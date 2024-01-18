NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention EHang Holdings Limited ("EHang") (NASDAQ: EH) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between January 20, 2022 and November 6, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in EHang, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ehang-class-action-submission-form/?prid=63869&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against EHang includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) EHang had continued to state that it was partnering with United Therapeutics, DHL and Vodafone, among others, even though a former EHang employee has noted that United Therapeutics, DHL, and Vodafone had all abandoned their respective deals with EHang; (2) EHang omitted that other entities that had placed pre-orders for its aircraft, such as Prestige Aviation and Shenzhen Boling Holding Group, did not engage in regular business in the aviation sector and are otherwise almost certainly not in a financial position to be able to afford their orders; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: February 2, 2024

Aggrieved EHang investors only have until February 2, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

