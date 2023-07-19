Statement pursuant to SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 for the financial year ended March 31, 2023

Sl.

Particulars

Employee Stock Option Plan, 2006

No.

("ESOP, 2006")

1

Date of

shareholders' July 5, 2006

approval

  • Total number of options Total number of options shall not approved under Employee exceed 5% of the total paid up equity Stock Option Plan, 2006 shares of the Company from time to

and Restricted Stock Unit

time. Paid up

equity

shares of

the

Plan, 2019

Company as at

March

31, 2023

are

27,34,81,570.

Accordingly,

the

maximum no. of options that can be granted by the Company is 1,36,74,079 (5% of 27,34,81,570) as on March 31, 2023.

Restricted Stock Unit Plan, 2019

("RSU, 2019")

August 1, 2019

Total number of options shall not exceed 1% of the total paid up equity shares of the Company from time to time. Paid up equity shares of the Company as at March 31, 2023 are

27,34,81,570. Accordingly, the maximum no. of options that can be granted by the Company is 27,34,816 (1% of 27,34,81,570) as on March 31, 2023.

  • Vesting Requirements
  • Exercise price or pricing formula
  • Maximum term of options granted
  • Source of shares (primary, secondary or combination)
  • Variation in terms of options
  • Method used to account for ESOS - Intrinsic or fair value

Vesting of the options shall take place in the manner determined by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at the time of grant provided the vesting period shall not be less than 1 (one) year from the date of grant.

Vesting of options shall be subject to the condition that the Grantee shall be in continuous employment with the Company and such other conditions and exceptions as provided under Company's ESOP, 2006 and RSU, 2019.

The Exercise Price of each grant is

The Exercise Price of each grant shall

determined by the Nomination and

be the face value of the Share on the

Remuneration Committee at the time of

date of exercise of RSU.

grant, provided that the Exercise Price

shall not be less than the closing market

price of the shares of the Company on

NSE/BSE on the day preceding the date

of grant of Options.

The maximum term of options granted within which they shall be exercised is decided by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee which is generally ten years from the date of grant of the options.

Primary

During the year, no amendment/ modification/ variation has been made in terms

of options granted by the Company.

Equity-settledshare-based payments to

Equity-settledshare-based payments

employees are measured at the fair

to employees are measured at the fair

value of the equity instruments at the

value of the equity instruments at the

grant date. The fair value determined at

grant date. The fair value determined

  • Where the company opts for expensing of the options using the intrinsic value of the options, the difference between the employee compensation cost so
    computed and the employee compensation cost that shall have been recognised if it had used the fair value of the options shall be disclosed. The impact of this difference on profits and on EPS of the company shall also be disclosed.
  1. Weighted-averageexercise prices and weighted- average fair values of options shall be disclosed separately for options whose exercise price either equals or exceeds or is less than the market price of the stock.
  2. Details of Options granted during the financial year ended March 31, 2023
    1. Director
    2. Senior Managerial Personnel

the grant date of the equity-settledshare-based payments is expensed on a straight-line basis over the vesting period. The cost (net of reversal, due to forfeiture) of share-based payments to employees for the year ended March 31, 2023 is Rs. 13.40 crores.

Not Applicable

Details of weighted average exercise prices and weighted average fair values of the options exercised during the financial year ended March 31, 2023, whose exercise price equals to the market price of the stock on the date of grant:

Weighted average exercise price - Rs. Nil Weighted average fair value - Rs. Nil

None

None

at the grant date of the equity-settledshare-based payments is expensed on

  • straight-linebasis over the vesting period. The cost (net of reversal, due to forfeiture) of share-based payments to employees for the year ended March 31, 2023 is Rs. 9.36 crores.

Not Applicable

Details of weighted average exercise prices and weighted average fair values of the options exercised during the financial year ended March 31, 2023, whose exercise price equals to the market price of the stock on the date of grant :

Weighted average exercise price - Rs. 1

Weighted average fair value - Rs. 2,464.95

Options granted to 1 (one) Director during the financial year at an exercise price of Rs. 1.

28,200 options granted to 9 (nine)

Senior

Managerial Personnel during

the financial year at an exercise price

of Rs. 1.

iii)

Any

other

employee

None

In addition to information stated at

who received a grant in

point (i) above, there is no grant to

any one year of Options

employee which is more than 5% of

amounting

to

5%

or

the total options granted during the

more

of

the

Options

financial year.

granted

during

that

year.

iv)

Identified

employees

None

who

were

granted

Options during any one

year,

equal

to

or

exceeding

1%

of

the

issued

capital

(excluding

outstanding

warrants

and

conversions)

of

the

Company at the time of

grant.

12

A description of the method

No ESOP grants during the

The fair value of each Option granted during the

and significant assumptions

year ended March 31, 2023.

year is estimated using the Black-Scholes Option

used during the year to

Pricing Model after applying the following key

estimate the fair value of

assumptions:

options

including

the

following information:

Option grant date

May 12, 2022

November 09,

November

2022

18, 2022

(a)

(i)

the

weighted-average

-

2,389.15

3,732.95

3,441.85

values of share price

(ii) exercise price

-

1.00

1.00

1.00

(iii) expected volatility

-

35.83%

33.59%

33.68%

(iv) expected option life

-

3 years

3 years

3 years

(v) expected dividends

-

0.6405%

0.6013%

0.6013%

(vi) the risk-free interest

-

6.94%

7.55%

7.21%

rate

(b)

the method used and the

Not Applicable

assumptions

made

to

incorporate the effects of

expected early exercise

(c)

how

expected

Volatility

Expected Volatility was determined by taking the daily volatility of the share price

was

determined,

including

on NSE, over a period prior to the date of grant, corresponding to the expected

an

explanation

of

the

life of the options for each vesting.

extent

to

which

expected

volatility

was

based

on

historical volatility

(d)

whether and how any other

Not Applicable

features of the option grant

were incorporated into the

measurement of fair value,

such as a market condition.

13

Diluted EPS

on

issue

of

Rs. 95.74

shares pursuant to all

the

schemes

covered under

the regulations

shall

be

disclosed

in

accordance

with

'Indian

Accounting

Standard 33 -Earnings Per

Share' issued by ICAI or any

other

relevant

accounting

standards

as

prescribed

from time to time

14

Relevant

disclosures

in

All relevant disclosures have been made in the financial statements.

terms

of

the'

Guidance

note

on

accounting

for

employee

share-based

payments' issued by ICAI or

any

other

relevant

accounting

standards

as

prescribed

from

time

to

time

*One employee was granted stock options under RSU, 2019 during the year was later elevated to the position of Senior Managerial Personnel.

Details of Option Movement during the Financial Year 2022-23

Sl. No.

Particulars

Employee Stock Options

Restricted Stock Units

Plan, 2006

Plan, 2019

1.

Number of options outstanding at the

11,31,808

Nil

beginning of the year

2.

Number of options granted during the year

Nil

1,44,480

3.

Number of options forfeited / lapsed

1,35,150

6,600

during the year

4.

Number of options vested during the year

21,500

Nil

5.

Number of options exercised during the

58,468

Nil

year

6.

Number of shares arising as a result of

58,468

Nil

exercise of options

7.

Money realised by exercise of options

Rs. 11.21 crores

Nil

(INR), if scheme is implemented directly by

the Company

8.

Loan repaid by the Trust during the year

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

from exercise price received

9.

Number of options outstanding at the end

9,38,190

1,37,880

of the year

10.

Number of options exercisable at the end

1,43,190

Nil

of the year

