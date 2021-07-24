Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Eicher Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    505200   INE066A01021

EICHER MOTORS LIMITED

(505200)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 07/23
2548.5 INR   -0.44%
04:08aEICHER MOTORS : Integrated Annual Report 2020-21
PU
03:18aEICHER MOTORS : Notice of 39th Annual General Meeting
PU
07/23EICHER MOTORS : Shareholding Pattern for the quarter ended June 30, 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eicher Motors : Integrated Annual Report 2020-21

07/24/2021 | 04:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Integrated Annual Report

2020-21

Eicher Motors Limited

World's Oldest Motorcycle Manufacturer in Continuous Production

1901

1904

1910

1914

1916

1921

The Royal Eneld

Belt Drive 2.25 hp Motor Bicycle

Model 145 Lightweight VŽTwin

2.75 hp Works Racer

2.25hp Model 200

Model 201 2.25hp 2ŽStroke

1922

1924

1925

1926

1927

1928

Model 201 225cc

Model 201A Ladies Model 225cc

Model 352 2.75 hp Sports

Model 180 V-twin with Sidecar

Model 351 OHV Sports 346cc

976cc Model 182 Sports V-twin

1929

1930

1932

1933

1935

1936

Model 350 Side-Valve

Model JL 500cc

500cc Bullet

Model Z Cycar 150cc

LO Bullet 500cc

Special Competition Model 500cc

1938

1939

1941

1942

1947

1948

Model T 150cc OHV

Model G 350cc Bullet

WWII WD/CO 350cc

WWII Model WD/RE Flying Flea

Model G 350cc

500cc Twin

1950

1952

1952

1954

1955

1956

G2 350cc Trials Bullet

Model RE2 125cc 2-stroke

350cc Indian Army Bullet

Meteor 700cc

500cc Bullet Scrambles

Super Meteor 700cc

1959

1960

1962

1964

1970

1985

Constellation 700cc Twin Carb

Crusader Sports 250cc

Super Meteor Air"ow 700cc

Continental GT 250cc

Interceptor 750cc Series II

Bullet 350cc Standard

1990

1999

2000

2001

2002

2002

350cc Bullet Superstar UK

Taurus Diesel

535cc Lightning

Bullet 500cc Military Export

Bullet 350/ 500cc Export

Bullet Electra 350cc

2008

2012

2013

2016

2018

2020

Classic 500cc

Thunderbird 500cc UCE

Continental GT 535cc

Himalayan 410cc

Interceptor 650cc

Meteor 350cc

c o n t

Corporate

Review

Pg. 01

Eicher Motors Limited

02

About the Report

04

About Eicher Motors Limited

08

Financial Position - Consolidated

10

Operational Highlights - Consolidated

11

Message to the Shareholders

12

Pure Motorcycling with Royal Enfield

18

The Oldest Motorcycle

20

Quarterly Highlights

22

Financial Position - Standalone

24

Operational Highlights - Standalone

25

Riding Through the Pandemic

26

Manufacturing: Prioritising Safety and

Sustaining Operations

28

Launch of the All-New Easy Cruiser -

The Meteor 350

31

The Meteor 350 Impresses One and All

34

Cruising Through Awards and Accolades

35

The Meteor 350: Ready to Cruise into

International Markets

36

Refreshing the Portfolio

37

Enhancing Accessibility, Seizing

Opportunities

39

Digital Innovation: Enhancing

Consumer Experience

41

Gaining Traction on Digital

43

Redefining the Retail and

Service Experience

45

Enhancing Pure Motorcycling Ecosystem

47

Riding on New Circuits and

Uncharted Terrains

50

Fostering the Spirit of Creativity and

Customisation Among Motorcyclists

54

Management

Review

Pg. 58

Management Discussion & Analysis

58

integrated report

Pg. 80

Our Approach to Value Creation

80

Stakeholder Engagement

84

Materiality

86

Sustainability@EML

88

Financial Capital

Economic Performance

90

Manufactured Capital

Manufacturing Excellence

94

Intellectual Capital

Innovation Management

101

Human Capital

Employee Well-being

113

Social and Relationship Capital

Creating Shared Value

124

Natural Capital

Greener Business Operations

147

Our priority at Eicher Motors has been to ensure the safety and wellbeing of employees, partners and stakeholders.

Read more

Pg. 12

e n t s

Royal Enfield, a key brand of Eicher Motors Limited (EML) believes in and defines the pure motorcycling way of life. For over 120 years, Royal Enfield has carried forward this legacy of pure motorcycling and helped its customers create memories and experiences.

Read more

Pg. 80

Statutory

Reports

Pg. 162

Business Responsibility Report

162

Directors' Report

169

Corporate Governance Report

189

Financial

Statements

Pg. 212

Standalone Financial Statements

212

Consolidated Financial Statements

288

Review of

Subsidiary

Pg. 364

Performance Highlights

364

Business Highlights and Future Prospects

366

Notice

372

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements used in this Report regarding the Company's business operations, industry, objectives, business strategy, management plans and expectations may be forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by usage of words such as 'believes', 'estimates', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will', 'plans', 'outlook' and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily dependent on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and hence may be incapable of being realised. These statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but constitute our current expectations based on reasonable assumptions. The Company's actual results could materially differ from those projected in any forward- looking statements due to various events, risks, uncertainties and other factors. The Company does not assume any obligation nor intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Helping you navigate through the report

Reference to other pages within the report

Link to website

Further online reading

GRI Index

385

02

corporate Review

Eicher Motors Limited (EML) has been at the forefront of redefining personal and commercial mobility across the world. The Company continued to do so even in a challenging FY 2020-21, remaining FOCUSSED and ensuring the interests of

all stakeholders while continuously broadening horizons.

EML's ethos reflects the undying spirit of its iconic motorcycle brand, Royal Enfield, which has been a symbol of resilience, purposeful longevity, and authenticity through its 120-year journey. Today, a leading global player in the middleweight motorcycle segment (250cc - 750cc), Royal Enfield has a community of over 10 million riding enthusiasts globally. Preserver of the legacy of building simple, timeless, and accessible motorcycles since 1901, Royal Enfield blends technology with traditional craftsmanship alongside curating experiences that introduce riders to the world of pure motorcycling.

EML also has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo, named VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV), which is driving commercial vehicle modernisation in India and other developing countries with its engineering prowess and technological know-how.

EICHER MOTORS LIMITED

03

Consolidated financial highlights

Revenue from Operations

(Rs. Crores)

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation & Amortisation (EBITDA) before share of profit of Joint Ventures (%)

Operating Margin (EBIT) before share of profit of Joint Ventures

(%)

Share of profit of Joint Venture - VECV (Rs. Crores)

Total Comprehensive income including share of profits of Joint Venture (Rs. Crores)

2020-21

8,720

2019-20

9,154

4.7%

2020-21

20.4

2019-20

23.8

2020-21

15.3

2019-20

19.7

2020-21

31

2019-20

32

1.8%

2020-21

1,381

2019-20

1,839

24.9%

Period of comparison

1.4.2020-31.03.2021

1.4.2019-31.03.2020

ANNUAL REPORT 2020-21

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2021 08:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
04:08aEICHER MOTORS : Integrated Annual Report 2020-21
PU
03:18aEICHER MOTORS : Notice of 39th Annual General Meeting
PU
07/23EICHER MOTORS : Shareholding Pattern for the quarter ended June 30, 2021
PU
07/22EICHER MOTORS : Communication on Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) on Dividend
PU
07/22EICHER MOTORS : Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2020-21
PU
07/21EICHER MOTORS : VECV Financial Statements 2020-21
PU
07/21EICHER MOTORS : RE UK Financial Statements 2020-21
PU
07/21EICHER MOTORS : RECA Financial Statements 2020-21
PU
07/21EICHER MOTORS : RENA Financial Statements 2020-21
PU
07/19EICHER MOTORS : Newspaper Advertisement - 39th Annual General Meeting of the Com..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 87 002 M 1 169 M 1 169 M
Net income 2021 14 563 M 196 M 196 M
Net cash 2021 70 871 M 953 M 953 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,1x
Yield 2021 0,44%
Capitalization 697 B 9 360 M 9 365 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,19x
EV / Sales 2022 5,24x
Nbr of Employees 4 899
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eicher Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 2 548,50 INR
Average target price 2 757,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 8,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Siddhartha Vikram Lal Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kaleeswaran Arunachalam Chief Financial Officer
Srinivasan Sandilya Non-Executive Chairman
Manhar Kapoor Secretary, General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Manvi Sinha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED0.73%10 033
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED10.30%16 376
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.27.57%10 224
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED-8.78%7 920
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.9.07%7 271
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.-6.37%5 978