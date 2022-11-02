Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Eicher Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    505200   INE066A01021

EICHER MOTORS LIMITED

(505200)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-31
3798.45 INR   -1.25%
09:05aEicher Motors : Notice for Board Meeting – November 02, 2022
PU
11/01Eicher Motors' Royal Enfield Posts 86% Rise in Motorcycle Sales in October
MT
11/01Indian Indices Continue Winning Streak on Tuesday; Adani Enterprises Jumps 6%
MT
Eicher Motors : Notice for Board Meeting – November 02, 2022

11/02/2022 | 09:05am EDT
November 02, 2022

Online intimation/submission

The Secretary

The Secretary

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street

G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai-400 001

Mumbai-400 051

Security Code: 505200

Symbol: EICHERMOT

Ref: Prior Intimation under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Notice of Board Meeting

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, inter-alia, to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

For Eicher Motors Limited

Atul Sharma

Company Secretary

Eicher Motors Limited

Registered Office

Corporate Office:

CIN: L34102DL1982PLC129877

#96, Sector - 32

3rd Floor - Select Citywalk

Gurugram - 122001

A - 3, District Centre, Saket

Haryana, India

New Delhi - 110 017, India

Tel +91 124 4415600

Email: info@eichermotors.com

Disclaimer

Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 13:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 141 B 1 706 M 1 706 M
Net income 2023 28 304 M 343 M 343 M
Net cash 2023 87 616 M 1 061 M 1 061 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,4x
Yield 2023 0,72%
Capitalization 1 039 B 12 575 M 12 575 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,75x
EV / Sales 2024 5,69x
Nbr of Employees 4 739
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eicher Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 3 798,45 INR
Average target price 3 624,37 INR
Spread / Average Target -4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Siddhartha Vikram Lal Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Srinivasan Sandilya Non-Executive Chairman
Atul Sharma Secretary & Compliance Officer
Manvi Sinha Independent Non-Executive Director
Inder Mohan Singh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED46.66%12 575
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED14.88%12 786
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.12.18%7 068
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED81.90%6 560
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED8.49%6 459
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.16.95%6 443