Eicher Motors : Newspaper Advertisement - 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company
July 08, 2024
July 05, 2024
Ref: Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Subject: Newspaper Advertisement- 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed copies of the newspaper advertisements published today i.e. July 05, 2024, in Business Standard, English (All Editions) and Business Standard, Hindi (New Delhi Edition), in connection with information related to 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. IST through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).
Eicher Motors Limited
Eicher Motors Limited is an India-based multinational automobile company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorcycles, spare parts and related services. The Company primarily operates in the automotive segment. The automotive segment includes all activities related to development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of two-wheelers as well as sale of related parts and accessories. Its flagship brand Royal Enfield, which is engaged in motorcycle business. Royal Enfield's motorcycle products include Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Classic, Bullet and Himalayan. Royal Enfield's portfolio also includes apparels and motorcycle accessories, including protective riding apparel, riding accessories, protective seats, bodywork, controls, wheels, luggage and engine. Its commercial vehicle business is led by VE Commercial Vehicles. Its joint venture with AB Volvo, VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV), includes a range of Eicher branded trucks and buses.