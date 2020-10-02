Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EHealth, Inc.    EHTH

EHEALTH, INC.

(EHTH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

eHealth, Inc. : to Host an Investor Demo of its Customer Center Technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH), a leading health insurance marketplace, today announced that its Chief Digital Officer, Phillip Morelock will present a demo of its Customer Center technology on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. E.T.  The Customer Center tool was launched earlier this week as part of a broader e-commerce technology release ahead of this year's Medicare Annual Enrollment Period and aimed at further enhancing consumer experience on eHealth platform and increasing customer engagement and retention.  Interested investors can access the live webcast of eHealth's presentation at www.ehealthinsurance.com under Investor Relations.  Please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software. A replay of this event will be available on the company's website shortly after the conclusion of the event and will remain available for 90 days.

About eHealth, Inc.
eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with a technology and service platform that provides consumer engagement, education and health insurance enrollment solutions. Our mission is to connect every person with the highest quality, most affordable health insurance and Medicare plans for their life circumstances. Our platform integrates proprietary and third-party developed educational content regarding health insurance plans with decision support tools to aid consumers in what has traditionally been a confusing and opaque health insurance purchasing process, and to help them obtain the health insurance products that meet their individual health and economic needs. Our omni-channel consumer engagement platform is designed to meet the consumer wherever they prefer to engage with us, and enables consumers to use our services online, through interactive chat, or by telephone with a licensed insurance agent. We have created a marketplace that offers consumers a broad choice of insurance products that include thousands of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual and family, small business and other ancillary health insurance products from over 180 health insurance carriers across all fifty states and the District of Columbia.

Investor Contact:
Kate Sidorovich, CFA
Vice President Investor Relations
650-210-3111
Kate.sidorovich@ehealth.com

eHealth, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/eHealth, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ehealth-inc-to-host-an-investor-demo-of-its-customer-center-technology-301144997.html

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EHEALTH, INC.
02:31pEHEALTH, INC. : to Host an Investor Demo of its Customer Center Technology
PR
09:04aEHEALTH : Launches New "Customer Center" Tool Ahead of Medicare Annual Enrollmen..
PR
09:03aEHEALTH : Medicare Index Report Tracks Increasing Popularity of $0 Premium Medic..
PR
09/10EHEALTH : Achieves Its Internal Medicare Sales Agent Hiring Goals and Launches R..
PR
09/01EHEALTH : Digital Health Insurance Pioneer Robert Hurley Joins Aloe Care's Elite..
PR
08/26EHEALTH : Medicare Enrollees Could Save $782 on Average if They Optimized Covera..
PR
08/18EHEALTH, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/06EHEALTH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
07/29EHEALTH : Celebrates the First Anniversary of Opening its Eastern Headquarters i..
PR
07/23EHEALTH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group