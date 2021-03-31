Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EHang Holdings Limited    EH

EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(EH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, 2021

03/31/2021 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GUANGZHOU, China, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Friday, April 16, 2021, before the U.S. market opens.

EHang's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on Friday, April 16, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on April 16, 2021, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Please register in advance for the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7533345

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until April 24, 2021. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 7533345.

 Phone Number
International+61 2 8199 0299
United States+1 646 254 3697
Hong Kong+852 800963117
Mainland China+86 4006322162
+86 8008700205

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s investors relations website at http://ir.ehang.com/.

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
ir@ehang.com
In the U.S.: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com
In China: Susie@blueshirtgroup.com

Media Contact:
pr@ehang.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED
09:13aEHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results..
GL
03/29SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP  : Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action ..
BU
03/25INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Action L..
PR
03/16EHANG  : Teams Up With Architecture Firm Giancarlo Zema Design Group to Build Ve..
MT
03/16EHang Partners with Giancarlo Zema Design Group to Build Eco-Sustainable Vert..
GL
03/09EH INVESTOR ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limi..
BU
03/08INVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsu..
BU
03/08MARKET CHATTER : China's EHang Holdings Reportedly Planning Electric Aircraft La..
MT
03/05INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
PR
03/01EH SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds EHang Holdings..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 212 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
Net income 2020 -30,7 M -4,69 M -4,69 M
Net cash 2020 213 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -422x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12 940 M 1 969 M 1 975 M
EV / Sales 2020 60,1x
EV / Sales 2021 21,7x
Nbr of Employees 240
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EHang Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 157,18 CNY
Last Close Price 236,45 CNY
Spread / Highest target -33,5%
Spread / Average Target -33,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Huazhi Hu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jian Liu Chief Financial Officer
Haoxiang Hou Independent Director
Chia Hung Yang Independent Director
Dong Ming Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED70.44%1 969
THE BOEING COMPANY17.73%147 083
AIRBUS SE8.82%89 796
TEXTRON INC.14.40%12 547
DASSAULT AVIATION5.07%9 191
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-12.23%5 906
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ