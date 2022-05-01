Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Eicher Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    505200   INE066A01021

EICHER MOTORS LIMITED

(505200)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-28
2629.65 INR   -1.85%
2629.65 INR   -1.85%
04/21Indian Indices Close on Positive Note; Eicher Motors Jumps 5%
MT
04/21Indian shares see best day in over two weeks as Reliance, autos climb
RE
04/20Indian shares end higher; Reliance, auto stocks jump
RE
Eicher Motors : General updates

05/01/2022 | 01:07am EDT
1st May, 2022

On - Line intimation

The Secretary

The Secretary

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Dalal Street

Plot No.C/1, G Block

Mumbai-400 001

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Security Code: 505200

Mumbai-400 051

Symbol: EICHERMOT

Ref: Release of Information with respect to sales volume of VE Commercial Vehicles Limited for the month of April 2022 released to SIAM.

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Please find enclosed herewith information with respect to sales volume of VE Commercial Vehicles Limited, an unlisted subsidiary of Eicher Motors Limited for the month of April 2022.

Thanking You,

For Eicher Motors Limited

Authorized Signatory

Encl.: As above

Eicher Motors Limited

Registered Office

Corporate Office:

CIN: L34102DL1982PLC129877

#96, Sector - 32

3rd Floor - Select Citywalk

Gurugram - 122001

A - 3, District Centre, Saket

Haryana, India

New Delhi - 110 017, India

Tel +91 124 4415600

Email:info@eichermotors.com

Sales Volume of VECV

Segment

For the Month

For the Year (YTD)

Actual Apr'22

Actual Apr'21

Growth

Actual

Actual

Growth

(%)

2022-23

2021-22

(%)

Total Eicher Trucks & Buses

5416

2096

158.4%

5416

2096

158.4%

Domestic Eicher

LMD (3.5-15T)

2550

866

194.5%

2550

866

194.5%

HD

1246

576

116.3%

1246

576

116.3%

LMD Bus

940

97

869.1%

940

97

869.1%

HD Bus

30

16

87.5%

30

16

87.5%

Total Domestic

4766

1555

206.5%

4766

1555

206.5%

Exports Eicher

LMD

345

318

8.5%

345

318

8.5%

HD

220

145

51.7%

220

145

51.7%

Bus

85

78

9.0%

85

78

9.0%

Total Exports

650

541

20.1%

650

541

20.1%

Total Volvo Trucks & Buses

109

49

122.4%

109

49

122.4%

Total VECV

5525

2145

157.6%

5525

2145

157.6%

Eicher Motors Limited

Registered Office

Corporate Office:

CIN: L34102DL1982PLC129877

#96, Sector - 32

3rd Floor - Select Citywalk

Gurugram - 122001

A - 3, District Centre, Saket

Haryana, India

New Delhi - 110 017, India

Tel +91 124 4415600

Email:info@eichermotors.com

Disclaimer

Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 01 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2022 05:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 102 B 1 338 M 1 338 M
Net income 2022 16 563 M 217 M 217 M
Net cash 2022 78 908 M 1 032 M 1 032 M
P/E ratio 2022 43,4x
Yield 2022 0,68%
Capitalization 719 B 9 399 M 9 399 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,26x
EV / Sales 2023 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 5 005
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eicher Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 2 629,65 INR
Average target price 2 812,90 INR
Spread / Average Target 6,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Siddhartha Vikram Lal Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Kaleeswaran Arunachalam Chief Financial Officer
Srinivasan Sandilya Non-Executive Chairman
Manvi Sinha Independent Non-Executive Director
Inder Mohan Singh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED1.53%9 399
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED10.30%14 108
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.50%7 168
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED1.79%6 544
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.-1.67%5 531
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.-21.32%4 367