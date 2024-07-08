July 05, 2024 Online intimation/submission The Secretary The Secretary BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No.C/1, Dalal Street G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai-400 001 Mumbai-400 051 Security Code: 505200 Symbol: EICHERMOT

Ref: Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Subject: Newspaper Advertisement- 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed copies of the newspaper advertisements published today i.e. July 05, 2024, in Business Standard, English (All Editions) and Business Standard, Hindi (New Delhi Edition), in connection with information related to 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. IST through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).

The above information is also available on the website of the Company www.eichermotors.com

For Eicher Motors Limited

Atul Sharma

Company Secretary