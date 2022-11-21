Advanced search
    EH   US26853E1029

EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(EH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-18 pm EST
4.980 USD   +3.53%
EHang to Report Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, December 2, 2022
GL
11/21/2022 | 07:31am EST
GL
10/31EHang, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Sign MoU to Explore Advanced Air Mobility Partnership
MT
EHang to Report Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, December 2, 2022

11/21/2022 | 07:31am EST
GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Friday, December 2, 2022, before the U.S. market opens.

EHang’s management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on Friday, December 2, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM on Friday, December 2, 2022, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

To join the conference call via telephone, participants must use the following link to complete an online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive email instructions to access the conference call, including dial-in information and a PIN number allowing access to the conference call.

Participant Online Registration:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2c85c1a84e214dd289b963a4ef393b7c

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investors Relations website at http://ir.ehang.com/.

About EHang
EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about management’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to those relating to EH216-S Type Certification, our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our AAV products and solutions and the commercialization of UAM services, our relationships with strategic partners, and current litigation and potential litigation involving us. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact: ir@ehang.com  
Media Contact: pr@ehang.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 64,4 M 9,04 M 9,04 M
Net income 2022 -207 M -29,1 M -29,1 M
Net cash 2022 86,0 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 019 M 284 M 284 M
EV / Sales 2022 30,0x
EV / Sales 2023 19,0x
Nbr of Employees 326
Free-Float 64,1%
Managers and Directors
Huazhi Hu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jian Liu Vice President-Finance
Xin Fang Chief Operating Officer
Haoxiang Hou Independent Director
Chia Hung Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED-66.62%284
BOEING-13.63%103 636
AIRBUS SE2.03%93 552
TEXTRON INC.-9.24%14 629
DASSAULT AVIATION54.00%12 615
AVICOPTER PLC-47.63%3 482