Former member of the National Advisory Council on Drug Abuse (NACDA) and National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) Joins Ehave, Inc; Ehave Appoints Psychopharmacologist, Board-Certified Psychiatrist, And Licensed Physician, Bankole Johnson To Its Medical Advisory Board

MIAMI, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today Dr. Bankole A. Johnson has agreed to join the Company's Medical Advisory Board. As a member of Ehave’s Medical Advisory Board, Dr. Johnson’s primary responsibilities will be to assist and advise the Company on human trials for its cognitive and psychedelic opportunities, as well as assist and advise the Company on mental health analytical platforms.



Bankole A. Johnson, DSc, MD, MPhil, FRCPsych is a licensed physician and board-certified psychiatrist throughout Europe and the United States who served as Alumni Professor and Chairman of the Department of Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences at the University of Virginia. Dr. Johnson's primary area of research expertise is the psychopharmacology of medications for treating addictions, and he is well known in the field for his discovery that topiramate, a gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) facilitator and glutamate antagonist, an effective treatment for alcoholism. Professor Johnson also received national media attention for his appearance in the Home Box Office (HBO) original documentary feature, "Addiction", which won the prestigious Governors Award, a special Emmy Award, from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Professor Johnson recently accepted an appointment to join the University of Maryland as the Chairman of Psychiatry and to lead a Brain Science Research Consortium in the neurosciences.

Dr. Johnson is currently a member of the Extramural Advisory Board for NIH/NIAAA, an NIH Roadmap Consultant, a Fellow in the Royal College of Psychiatrists, a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, and a Fellow in the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology. In 2019, Dr. Johnson received the R. Brinkley Smithers award from the American Association of Addiction Medicine. He was also listed in "Best Doctors in America" in 2007, 2009, and 2010. In 2004 Dr. Johnson was inducted into the Texas Hall of Fame for Science, Mathematics and Technology. He served on the National Advisory Council for NIH/NIDA from 2004 – 2007 and was a member of the Medications Development Subcommittee of NIDA's Advisory Council on Drug Abuse during the same period. Dr. Johnson has also been presented with the prestigious Jack Mendelson Award from the NIAAA and the Solomon Carter Fuller Award by the American Psychiatric Association.

Dr. Bankole Johnson was also the founder of NASDAQ listed Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADIL) and currently serves as its Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Johnson was recently featured as a guest on The Black News Channel offering insights into the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health and addiction. A replay of the interview is available on the media section of the Company’s website at: https://www.adialpharma.com/newsroom/media/.

Dr. Bankole Johnson was featured in a March 5th 2021 Forbes article, “Dr. Bankole Johnson Believes Beauty Begins In The Brain.” https://www.forbes.com/sites/rebeccasuhrawardi/2021/03/05/dr-bankole-johnson-believes-beauty-begins-in-the-brain/?sh=74b75f986c3f

Bankole A. Johnson, DSc, MD, MPhil, FRCPsych said, "I am pleased to join the Ehave Medical Advisory Board and look forward to working towards bringing psychedelic-assisted therapies to patients experiencing substance use issues. The opportunity exists to meld our evolving understanding of the biological mechanisms underlying addiction with the personalized psycho-spiritual approach being realized by psychedelic medicine." "Ehave is passionate about creating a singular and integrated experience for people in their healthcare journeys. I welcome the opportunity to join them in their efforts.”

Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave, Inc. said, “We are very fortunate to include such an esteemed medical professional as Dr. Johnson as a member of our Medical Advisory Board. His work integrates the neuroscience and behavioral aspects of addiction medicine with the goal of formulating a more thorough understanding of the basis of drug-seeking behavior and developing effective treatments. We look forward to Dr. Johnson's expertise as we expand our mental health analytical platform and enter clinical trials."

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, psychedelics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes meeting privacy and HIPAA & GDPR Compliant. Our main product is the Ehave Dashboard which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insight using Blockchain technology. The Ehave dashboard offers Offline Encrypted Digital Records Empowering Healthcare providers and patients and it's a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform using artificial intelligence to extract deep insights from audio, video and text to improve research with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

