Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Eicher Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    505200   INE066A01021

EICHER MOTORS LIMITED

(505200)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 02/11
2596.55 INR   -1.62%
08:53aEICHER MOTORS : Trading Window Opening - February 17, 2022
PU
08:53aEICHER MOTORS : Allotment of Equity Shares - February 14, 2022
PU
08:43aEICHER MOTORS : Outcome of Board Meeting - February 14, 2022
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eicher Motors : Conclusion of Board Meeting - February 14, 2022

02/14/2022 | 08:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 14, 2022

Online intimation/submission

The Secretary

The Secretary

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No.C/1,

Dalal Street

G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai‐400 001

Mumbai‐400 051

Security Code: 505200

Symbol: EICHERMOT

Ref: Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results and Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors for the third quarter and period ended December 31, 2021

Subject: Conclusion of Board meeting

Dear Sir/Madam,

Further to our intimation dated February 14, 2022 under Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, with respect to the approval of unaudited financial results for the third quarter and period ended December 31, 2021 by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, we wish to inform you that the said Board Meeting of the Company commenced at 3:48 P.M. and concluded at 6:05 P.M.

You are requested to take the same on your records.

Thanking you,

For Eicher Motors Limited

MANHAR KAPOOR

Digitally signed by MANHAR KAPOOR DN: c=IN, st=Delhi, 2.5.4.20=0c084d4207b0c3dbb4ffa0cfa9e4b8c1495ad5f797 7a160ba971717f4bc5234b, postalCode=110087, street=C-1/26 MIYAN WALI NAGAR, serialNumber=a81fc37164ecf09e7a9a7d17be888acfb9921 8d6147eff1971f4899863059d6a, o=Personal, cn=MANHAR

KAPOOR,

pseudonym=84629131a6eec3eb24b48b597bd2f92f Date: 2022.02.14 18:30:24 +05'30'

Manhar Kapoor

Chief Legal Counsel & Company Secretary

Eicher Motors Limited

Registered Office

Corporate Office:

CIN: L34102DL1982PLC129877

#96, Sector - 32

3rd Floor - Select Citywalk

Gurugram - 122001

A - 3, District Centre, Saket

Haryana, India

New Delhi - 110 017, India

Tel +91 124 4415600

Email: info@eichermotors.com

Disclaimer

Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 13:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
08:53aEICHER MOTORS : Trading Window Opening - February 17, 2022
PU
08:53aEICHER MOTORS : Allotment of Equity Shares - February 14, 2022
PU
08:43aEICHER MOTORS : Outcome of Board Meeting - February 14, 2022
PU
08:43aEICHER MOTORS : Conclusion of Board Meeting - February 14, 2022
PU
02/07EICHER MOTORS : Notice for Board Meeting – February 07, 2022
PU
02/03EICHER MOTORS : Schedule of Meeting with Analysts and Investors February 03, 2022
PU
02/01Eicher Motors' Motorcycle Sales Decline 15% in January
MT
02/01Eicher Motors Limited Reports Motorcycles Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date ..
CI
02/01Eicher Motors Commercial Vehicles Arm Records Decline in January Total Sales
MT
01/22EICHER MOTORS : Shareholding Pattern for the quarter ended December 31, 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 104 B 1 385 M 1 385 M
Net income 2022 18 088 M 240 M 240 M
Net cash 2022 85 328 M 1 133 M 1 133 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,2x
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 710 B 9 424 M 9 424 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,98x
EV / Sales 2023 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 5 005
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eicher Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 2 596,55 INR
Average target price 2 862,82 INR
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Siddhartha Vikram Lal Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Kaleeswaran Arunachalam Chief Financial Officer
Srinivasan Sandilya Non-Executive Chairman
Manhar Kapoor Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Manvi Sinha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED0.25%9 424
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED10.30%13 700
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.0.29%8 256
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED10.44%7 210
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.10.69%6 420
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.-25.53%4 164