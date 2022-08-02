Eicher Motors : Notice of 40th Annual General Meeting 08/02/2022 | 11:52am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NOTICE NOTICE OF 40TH (FORTIETH) ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that the 40th (Fortieth) Annual General Meeting of the members of Eicher Motors Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1.00 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual means to transact the following business: ORDINARY BUSINESS: To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements (including Audited Consolidated Financial Statements) of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 together with the Reports of the Board of Directors and the Auditors thereon. To declare a dividend of Rs. 21/- per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. To appoint Mr. Vinod Kumar Aggarwal (DIN: 00038906), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment as a Director. To re-appoint M/s. S.R. Batliboi & Co., LLP, Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors of the Company.

In this regard, it is proposed to consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 139, 142 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, and pursuant to the recommendations of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company, approval of the members of the Company be and is hereby accorded for re-appointment of M/s. S.R. Batliboi & Co., LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number: FRN 301003E/ E300005) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for second term of five consecutive years, who shall hold office from the conclusion of this 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) till the conclusion of the 45th AGM of the Company to be held in the year 2027, on such remuneration plus applicable tax, out-of-pocket expenses, travelling and living expenses, as may be determined by the Board of Directors of the Company.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and is hereby authorised to settle any question, difficulty or doubt, that may arise in giving effect to the aforesaid resolution including delegation of all or any of the powers conferred on it to any committee of Board of Directors and/or any other person as it deems fit and to do all such acts and take all such steps as may be considered necessary or expedient to give effect to the aforesaid resolution." SPECIAL BUSINESS: To consider and ratify remuneration of Cost Auditor payable for the financial year 2021-22:

In this regard, it is proposed to consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rule 14 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, remuneration payable to M/s. Jyothi Satish & Co., Cost Accountants (Firm registration No. 101197), appointed by the Board of Directors as Cost Auditor of the Company to conduct audit of the relevant cost records of the Company for the financial year 2021- 22, amounting to Rs. 4,50,000/- (Rupees Four Lakh Fifty Thousand only), plus taxes as applicable and reimbursement of out of pocket expenses incurred in connection with the aforesaid audit be and is hereby ratified and confirmed." To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Govindarajan Balakrishnan as Whole-time Director of the Company:

In this regard, it is proposed to consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149 and 152 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), the rules framed thereunder including the Companies (Appointment and Qualification

of Directors) Rules, 2014 and the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, Mr. Govindarajan Balakrishnan (DIN: 03093035), who was appointed as an Additional Director (Whole-time) by the Board in terms of Section 161 of the Act with effect from August 18, 2021 and who holds office up to the date of 40th Annual General Meeting and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing from a Member under Section 160(1) of the Act proposing his candidature for the office of Director of the Company, be and is hereby appointed as a Director on the Board of the Company, liable to retire by rotation.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 196, 197 and 203 read with Schedule V and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder including the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, and the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, and subject to any other approval that may be required, approval of the members be and is hereby accorded for appointment of Mr. Govindarajan Balakrishnan (DIN: 03093035) as Whole- 396 ANNUAL REPORT 2021-22 time Director of the Company, for a period of 5 (five) years with effect from August 18, 2021. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT Board of Directors of the Company be and is hereby authorised to decide the terms and conditions of appointment including alteration of such terms & conditions as it may deem appropriate in relation to Mr. Govindarajan Balakrishnan in the capacity of Whole Time Director of the Company during his tenure of 5 (five) years commencing from August 18, 2021 on the recommendations of Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Company and in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act including but not limited to Section 197 read with Section 198 and the rules made thereunder and other applicable laws. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and is hereby authorised to settle any question, difficulty or doubt, that may arise in giving effect to the aforesaid resolution including delegation of all or any of the powers conferred on it to any committee of Board of Directors and/or any other person as it deems fit and to do all such acts and take all such steps as may be considered necessary or expedient to give effect to the aforesaid resolution." 7. To consider and approve Payment of Remuneration to Mr. Govindarajan Balakrishnan as Whole-time Director of the Company: In this regard, it is proposed to consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 196(4), 197, Schedule V and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with the rules made thereunder and applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, approval of the members be and is hereby accorded for payment of such remuneration to Mr. Govindarajan Balakrishnan as Whole Time Director of the Company, for a term of 5 (five) years with effect from August 18, 2021, as detailed in the explanatory statement, with authority to the Board of Directors (on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee) to alter, enhance or widen the scope of remuneration (including the Fixed pay, Variable Pay/ Commission and other benefits) including periodical increase in his remuneration as may be permissible in accordance with Section 197, read with Schedule V of the Act and rules made thereunder and other applicable laws, regulations, as amended from time to time, provided that the total remuneration payable to Mr. Govindarajan Balakrishnan for any financial year during his term as Whole Time Director of the Company, shall not exceed 1% of the net profits of the Company for that financial year calculated in the manner provided under Section 197 read with Section 198 of the Act. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and is hereby authorised to settle any question, difficulty or doubt, that may arise in giving effect to the aforesaid resolution including delegation of all or any of the powers conferred on it to any committee of Board of Directors and/or any other person as it deems fit and to do all such acts and take all such steps as may be considered necessary or expedient to give effect to the aforesaid resolution." 8. To consider and approve Material Related Party Transactions between VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV), Subsidiary of the Company, and Volvo Group India Private Limited, a related party of VECV: In this regard, it is proposed to consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to Regulation 23(4) and such other applicable provisions, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, and other applicable laws/ statutory provisions, if any, Company's Policy on Related Party Transactions and based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and the Board, approval of the members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to the material related party transactions/ contracts entered into/ proposed to be entered into (whether individual transaction or transaction(s) taken together or series of transaction(s) or otherwise) as per the details provided in the explanatory statement between VE Commercial Vehicles Limited ("VECV"), an unlisted material subsidiary of the Company (related party of the Company) and Volvo Group India Private Limited ("VGIPL"), a related party of VECV on such terms and conditions as may be agreed between VECV and VGIPL, aggregating upto Rs. 2,100 Crore (Rupees Two Thousand and One Hundred Crore) during the financial year 2022-23 provided however, that the said transactions shall be carried out at an arm's length basis and in the ordinary course of business of the respective companies. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and is hereby authorised to settle any question, difficulty or doubt, that may arise in giving effect to the aforesaid resolution including delegation of all or any of the powers conferred on it to any committee of Board of Directors and/or any other person as it deems fit and to do all such acts and take all such steps as may be considered necessary or expedient to give effect to the aforesaid resolution." By order of the Board of Eicher Motors Limited Kaleeswaran Arunachalam Place: Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Financial Officer Date: July 21, 2022 CIN: L34102DL1982PLC129877 Regd. Off: 3rd Floor-Select Citywalk A-3 District Centre, Saket New Delhi - 110017 Phone: 0124-4415600 Website: www.eichermotors.com E-mail: investors@eichermotors.com EICHER MOTORS LIMITED 397 NOTICE NOTES: The Explanatory Statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013, which sets out details relating to Special Businesses to be transacted at the meeting, is annexed herewith and forms part of this Notice. . Re-appointment of Director: Brief resume of the Director proposed to be re-appointed (item no. 3 of the Notice) pursuant to Regulation 36(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Secretarial Standard on General Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, is given hereunder: Name Mr. Vinod Kumar Aggarwal DIN 00038906 Age 62 Years Qualification Mr. Vinod Kumar Aggarwal is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Cost & Management Accountant Experience (including expertise in specific functional Mr. Vinod Kumar Aggarwal possesses vast experience in Automobile industry. Please refer to the area) / Brief Resume Company's website: https://www.eicher.in/bod for his detailed profile. Date of first appointment on the Board April 1, 2019 Directorships held in other companies VE Commercial Vehicles Limited, VE Electro-Mobility Limited and Eicher Group Foundation Resignations from the Listed Companies in the past None three years Memberships/ Chairmanships of committees of other None companies Number of Equity Shares held in the Company Mr. Vinod Kumar Aggarwal holds 37,000 equity shares in the Company Relationship between Directors and other KMPs inter-se None Number of meetings of the Board attended during the Mr. Vinod Kumar Aggarwal attended all 6 (Six) Board Meetings held during the financial year 2021-22. last financial year Remuneration last drawn Mr. Vinod Kumar Aggarwal is not taking any remuneration from Eicher Motors Limited. Remuneration proposed to be paid No remuneration is proposed to be paid from Eicher Motors Limited Mr. Vinod Kumar Aggarwal was appointed as a Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Director of the Terms and conditions of Appointment/ Re-appointment Company w.e.f. April 1, 2019 on the terms and conditions as approved by the shareholders at their 37th Annual General Meeting held on August 1, 2019 In terms of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Vinod Kumar Aggarwal, Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Director retires by rotation at this Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. The Board of Directors of the Company recommends his re-appointment. Mr. Vinod Kumar Aggarwal and his relatives to the extent of their shareholding, if any, in the Company, may be deemed to be concerned or interested in the business item no. 3 of the Notice with regard to his re-appointment. Save and except the above, none of the Directors/ Key Managerial Personnel of the Company/their relatives are, in any way, concerned or interested, financially or otherwise, in the Ordinary Business as set out under item no. 3 of the Notice. 3. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ministry of Corporate Affairs has vide its circulars dated April 8, 2020, April 13, 2020, May 5, 2020, January 13, 2021, December 8, 2021 and December 14, 2021 and May 05, 2022 (collectively referred to as "MCA Circulars") has permitted holding of the Annual General Meeting of companies through Video Conferencing or Other Audio Visual Means ("VC / OAVM"), without physical presence of the Members at a common venue. In compliance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with the MCA Circulars and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company is being conducted through VC/OAVM (hereinafter referred to as "e-AGM" ). In accordance with the Secretarial Standard-2 on General Meeting issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) read with Guidance/ Clarification note dated April 15, 2020 issued by ICSI, the proceedings of the AGM shall be deemed to be conducted

at the Registered Office of the Company which shall be the deemed venue of the e-AGM. In terms of the MCA circulars, since the physical attendance of members has been dispensed with, the facility of appointment 398 ANNUAL REPORT 2021-22 of proxies by Members will not be available. Hence the Proxy Form, Attendance Slip and Route Map are not annexed to this Notice. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain close from August 18, 2022 to August 24, 2022 (both days inclusive). The dividend, if approved by the shareholders shall be paid in the following manner: a) To all Beneficial Owners in respect of shares held in dematerialized form as per the data made available by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) as of the close of business hours on August 17, 2022; To all Members in respect of shares held in physical form after giving effect to valid transfer/transmission in respect of transfer/transmission requests properly lodged with the Company on or before the close of business hours on August 17, 2022. 8. Pursuant to the amendments as per the Income Tax Act, 1961 ("the IT Act") by the Finance Act, 2020, dividend income is taxable in the hands of the shareholders from April 1, 2020 and the Company is required to deduct tax at source ("TDS") from dividend paid to the Members at prescribed rates in the IT Act. To enable the Company to comply with the TDS requirements, Members are requested to complete and / or update their Residential Status, Income Tax PAN, Category as per the IT Act with their Depository Participants or in case shares are held in physical form, with the Company's Registrar & Share Transfer Agent. For details, Members may refer to the "Communication on TDS on Dividend" appended to this Notice of 40th AGM. 9. a) The amount of dividend remaining unpaid or unclaimed for a period of 7 (seven) years from the due date is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPF Authority), constituted by the Central Government. The Company, accordingly, has transferred the unpaid and unclaimed dividend amount pertaining to financial year 2014 (January - December) to the IEPF Authority within the stipulated time period. Members who have not encashed their dividend warrants pertaining to the financial year 2015-16 (January 2015 - March 2016) and onwards are advised to write to the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent of the Company immediately for claiming dividends declared by the Company. b) As at March 31, 2022, the Company has transferred 22,17,880 equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each (0.81% of total share capital) on which dividend remained unclaimed or unpaid for a period of seven consecutive years or more, belonging to 2,969 shareholders, to the IEPF Authority within the specified time pursuant to the provisions of Sections 124 and 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, as amended ("the Rules"). The said requirement of transfer of shares, does not apply to shares in respect of which there is a specific order of Court, Tribunal or Statutory Authority, restraining any transfer of the shares. Any person whose share(s)/ unpaid dividend has been transferred to the IEPF Authority may claim the share(s)/ dividend from the IEPF Authority pursuant to the said Act and the Rules by submitting an online application in Form IEPF-5 available on the website www.iepf.gov.in. Simultaneously, claimant shall be required to submit a copy of Form IEPF-5 submitted with IEPF Authority duly signed and accompanied by all requisite documents to the Company at its registered office address at 3rd floor, Select Citywalk, A-3 District Centre, Saket, New Delhi- 110017, in an envelope marked as "Claim for refund from IEPF Authority" for verification. Shareholders are requested to go through the provisions of said Act and the Rules and also the information provided on the website www. iepf.gov.in. Shareholders may also write to the Company or its Registrar & Share Transfer Agent for any further information/ clarification in this regard. With effect from January 1, 2022, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has mandated furnishing of PAN, specimen signature, KYC details (i.e., Postal Address with Pin Code, email address, mobile number, bank account details) and nomination details by holders of physical securities.

In this regard, the Company has sent a communication dated February 4, 2022 to all its members holding shares

in physical form (weblink https://www.eicher.in/ uploads/1644209194_intimation-to-shareholders-holding-shares-in-physical-mode.pdf) . Any service requests or complaints received from the member, will not be processed by Registrar & Share Transfer Agent till the aforesaid details/ documents are provided to Registrar & Share Transfer Agent i.e. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd. at C-101, 247 Park, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai-400083 or uploaded at portal of Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd., Registrar & Share Transfer Agent of the Company at https://web.linkintime.co.in/KYC/ index.html . Further, on or after April 1, 2023, in case any of the above mentioned documents/ details are not provided by the shareholder, Registrar & Share Transfer Agent shall freeze such Folio(s). Relevant details and forms prescribed by SEBI in this regard are available on the website of the Company at https://www.eicher.in/investor-service-request . Members holding shares in electronic form are requested to submit the PAN, KYC details to their Depository Participants with whom they are maintaining their demat accounts. To prevent fraudulent transactions, members are advised to exercise due diligence and notify the Company of any change EICHER MOTORS LIMITED 399 NOTICE in address of any member as soon as possible. Members who are holding shares in physical forms are requested to notify changes in their respective address/Bank Mandate/National Electronic Clearing Service (NECS) details, if any, to Company's Registrar & Share Transfer Agent in the manner prescribed in para 10 above. Beneficial owners holding shares in electronic form are requested to intimate change in address/ Bank Mandate/ National Electronic Clearing Service (NECS) details, if any, to their respective Depository Participants (DP). Pursuant to the provisions of Section 72 of the Companies Act 2013, a member(s) holding shares in physical form may nominate, in the prescribed Form SH-13, a person to whom all the rights in the shares shall vest in the event of death of the sole holder or all the joint holders. Member(s) holding shares in physical form may write to the Company/ Registrar & Share Transfer Agent for this facility in the manner prescribed under para 10 above. Member(s) holding shares in demat form may contact their respective Depository Participant for availing this facility. As per Regulation 40 of SEBI Listing Regulations, as amended, securities of listed companies can be transferred only in dematerialized form with effect from, April 1, 2019. Further, SEBI vide its circular no. SEBI/HO/ MIRSD/RTAMB/ CIR/P/2020/236 dated December 2, 2020 had fixed March 31, 2021 as the cut-off date for re-lodgement of transfer deeds which were lodged earlier and returned. The shares after executing transfer shall be issued only in demat mode. In addition, SEBI has vide its circular no. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/ MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2022/8 dated January 25, 2022 has mandated to issue the securities in dematerialized form only while processing the service request received in the nature of (i) Issue of duplicate securities certificate, (ii) Claim from Unclaimed Suspense Account, (iii) Renewal / Exchange of securities certificate, (iv) Endorsement, (v) Sub-division / Splitting of securities certificate, (vi) Consolidation of securities certificates/folios, (vii) Transmission and (viii) Transposition.

In light of this, members holding shares in physical form are requested to consider converting their holdings to dematerialized form. Members can contact the Company or its Registrar & Share Transfer Agent i.e. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd., for any clarifications required in this regard. Members holding shares in physical form, in identical order of names, in more than one folio are requested to send to the Company or its Registrar & Share Transfer Agent the details of such folios together with the share certificates for consolidating their holdings in one folio. SEBI vide its circular no. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/ CIR/2022/76 dated May 30, 2022, has formulated Standard Operating Procedures for dispute resolution under the Stock Exchange arbitration mechanism for disputes between the Company/Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents and Company's Shareholder(s)/Investor(s). The Shareholders may initiate Arbitration Mechanism, post exhausting all actions for resolution of complaints including through SCORES Portal, by filing the Arbitration reference with the Stock Exchange where the initial complaint has been addressed. Further details are available on the website of the Company under "Investors" Section. The Register of Directors & Key Managerial Personnel and their shareholding, maintained under Section 170 of the Companies Act, 2013, Register of Contracts or Arrangements in which Directors are interested under Section 189 and any other document referred in the notice of this Annual General Meeting will be made available for inspection by members of the Company, up to the date of the Annual General Meeting, basis email request received on investors@eichermotors. com . Certificate(s) from the Secretarial Auditors of the Company certifying that Employee Stock Option Plan, 2006 and Restricted Stock Units Plan, 2019 are being implemented in accordance with the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 will be available for inspection on the website of the Company under "Investors" Section on the date of Annual General Meeting

ELECTRONIC DISPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT AND PROCESS FOR REGISTRATION OF EMAIL ID FOR OBTAINING COPY OF ANNUAL REPORT: In compliance with the aforesaid MCA circulars and SEBI circulars dated May 12, 2020 read with circular dated January 15, 2021 and May 13, 2022, Notice of the e-AGM along with the Annual Report for the financial year ended on March 31, 2022, are being sent only through electronic mode to members whose e-mail address is registered with the Company or with the Depository Participant(s). The aforesaid Notice and Annual Report has been uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. www.eichermotors.com , the same can also be accessed from the websites of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.nseindia.com and are also available on the website of NSDL (agency providing the remote e-Voting facility) at www.evoting.nsdl.com.

