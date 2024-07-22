AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that the company plans to release second quarter 2024 financial results on August 7, 2024.

The company will hold an earnings conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 7th, 2024 to discuss these results. The call will be hosted by eHealth's chief executive officer, Fran Soistman, eHealth's outgoing chief financial officer, John Stelben, and eHealth's incoming chief financial officer, John Dolan.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 245-3047. The participant passcode is 1407192.

A live webcast of the earnings call will be available under "News and Events" on the Investor Relations page of our website at https://ir.ehealthinsurance.com. The webcast replay will also be available on our investor relations website two hours following the conclusion of the call and will be archived for a period of one year. The company suggests participants for both the conference call and those listening via the web dial in or sign on at least 15 minutes in advance of the call.

About eHealth, Inc.

We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.

