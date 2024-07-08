July 05, 2024

Online intimation/submission

The Secretary

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No.C/1,

Dalal Street

G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai-400 001

Mumbai-400 051

Security Code: 505200

Symbol: EICHERMOT

Ref: Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Subject: Newspaper Advertisement- 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed copies of the newspaper advertisements published today i.e. July 05, 2024, in Business Standard, English (All Editions) and Business Standard, Hindi (New Delhi Edition), in connection with information related to 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. IST through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).

The above information is also available on the website of the Company www.eichermotors.com

You are requested to take the same on your records.

Thanking you,

For Eicher Motors Limited

Atul Sharma

Company Secretary

Eicher Motors Limited

Registered Office

Corporate Office:

CIN: L34102DL1982PLC129877

#96, Sector - 32

3rd Floor - Select Citywalk

Gurugram - 122001

A - 3, District Centre, Saket

Haryana, India

New Delhi - 110 017, India

Tel +91 124 4415600

Tel +91-11-41095173, Email: info@eichermotors.com

