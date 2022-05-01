Eicher Motors : General updates

1st May, 2022

On - Line intimation The Secretary The Secretary BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Dalal Street Plot No.C/1, G Block Mumbai-400 001 Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Security Code: 505200 Mumbai-400 051 Symbol: EICHERMOT

Ref: Release of Information with respect to sales volume of VE Commercial Vehicles Limited for the month of April 2022 released to SIAM.

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Please find enclosed herewith information with respect to sales volume of VE Commercial Vehicles Limited, an unlisted subsidiary of Eicher Motors Limited for the month of April 2022.

Thanking You,

For Eicher Motors Limited

Authorized Signatory

Encl.: As above

Eicher Motors Limited Registered Office Corporate Office: CIN: L34102DL1982PLC129877 #96, Sector - 32 3rd Floor - Select Citywalk Gurugram - 122001 A - 3, District Centre, Saket Haryana, India New Delhi - 110 017, India Tel +91 124 4415600 Email:info@eichermotors.com

Sales Volume of VECV

Segment For the Month For the Year (YTD) Actual Apr'22 Actual Apr'21 Growth Actual Actual Growth (%) 2022-23 2021-22 (%) Total Eicher Trucks & Buses 5416 2096 158.4% 5416 2096 158.4% Domestic Eicher LMD (3.5-15T) 2550 866 194.5% 2550 866 194.5% HD 1246 576 116.3% 1246 576 116.3% LMD Bus 940 97 869.1% 940 97 869.1% HD Bus 30 16 87.5% 30 16 87.5% Total Domestic 4766 1555 206.5% 4766 1555 206.5% Exports Eicher LMD 345 318 8.5% 345 318 8.5% HD 220 145 51.7% 220 145 51.7% Bus 85 78 9.0% 85 78 9.0% Total Exports 650 541 20.1% 650 541 20.1% Total Volvo Trucks & Buses 109 49 122.4% 109 49 122.4% Total VECV 5525 2145 157.6% 5525 2145 157.6%