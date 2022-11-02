Eicher Motors : Notice for Board Meeting – November 02, 2022
11/02/2022 | 09:05am EDT
November 02, 2022
Online intimation/submission
The Secretary
The Secretary
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,
Dalal Street
G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Mumbai-400 001
Mumbai-400 051
Security Code: 505200
Symbol: EICHERMOT
Ref: Prior Intimation under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Notice of Board Meeting
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, inter-alia, to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022.
Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 13:04:03 UTC.