Statement pursuant to SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 for the financial year ended March 31, 2023
Sl.
Particulars
Employee Stock Option Plan, 2006
No.
("ESOP, 2006")
1
Date of
shareholders' July 5, 2006
approval
- Total number of options Total number of options shall not approved under Employee exceed 5% of the total paid up equity Stock Option Plan, 2006 shares of the Company from time to
and Restricted Stock Unit
time. Paid up
equity
shares of
the
Plan, 2019
Company as at
March
31, 2023
are
27,34,81,570.
Accordingly,
the
maximum no. of options that can be granted by the Company is 1,36,74,079 (5% of 27,34,81,570) as on March 31, 2023.
Restricted Stock Unit Plan, 2019
("RSU, 2019")
August 1, 2019
Total number of options shall not exceed 1% of the total paid up equity shares of the Company from time to time. Paid up equity shares of the Company as at March 31, 2023 are
27,34,81,570. Accordingly, the maximum no. of options that can be granted by the Company is 27,34,816 (1% of 27,34,81,570) as on March 31, 2023.
- Vesting Requirements
- Exercise price or pricing formula
- Maximum term of options granted
- Source of shares (primary, secondary or combination)
- Variation in terms of options
- Method used to account for ESOS - Intrinsic or fair value
Vesting of the options shall take place in the manner determined by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at the time of grant provided the vesting period shall not be less than 1 (one) year from the date of grant.
Vesting of options shall be subject to the condition that the Grantee shall be in continuous employment with the Company and such other conditions and exceptions as provided under Company's ESOP, 2006 and RSU, 2019.
The Exercise Price of each grant is
The Exercise Price of each grant shall
determined by the Nomination and
be the face value of the Share on the
Remuneration Committee at the time of
date of exercise of RSU.
grant, provided that the Exercise Price
shall not be less than the closing market
price of the shares of the Company on
NSE/BSE on the day preceding the date
of grant of Options.
The maximum term of options granted within which they shall be exercised is decided by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee which is generally ten years from the date of grant of the options.
Primary
During the year, no amendment/ modification/ variation has been made in terms
of options granted by the Company.
Equity-settledshare-based payments to
Equity-settledshare-based payments
employees are measured at the fair
to employees are measured at the fair
value of the equity instruments at the
value of the equity instruments at the
grant date. The fair value determined at
grant date. The fair value determined
- Where the company opts for expensing of the options using the intrinsic value of the options, the difference between the employee compensation cost so
computed and the employee compensation cost that shall have been recognised if it had used the fair value of the options shall be disclosed. The impact of this difference on profits and on EPS of the company shall also be disclosed.
- Weighted-averageexercise prices and weighted- average fair values of options shall be disclosed separately for options whose exercise price either equals or exceeds or is less than the market price of the stock.
- Details of Options granted during the financial year ended March 31, 2023
- Director
- Senior Managerial Personnel
the grant date of the equity-settledshare-based payments is expensed on a straight-line basis over the vesting period. The cost (net of reversal, due to forfeiture) of share-based payments to employees for the year ended March 31, 2023 is Rs. 13.40 crores.
Not Applicable
Details of weighted average exercise prices and weighted average fair values of the options exercised during the financial year ended March 31, 2023, whose exercise price equals to the market price of the stock on the date of grant:
Weighted average exercise price - Rs. Nil Weighted average fair value - Rs. Nil
None
None
at the grant date of the equity-settledshare-based payments is expensed on
- straight-linebasis over the vesting period. The cost (net of reversal, due to forfeiture) of share-based payments to employees for the year ended March 31, 2023 is Rs. 9.36 crores.
Not Applicable
Details of weighted average exercise prices and weighted average fair values of the options exercised during the financial year ended March 31, 2023, whose exercise price equals to the market price of the stock on the date of grant :
Weighted average exercise price - Rs. 1
Weighted average fair value - Rs. 2,464.95
Options granted to 1 (one) Director during the financial year at an exercise price of Rs. 1.
28,200 options granted to 9 (nine)
Senior
Managerial Personnel during
the financial year at an exercise price
of Rs. 1.
iii)
Any
other
employee
None
In addition to information stated at
who received a grant in
point (i) above, there is no grant to
any one year of Options
employee which is more than 5% of
amounting
to
5%
or
the total options granted during the
more
of
the
Options
financial year.
granted
during
that
year.
iv)
Identified
employees
None
who
were
granted
Options during any one
year,
equal
to
or
exceeding
1%
of
the
issued
capital
(excluding
outstanding
warrants
and
conversions)
of
the
Company at the time of
grant.
12
A description of the method
No ESOP grants during the
The fair value of each Option granted during the
and significant assumptions
year ended March 31, 2023.
year is estimated using the Black-Scholes Option
used during the year to
Pricing Model after applying the following key
estimate the fair value of
assumptions:
options
including
the
following information:
Option grant date
May 12, 2022
November 09,
November
2022
18, 2022
(a)
(i)
the
weighted-average
-
2,389.15
3,732.95
3,441.85
values of share price
(ii) exercise price
-
1.00
1.00
1.00
(iii) expected volatility
-
35.83%
33.59%
33.68%
(iv) expected option life
-
3 years
3 years
3 years
(v) expected dividends
-
0.6405%
0.6013%
0.6013%
(vi) the risk-free interest
-
6.94%
7.55%
7.21%
rate
(b)
the method used and the
Not Applicable
assumptions
made
to
incorporate the effects of
expected early exercise
(c)
how
expected
Volatility
Expected Volatility was determined by taking the daily volatility of the share price
was
determined,
including
on NSE, over a period prior to the date of grant, corresponding to the expected
an
explanation
of
the
life of the options for each vesting.
extent
to
which
expected
volatility
was
based
on
historical volatility
(d)
whether and how any other
Not Applicable
features of the option grant
were incorporated into the
measurement of fair value,
such as a market condition.
13
Diluted EPS
on
issue
of
Rs. 95.74
shares pursuant to all
the
schemes
covered under
the regulations
shall
be
disclosed
in
accordance
with
'Indian
Accounting
Standard 33 -Earnings Per
Share' issued by ICAI or any
other
relevant
accounting
standards
as
prescribed
from time to time
14
Relevant
disclosures
in
All relevant disclosures have been made in the financial statements.
terms
of
the'
Guidance
note
on
accounting
for
employee
share-based
payments' issued by ICAI or
any
other
relevant
accounting
standards
as
prescribed
from
time
to
time
*One employee was granted stock options under RSU, 2019 during the year was later elevated to the position of Senior Managerial Personnel.
Details of Option Movement during the Financial Year 2022-23
Sl. No.
Particulars
Employee Stock Options
Restricted Stock Units
Plan, 2006
Plan, 2019
1.
Number of options outstanding at the
11,31,808
Nil
beginning of the year
2.
Number of options granted during the year
Nil
1,44,480
3.
Number of options forfeited / lapsed
1,35,150
6,600
during the year
4.
Number of options vested during the year
21,500
Nil
5.
Number of options exercised during the
58,468
Nil
year
6.
Number of shares arising as a result of
58,468
Nil
exercise of options
7.
Money realised by exercise of options
Rs. 11.21 crores
Nil
(INR), if scheme is implemented directly by
the Company
8.
Loan repaid by the Trust during the year
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
from exercise price received
9.
Number of options outstanding at the end
9,38,190
1,37,880
of the year
10.
Number of options exercisable at the end
1,43,190
Nil
of the year
