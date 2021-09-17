Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. EHealth, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EHTH   US28238P1093

EHEALTH, INC.

(EHTH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EHEALTH INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of eHealth, Inc. - EHTH

09/17/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into eHealth, Inc. (NasdaqGS: EHTH).

On April 8, 2020, Muddy Waters Capital reported that the Company’s "highly aggressive accounting masks . . . a significantly unprofitable business," due to member churn and an overstated “lifetime value” or “LTV” of its plans, among other things, and that the Company’s financial statements for 2019 significantly overstated revenue and operating profit. Then, on July 23, 2020, the Company announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2020, disclosing in a subsequent investor call that the Company "saw increased levels of Medicare Advantage plan churn compared to our historical observations" and projected the LTV of its Medicare Advantage policies “to decline up to 10% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and by mid-single digits for the full year” as reflected in its revised 2020 annual guidance.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. Recently, the court presiding over that case denied the Company’s motion to dismiss in part, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether eHealth’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to eHealth’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of eHealth shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ehth/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about EHEALTH, INC.
09/17EHEALTH INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY F : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
08/30EHEALTH, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/30EHealth, Inc. Appoints Aaron C. Tolson as Class I Director
CI
08/19THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of eHealth, Inc. (EHT..
BU
08/18EQS-ADHOC : Zur Rose Group accelerates growth in second quarter with revenue up ..
DJ
08/12TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE : Expands Partnership with eHealth to Offer Medicare Plan..
MT
08/12Tabula Rasa Partners with eHealth to Enhance Community Pharmacy Access to Med..
CI
08/11PRESS RELEASE : secunet Security Networks AG closes first half of 2021 very well
DJ
08/09EHEALTH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
07/30EHEALTH : Craig-Hallum Adjusts EHealth's Price Target to $75 From $85, Reiterate..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EHEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 691 M - -
Net income 2021 40,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 992 M 992 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 960
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart EHEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
eHealth, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EHEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 37,88 $
Average target price 78,33 $
Spread / Average Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott N. Flanders Chief Executive Officer & Director
John E. Pierantoni Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael D. Goldberg Independent Director
Randall S. Livingston Independent Director
Andrea C. Brimmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EHEALTH, INC.-47.34%992
AON PLC36.90%65 948
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.19.95%30 971
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY11.09%30 202
BROWN & BROWN, INC.21.20%16 181
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED20.80%3 409