Eicher Motors : Communication on Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) on Dividend
07/22/2021 | 06:58am EDT
Communication On Tax Deduction At Source (Tds) On Dividend
In accordance with the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961 ("IT Act") as amended from time to time, read with the provisions of the Finance Act, 2020, with effect from April 1, 2020, dividend declared by the Company is taxable in the hands of the members and the Company is required to deduct tax at source ("TDS") on dividend at the applicable rates.
Please take note of the below TDS provisions and information/document requirements for each member:
RESIDENT MEMBERS:
A.1 No tax shall be deducted on payment of dividend to the resident individual members, if the total dividend for a financial year does not exceed Rs. 5,000 (Rupees Five Thousand).
A.2 Tax shall be deducted from Dividend paid to resident members (other than category prescribed under A.1 above) as per the details provided below:
Particulars
Applicable rate of Tax
Declaration/ documents required
Where valid PAN is updated with the Depository
10%
N.A.
Participant (in case shares are held in dematerialized
form) or with Company's Registrar and Transfer Agent
("RTA") i.e. Link Intime India Private Limited (in case
shares are held in physical form) and no exemption is
sought by the resident member
No PAN/ Invalid PAN with the Depository Participant
20%
N.A.
or RTA or member has not filed his Income Tax
return for last two years and TDS in his personal
case was exceeding Rs. 50,000 in each those years,
pursuance to section 206AB of Income Tax Act and
no exemption sought by member
Where lower/ nil tax deduction certificate is issued by Income Tax Department under section 197 of the Act
Rate specified in Lower tax withholding certificate obtained from Income Tax Department
Copy of PAN card
Copy of lower tax withholding certificate obtained from Income Tax Department
A.3 No tax shall be deducted on Dividend to resident members if the members submit documents mentioned in the below table with the RTA:
Particulars
Declaration/ documents required
Member (other than a Company or a
Copy of PAN card
Firm) furnishing Form 15G/ 15H
Form 15G (applicable to any person other than a Company or a Firm) / Form 15H
(applicable to an Individual above the age of 60 years), provided that all the required
eligibility conditions are met. Format of Form 15G and 15H are given in the link below
Submitting Order under Section 197 of
Copy of PAN card
the Income Tax Act, 1961 (Act)
Self-declaration along with lower/NIL withholding tax certificate obtained from tax
authority
Members (e.g. LIC, GIC) for whom Section
Copy of PAN card
194 of the Act is not applicable
Self-declaration along with adequate documentary evidence to the effect that no tax
withholding is required pursuant to the provisions of Section 194 of the Act
Category I and II Alternative Investment
Copy of PAN card
Fund (AIF)
Self-declaration that the AIF is registered with SEBI as per SEBI Regulations along with
copy of registration certificate and that their income is exempted from Tax
Persons covered under Section 196 of
Copy of PAN card
the Act (e.g. Mutual Funds, Govt.)
Self-declaration along with documentary evidence that the person is covered under
said Section 196 of the Act
NON-RESIDENTMEMBERS:
As per Section 90 of the Income Tax Act, the non-resident member has the option to be governed by the provisions of the Double Tax Avoidance Treaty between India and the country of tax residence of the member, if they are more beneficial to them. Please refer to the below table for the details of documents to avail Tax Treaty benefits:
Particulars
Applicable rate
Non-resident Members
20% plus applicable
(including Foreign
surcharge and cess
Institutional Investors
OR
(FIIs) / Foreign Portfolio
Tax Treaty Rate
Investors (FPIs))
(whichever is lower)
Declaration/ documents required
If the member wants to avail the tax rates as per the tax treaty, following documents would be required:
Self-attestedcopy of the Permanent Account Number (PAN) allotted by the Indian Income Tax authorities
Self-attestedcopy of Tax Residency Certificate (TRC) issued by the competent authority of the country of member's residency, evidencing and certifying the tax residency status of the member in the country of residency during the Financial Year 2021-22
Completed and duly signed Form 10F in the format given in the link
Self-declarationin the format given in the link below, certifying that -
i.
You will continue to remain a tax resident of the country of your residency
during the Financial Year 2021-22;
ii.
You are eligible to claim the beneficial DTAA rate for the purposes
of tax withholding on dividend declared by the Company;
iii.
You have no reason to believe that your claim for the benefits of the DTAA is
impaired in any manner;
iv.
You are the beneficial owner of your shareholding in the Company and
dividend receivable from the Company; and
v.
You do not have a taxable presence or a permanent establishment in India
during the Financial Year 2021-22
Submitting Order under
Rate provided in the
Lower/NIL withholding tax certificate obtained from tax authority
Section 197 of the Income
Order
Tax Act, 1961 (Act)
Application of beneficial DTAA Rate shall depend upon the completeness and satisfactory review by the Company/RTA, of the documents submitted by Non-Resident members.
For all members who are seeking exemption from tax on dividend:
This Communication is not exhaustive and does not purport to be a complete analysis or listing of all potential tax consequences in the matter of dividend payment. Members should consult their tax advisors for requisite action to be taken by them.