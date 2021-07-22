Eicher Motors : Communication on Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) on Dividend

Application of beneficial DTAA Rate shall depend upon the completeness and satisfactory review by the Company/RTA, of the documents submitted by Non-Resident members.

For all members who are seeking exemption from tax on dividend:

The aforementioned forms (duly completed, signed and scanned) shall be submitted to by clicking the URL https://www.linkintime.co.in/formsreg/submission- of-form-15g-15h.htmland declaration (duly completed, signed and scanned) by clicking the URL https://web. linkintime.co.in/DTAT/form.html with our RTA, Link Intime India Private Limited by August 13, 2021 in order to enable the Company to determine and deduct appropriate TDS / withholding tax, as may be applicable.

Please note that all the Tax related documents should be uploaded through above link only and documents, if sent on other email ids will not be entertained.

It may be further noted that in case the tax on dividend is deducted at a higher rate in absence of receipt of

the aforementioned details/documents, there would still be an option available with the member to file the return of income and claim an appropriate refund, if eligible.

No claim shall lie against the Company for such taxes deducted.