Eicher Motors : Integrated Annual Report 2020-21

World's Oldest Motorcycle Manufacturer in Continuous Production
1901
1904
1910
1914
1916
1921
The Royal Eneld
Belt Drive 2.25 hp Motor Bicycle
Model 145 Lightweight VŽTwin
2.75 hp Works Racer
2.25hp Model 200
Model 201 2.25hp 2ŽStroke
1922
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
Model 201 225cc
Model 201A Ladies Model 225cc
Model 352 2.75 hp Sports
Model 180 V-twin with Sidecar
Model 351 OHV Sports 346cc
976cc Model 182 Sports V-twin
1929
1930
1932
1933
1935
1936
Model 350 Side-Valve
Model JL 500cc
500cc Bullet
Model Z Cycar 150cc
LO Bullet 500cc
Special Competition Model 500cc
1938
1939
1941
1942
1947
1948
Model T 150cc OHV
Model G 350cc Bullet
WWII WD/CO 350cc
WWII Model WD/RE Flying Flea
Model G 350cc
500cc Twin
1950
1952
1952
1954
1955
1956
G2 350cc Trials Bullet
Model RE2 125cc 2-stroke
350cc Indian Army Bullet
Meteor 700cc
500cc Bullet Scrambles
Super Meteor 700cc
1959
1960
1962
1964
1970
1985
Constellation 700cc Twin Carb
Crusader Sports 250cc
Super Meteor Air"ow 700cc
Continental GT 250cc
Interceptor 750cc Series II
Bullet 350cc Standard
1990
1999
2000
2001
2002
2002
350cc Bullet Superstar UK
Taurus Diesel
535cc Lightning
Bullet 500cc Military Export
Bullet 350/ 500cc Export
Bullet Electra 350cc
2008
2012
2013
2016
2018
2020
Classic 500cc
Thunderbird 500cc UCE
Continental GT 535cc
Himalayan 410cc
Interceptor 650cc
Meteor 350cc
02
corporate Review
Eicher Motors Limited (EML) has been at the forefront of redefining personal and commercial mobility across the world. The Company continued to do so even in a challenging FY 2020-21, remaining FOCUSSED and ensuring the interests of
all stakeholders while continuously broadening horizons.
EML's ethos reflects the undying spirit of its iconic motorcycle brand, Royal Enfield, which has been a symbol of resilience, purposeful longevity, and authenticity through its 120-year journey. Today, a leading global player in the middleweight motorcycle segment (250cc - 750cc), Royal Enfield has a community of over 10 million riding enthusiasts globally. Preserver of the legacy of building simple, timeless, and accessible motorcycles since 1901, Royal Enfield blends technology with traditional craftsmanship alongside curating experiences that introduce riders to the world of pure motorcycling.
EML also has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo, named VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV), which is driving commercial vehicle modernisation in India and other developing countries with its engineering prowess and technological know-how.
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
03
Consolidated financial highlights
Revenue from Operations
(Rs. Crores)
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation & Amortisation (EBITDA) before share of profit of Joint Ventures (%)
Operating Margin (EBIT) before share of profit of Joint Ventures
(%)
Share of profit of Joint Venture - VECV (Rs. Crores)
Total Comprehensive income including share of profits of Joint Venture (Rs. Crores)
2020-21
8,720
2019-20
9,154
4.7%
2020-21
20.4
2019-20
23.8
2020-21
15.3
2019-20
19.7
2020-21
31
2019-20
32
1.8%
2020-21
1,381
2019-20
1,839
24.9%
Period of comparison
1.4.2020-31.03.2021
1.4.2019-31.03.2020
ANNUAL REPORT 2020-21
