FY 2022-23 marks Eicher Motors Limited's (EML) third year of integrated reporting, in line with the principles of International Integrated Reporting Framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), which is now a part of International Financial Reporting Standards.

Through such reporting, we intend to provide a holistic narrative of our value creation, strategic outlook and the key outcomes to our stakeholders. We provide this information using six capitals - Financial, Manufactured, Human, Intellectual, Natural, Social and Relationship, while also considering the externalities, material matters and risks in our operating environment. Such reporting highlights our commitment to sustainable development, towards which we have aligned our business objectives and strategies with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

REPORTING PRINCIPLE

This Report has been developed in accordance with the framework of the IIRC. It is a Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) referenced report and also aligns with the core criteria of the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) requirements of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The financial and statutory data disclosed in the statutory sections of this Report meet the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 including the rules made thereunder, Indian Accounting Standards, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, and other applicable regulations.

REPORTING PERIOD, SCOPE AND BOUNDARY

The quantitative and qualitative disclosures in this Report are for the financial year from April 1, 2022 to