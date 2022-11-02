Eicher Motors : Notice for Board Meeting – November 02, 2022

November 02, 2022 Online intimation/submission The Secretary The Secretary BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai-400 001 Mumbai-400 051 Security Code: 505200 Symbol: EICHERMOT

Ref: Prior Intimation under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Notice of Board Meeting

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, inter-alia, to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

For Eicher Motors Limited

Atul Sharma

Company Secretary