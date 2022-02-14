Eicher Motors : Conclusion of Board Meeting - February 14, 2022

February 14, 2022 Online intimation/submission The Secretary The Secretary BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No.C/1, Dalal Street G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai‐400 001 Mumbai‐400 051 Security Code: 505200 Symbol: EICHERMOT

Ref: Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results and Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors for the third quarter and period ended December 31, 2021

Subject: Conclusion of Board meeting

Further to our intimation dated February 14, 2022 under Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, with respect to the approval of unaudited financial results for the third quarter and period ended December 31, 2021 by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, we wish to inform you that the said Board Meeting of the Company commenced at 3:48 P.M. and concluded at 6:05 P.M.

