Eicher Motors : Conclusion of Board Meeting - February 14, 2022
02/14/2022 | 08:43am EST
February 14, 2022
Online intimation/submission
The Secretary
The Secretary
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No.C/1,
Dalal Street
G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Mumbai‐400 001
Mumbai‐400 051
Security Code: 505200
Symbol: EICHERMOT
Ref: Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results and Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors for the third quarter and period ended December 31, 2021
Subject: Conclusion of Board meeting
Dear Sir/Madam,
Further to our intimation dated February 14, 2022 under Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, with respect to the approval of unaudited financial results for the third quarter and period ended December 31, 2021 by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, we wish to inform you that the said Board Meeting of the Company commenced at 3:48 P.M. and concluded at 6:05 P.M.
You are requested to take the same on your records.
Thanking you,
For Eicher Motors Limited
MANHAR KAPOOR
Digitally signed by MANHAR KAPOOR DN: c=IN, st=Delhi, 2.5.4.20=0c084d4207b0c3dbb4ffa0cfa9e4b8c1495ad5f797 7a160ba971717f4bc5234b, postalCode=110087, street=C-1/26 MIYAN WALI NAGAR, serialNumber=a81fc37164ecf09e7a9a7d17be888acfb9921 8d6147eff1971f4899863059d6a, o=Personal, cn=MANHAR
Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 13:42:05 UTC.