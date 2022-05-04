Log in
    EHTH   US28238P1093

EHEALTH, INC.

(EHTH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/04 04:39:34 pm EDT
10.25 USD   +23.58%
04:31peHealth, Inc. to Present at 2022 RBC Global Healthcare Conference
PR
10:37aCredit Suisse Lowers eHealth's Price Target to $13 from $16 After Relatively In Line Q1 Results, Lowers 2022, 2023 Revenue Estimates; Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
05/03EHEALTH : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
eHealth, Inc. to Present at 2022 RBC Global Healthcare Conference

05/04/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
SANTA CLARA, Calif., May. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that its management will present at the 2022 RBC Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. E.T.  Interested investors can access the live audio webcast of eHealth's presentation at www.ehealthinsurance.com under Investor Relations. A replay of this event will be available on the company's website shortly after the conclusion of the event.

About eHealth, Inc.
eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from approximately 200 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

Investor Contact:
Kate Sidorovich, CFA
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy
650-210-3111
Kate.sidorovich@ehealth.com

eHealth, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/eHealth, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ehealth-inc-to-present-at-2022-rbc-global-healthcare-conference-301540105.html

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
