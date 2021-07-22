Log in
    505200   INE066A01021

EICHER MOTORS LIMITED

(505200)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 07/20
2554.9 INR   -1.01%
Eicher Motors : Communication on Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) on Dividend

07/22/2021 | 06:58am EDT
01

NOTICE

Communication On Tax Deduction At Source (Tds) On Dividend

In accordance with the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961 ("IT Act") as amended from time to time, read with the provisions of the Finance Act, 2020, with effect from April 1, 2020, dividend declared by the Company is taxable in the hands of the members and the Company is required to deduct tax at source ("TDS") on dividend at the applicable rates.

Please take note of the below TDS provisions and information/document requirements for each member:

  1. RESIDENT MEMBERS:
    A.1 No tax shall be deducted on payment of dividend to the resident individual members, if the total dividend for a financial year does not exceed Rs. 5,000 (Rupees Five Thousand).
    A.2 Tax shall be deducted from Dividend paid to resident members (other than category prescribed under A.1 above) as per the details provided below:

Particulars

Applicable rate of Tax

Declaration/ documents required

Where valid PAN is updated with the Depository

10%

N.A.

Participant (in case shares are held in dematerialized

form) or with Company's Registrar and Transfer Agent

("RTA") i.e. Link Intime India Private Limited (in case

shares are held in physical form) and no exemption is

sought by the resident member

No PAN/ Invalid PAN with the Depository Participant

20%

N.A.

or RTA or member has not filed his Income Tax

return for last two years and TDS in his personal

case was exceeding Rs. 50,000 in each those years,

pursuance to section 206AB of Income Tax Act and

no exemption sought by member

Where lower/ nil tax deduction certificate is issued by Income Tax Department under section 197 of the Act

Rate specified in Lower tax withholding certificate obtained from Income Tax Department

  • Copy of PAN card
  • Copy of lower tax withholding certificate obtained from Income Tax Department

A.3 No tax shall be deducted on Dividend to resident members if the members submit documents mentioned in the below table with the RTA:

Particulars

Declaration/ documents required

Member (other than a Company or a

Copy of PAN card

Firm) furnishing Form 15G/ 15H

Form 15G (applicable to any person other than a Company or a Firm) / Form 15H

(applicable to an Individual above the age of 60 years), provided that all the required

eligibility conditions are met. Format of Form 15G and 15H are given in the link below

Submitting Order under Section 197 of

Copy of PAN card

the Income Tax Act, 1961 (Act)

Self-declaration along with lower/NIL withholding tax certificate obtained from tax

authority

Members (e.g. LIC, GIC) for whom Section

Copy of PAN card

194 of the Act is not applicable

Self-declaration along with adequate documentary evidence to the effect that no tax

withholding is required pursuant to the provisions of Section 194 of the Act

Category I and II Alternative Investment

Copy of PAN card

Fund (AIF)

Self-declaration that the AIF is registered with SEBI as per SEBI Regulations along with

copy of registration certificate and that their income is exempted from Tax

Persons covered under Section 196 of

Copy of PAN card

the Act (e.g. Mutual Funds, Govt.)

Self-declaration along with documentary evidence that the person is covered under

said Section 196 of the Act

02

NOTICE

  1. NON-RESIDENTMEMBERS:
    As per Section 90 of the Income Tax Act, the non-resident member has the option to be governed by the provisions of the Double Tax Avoidance Treaty between India and the country of tax residence of the member, if they are more beneficial to them. Please refer to the below table for the details of documents to avail Tax Treaty benefits:

Particulars

Applicable rate

Non-resident Members

20% plus applicable

(including Foreign

surcharge and cess

Institutional Investors

OR

(FIIs) / Foreign Portfolio

Tax Treaty Rate

Investors (FPIs))

(whichever is lower)

Declaration/ documents required

If the member wants to avail the tax rates as per the tax treaty, following documents would be required:

  • Self-attestedcopy of the Permanent Account Number (PAN) allotted by the Indian Income Tax authorities
  • Self-attestedcopy of Tax Residency Certificate (TRC) issued by the competent authority of the country of member's residency, evidencing and certifying the tax residency status of the member in the country of residency during the Financial Year 2021-22
  • Completed and duly signed Form 10F in the format given in the link
  • Self-declarationin the format given in the link below, certifying that -

i.

You will continue to remain a tax resident of the country of your residency

during the Financial Year 2021-22;

ii.

You are eligible to claim the beneficial DTAA rate for the purposes

of tax withholding on dividend declared by the Company;

iii.

You have no reason to believe that your claim for the benefits of the DTAA is

impaired in any manner;

iv.

You are the beneficial owner of your shareholding in the Company and

dividend receivable from the Company; and

v.

You do not have a taxable presence or a permanent establishment in India

during the Financial Year 2021-22

Submitting Order under

Rate provided in the

Lower/NIL withholding tax certificate obtained from tax authority

Section 197 of the Income

Order

Tax Act, 1961 (Act)

Application of beneficial DTAA Rate shall depend upon the completeness and satisfactory review by the Company/RTA, of the documents submitted by Non-Resident members.

For all members who are seeking exemption from tax on dividend:

The aforementioned forms (duly completed, signed and scanned) shall be submitted to by clicking the URL https://www.linkintime.co.in/formsreg/submission- of-form-15g-15h.htmland declaration (duly completed, signed and scanned) by clicking the URL https://web. linkintime.co.in/DTAT/form.html with our RTA, Link Intime India Private Limited by August 13, 2021 in order to enable the Company to determine and deduct appropriate TDS / withholding tax, as may be applicable.

Please note that all the Tax related documents should be uploaded through above link only and documents, if sent on other email ids will not be entertained.

It may be further noted that in case the tax on dividend is deducted at a higher rate in absence of receipt of

the aforementioned details/documents, there would still be an option available with the member to file the return of income and claim an appropriate refund, if eligible.

No claim shall lie against the Company for such taxes deducted.

All communications/ queries in this respect should be addressed and sent to our RTA, Link Intime India Private Limited at its email address at delhi@linkintime.co.in.

To view / download Form 15G click here https://linkintime. co.in/website/GoGreen/2021/Update/Eicher_Motors_ Limited/FORM_15G.pdf

To view / download Form 15H click here https://linkintime. co.in/website/GoGreen/2021/Update/Eicher_Motors_ Limited/FORM_15H.pdf

To view / download Form 10F click here https://linkintime. co.in/website/GoGreen/2021/Update/Eicher_Motors_ Limited/Form_10F.pdf

To view / download - Self declaration click here https://linkintime.co.in/website/GoGreen/2021/Update/ Eicher_Motors_Limited/Deduction_of_Tax_at_Source_ from_Dividend.pdf

This Communication is not exhaustive and does not purport to be a complete analysis or listing of all potential tax consequences in the matter of dividend payment. Members should consult their tax advisors for requisite action to be taken by them.

Disclaimer

Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 10:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
