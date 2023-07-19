Method used to account for ESOS - Intrinsic or fair value

Vesting of the options shall take place in the manner determined by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at the time of grant provided the vesting period shall not be less than 1 (one) year from the date of grant.

Vesting of options shall be subject to the condition that the Grantee shall be in continuous employment with the Company and such other conditions and exceptions as provided under Company's ESOP, 2006 and RSU, 2019.

The Exercise Price of each grant is The Exercise Price of each grant shall determined by the Nomination and be the face value of the Share on the Remuneration Committee at the time of date of exercise of RSU. grant, provided that the Exercise Price shall not be less than the closing market price of the shares of the Company on NSE/BSE on the day preceding the date of grant of Options.

The maximum term of options granted within which they shall be exercised is decided by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee which is generally ten years from the date of grant of the options.

Primary

During the year, no amendment/ modification/ variation has been made in terms