorn Seriburi, Senior Vice Chairman of C.P. Group, delivered a video speech at the signing ceremony

© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 191 M 28,3 M 28,3 M
Net income 2022 -167 M -24,9 M -24,9 M
Net Debt 2022 49,7 M 7,38 M 7,38 M
P/E ratio 2022 -18,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 015 M 447 M 447 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,0x
EV / Sales 2023 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 326
Free-Float 55,9%
Managers and Directors
Huazhi Hu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jian Liu Vice President-Finance
Xin Fang Chief Operating Officer
Haoxiang Hou Independent Director
Chia Hung Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED-47.32%447
AIRBUS SE-2.94%92 114
THE BOEING COMPANY-39.37%75 570
DASSAULT AVIATION65.37%14 017
TEXTRON INC.-18.91%13 838
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-18.00%4 342