To declare a dividend of Rs. 37/- per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements (including Audited Consolidated Financial Statements) of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 together with the Reports of the Board of Directors and the Auditors thereon.

Notice is hereby given that the 41st (Forty-First) Annual General Meeting of the members of Eicher Motors Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 1.00 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual means to transact the following business:

("the Act"), the rules framed thereunder including the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 and the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), as amended and Articles of Association of the Company and on the basis of approval and recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration committee and the Board of Directors, Mr. Inder Mohan Singh (DIN: 07114750), who holds the office of Independent Director under the first term of 5 (five) years up to November 11, 2023 and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing from a member under Section 160(1) of the Act proposing his candidature for the office of

an Independent Director of the Company, be and is hereby re-appointed as an Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, to hold office for a second term of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from November 12, 2023.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and is hereby authorised to settle any question, difficulty or doubt, that may arise in giving effect to the aforesaid resolution including delegation of all or any of the powers conferred on it to any committee of Board of Directors and/or any other person as it deems fit and to do all such acts and take all such steps as may be considered necessary or expedient to give effect to the aforesaid resolution."

6. To consider and approve re-appointment of Mr. Vinod Kumar Aggarwal as Non-executiveNon-Independent Director of the Company:

In this regard, it is proposed to consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an

Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149 and 152 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), the rules framed thereunder including the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 and the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), as amended and Articles of Association of the Company and on the basis of approval and recommendation of the Nomination and

Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors, Mr. Vinod Kumar Aggarwal (DIN: 00038906), whose present term of appointment as a Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Director is valid upto March 31, 2024 and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing from a member under Section 160(1)