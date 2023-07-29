CONTENTS
CORPORATE
OVERVIEW
06-63
Onwards and Upwards /06 Highlights of FY 2022-23 /08
Engineered By Excellence, Powered by Creativity /10
Message to the Shareholders /14
Pure Motorcycling with Royal Enfield /18 Royal Enfield History /20
Quarterly Highlights /22 Hunter 350 /26 Super Meteor 650 /30
Elevating Experiences
with Motorcycle Upgrades /36
Elevating Pure Motorcycling Experiences /40
The Great Himalayan Exploration /44 Collaborations /48
Widening Reach and Expanding Global Footprint /50
Creating Brand-led Customer Experiences /52
Igniting the Pure Motorcyling Spirit /56
Nurturing the Motorcycling Subcultures /60
Unlocking Creativity with Customisation /62
INTEGRATED REPORT
66-113
Business Model /66
Operating Environment /68
Strategy /70
Stakeholder Engagement /72
Materiality /74
Risk Management /78
Financial Capital /82
Manufactured Capital /86
Intellectual Capital /90
Human Capital /92
Social and Relationship Capital /96
Natural Capital /106
Governance /110
17
At Royal Enfield, we have a huge opportunity to redefine motorcycling in this new era as we continue to maintain razor-sharp focus on what is important to us - ensuring joy and excitement each time someone experiences our motorcycles.
MANAGEMENT REVIEW
114-135
Management Discussion and Analysis /114
REVIEW OF
SUBSIDIARY
385-395
Performance Highlights /386
Business Highlights and
Future Prospects /390
Notice /396
IndependentFINANCIALAssurance Statement /419
STATUTORY GRISTATEMENTSIndex/424
REPORTS
136-209
Business Responsibility and
Sustainability Report /136
Directors' Report /163
Corporate Governance Report /187
FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
210-384
Standalone Financial
Statements /210
Consolidated Financial
Statements /297
02
ABOUT THE REPORT
Through such reporting, we intend to provide a holistic narrative of our value creation, strategic outlook and the key outcomes to our stakeholders. We provide this information using six capitals - Financial, Manufactured, Human, Intellectual, Natural, Social and Relationship, while also considering the externalities, material matters and risks in our operating environment. Such reporting highlights our commitment to sustainable development, towards which we have aligned our business objectives and strategies with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
REPORTING PRINCIPLEThis Report has been developed in accordance with the framework of the IIRC. It is a Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) referenced report and also aligns with the core criteria of the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) requirements of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The financial and statutory data disclosed in the statutory sections of this Report meet the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 including the rules made thereunder, Indian Accounting Standards, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, and other applicable regulations.
REPORTING PERIOD, SCOPE AND BOUNDARY
The quantitative and qualitative disclosures in this Report are for the financial year from April 1, 2022 to
March 31, 2023. It provides overview of EML's operations including the Headquarters in Chennai, its three domestic manufacturing locations in Thiruvottiyur, Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal as well as its technical centre in Bruntingthorpe, UK. The Company's joint ventures and subsidiaries are excluded from the scope of the Report.
APPROACH TO MATERIALITY
The contents of this Report and their presentation are based on issues that are material to EML and its stakeholders. Material ESG issues have been arrived at through a robust process of multi-channel engagement with internal stakeholders followed by prioritisation of topics of importance. EML undertook the last such exercise in FY 2020-21, however, it continues
to evaluate and update the material matters based on various internal analysis. These matters have been incorporated in long-term planning and strategy development to ensure sustainable growth.
EXTERNAL ASSURANCE
The British Standards Institution had been appointed to provide Independent third-party assurance for our Environmental data (waste, water, GHG emissions, energy) included in the Integrated Report. Our assurance report for Type 1 - moderate Assurance by BSI can be found on Page 419.
RESTATEMENTS
There have been a few restatments in the report and they have been adequaltely mentioned in the section as required.
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
03
MANAGEMENT
RESPONSIBILITY
The contents of this Report have been reviewed by EML's management team. They ensure the integrity of the information, and to the best of their knowledge, they believe that the report provides a complete picture of the value creation and captures all relevant material issues transparently and accurately.
FEEDBACK
We are deeply committed to listening to the feedback and viewpoints of all our stakeholders. Your comments, enquiries and recommendations on all aspects of our sustainability journey are welcome as these help us improve our performance as well as the reporting of the same.
We look forward to hearing from you and invite you to write to us with your feedback, questions and suggestions at: investors@eichermotors.com
Further, details of EML's sustainability performance are available on the corporate website: www.eichermotors.com
FORWARD-LOOKING
STATEMENT
The report makes use of certain statements related to the Company's business operations, industry, objectives, business strategy, management plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements can be denoted by usage of words such as 'anticipates', 'believes', 'estimates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'outlook',
'plans', 'will' and other similar words that imply future operating or financial performance of the Company. Since forward-looking statements are reliant on assumptions, there is a probability of incorrect data or methods with little potential of being fulfilled. These statements are intended to establish our current expectations according to logical assumptions and not act as a guarantee of future outcomes. The Company's actual results could be affected by various factors, risks and uncertainties and could vary materially from the projections indicated by
the forward-looking statements. The Company is not under any obligation nor has any intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements in case of future events.
INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2022-23
