|
Eicher Motors : General updates
1st May, 2022
|
On - Line intimation
|
The Secretary
|
The Secretary
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
|
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor
|
Dalal Street
|
Plot No.C/1, G Block
|
Mumbai-400 001
|
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
|
Security Code: 505200
|
Mumbai-400 051
|
Symbol: EICHERMOT
Ref: Release of Information with respect to sales volume of VE Commercial Vehicles Limited for the month of April 2022 released to SIAM.
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Please find enclosed herewith information with respect to sales volume of VE Commercial Vehicles Limited, an unlisted subsidiary of Eicher Motors Limited for the month of April 2022.
Thanking You,
For Eicher Motors Limited
Authorized Signatory
Encl.: As above
|
Eicher Motors Limited
|
Registered Office
|
Corporate Office:
|
CIN: L34102DL1982PLC129877
|
#96, Sector - 32
|
3rd Floor - Select Citywalk
|
Gurugram - 122001
|
A - 3, District Centre, Saket
|
Haryana, India
|
New Delhi - 110 017, India
|
Tel +91 124 4415600
|
Email:info@eichermotors.com
Sales Volume of VECV
|
Segment
|
For the Month
|
For the Year (YTD)
|
Actual Apr'22
|
Actual Apr'21
|
Growth
|
Actual
|
Actual
|
Growth
|
(%)
|
2022-23
|
2021-22
|
(%)
|
Total Eicher Trucks & Buses
|
5416
|
2096
|
158.4%
|
5416
|
2096
|
158.4%
|
Domestic Eicher
|
LMD (3.5-15T)
|
2550
|
866
|
194.5%
|
2550
|
866
|
194.5%
|
HD
|
1246
|
576
|
116.3%
|
1246
|
576
|
116.3%
|
LMD Bus
|
940
|
97
|
869.1%
|
940
|
97
|
869.1%
|
HD Bus
|
30
|
16
|
87.5%
|
30
|
16
|
87.5%
|
Total Domestic
|
4766
|
1555
|
206.5%
|
4766
|
1555
|
206.5%
|
Exports Eicher
|
LMD
|
345
|
318
|
8.5%
|
345
|
318
|
8.5%
|
HD
|
220
|
145
|
51.7%
|
220
|
145
|
51.7%
|
Bus
|
85
|
78
|
9.0%
|
85
|
78
|
9.0%
|
Total Exports
|
650
|
541
|
20.1%
|
650
|
541
|
20.1%
|
Total Volvo Trucks & Buses
|
109
|
49
|
122.4%
|
109
|
49
|
122.4%
|
Total VECV
|
5525
|
2145
|
157.6%
|
5525
|
2145
|
157.6%
|
Eicher Motors Limited
|
Registered Office
|
Corporate Office:
|
CIN: L34102DL1982PLC129877
|
#96, Sector - 32
|
3rd Floor - Select Citywalk
|
Gurugram - 122001
|
A - 3, District Centre, Saket
|
Haryana, India
|
New Delhi - 110 017, India
|
Tel +91 124 4415600
|
Email:info@eichermotors.com
Disclaimer
Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 01 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2022 05:06:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
102 B
1 338 M
1 338 M
|Net income 2022
|
16 563 M
217 M
217 M
|Net cash 2022
|
78 908 M
1 032 M
1 032 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|43,4x
|Yield 2022
|0,68%
|
|Capitalization
|
719 B
9 399 M
9 399 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|6,26x
|EV / Sales 2023
|4,59x
|Nbr of Employees
|5 005
|Free-Float
|47,0%
|
|Chart EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|39
|Last Close Price
|2 629,65 INR
|Average target price
|2 812,90 INR
|Spread / Average Target
|6,97%