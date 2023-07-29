01
NOTICE OF 41ST (FORTY-FIRST) ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the 41st (Forty-First) Annual General Meeting of the members of Eicher Motors Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 1.00 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual means to transact the following business:
ORDINARY BUSINESS:
- To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements (including Audited Consolidated Financial Statements) of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 together with the Reports of the Board of Directors and the Auditors thereon.
- To declare a dividend of Rs. 37/- per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.
- To appoint Mr. Siddhartha Vikram Lal (DIN: 00037645), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment as a Director.
SPECIAL BUSINESS:
- To consider and ratify remuneration of Cost Auditor payable for the financial year 2022-23:
In this regard, it is proposed to consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an
Ordinary Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rule 14 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, remuneration payable to M/s. Jyothi Satish & Co., Cost Accountants (Firm registration No. 101197), appointed by the Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, as Cost Auditor of the Company to conduct audit of the relevant cost records of the Company for the financial year
2022-23, amounting to Rs. 5,00,000/- (Rupees Five lakhs only), plus taxes as applicable and reimbursement of out of pocket expenses incurred in connection with the aforesaid audit be and is hereby ratified and confirmed."
- To consider and approve re-appointment of Mr. Inder Mohan Singh as an Independent Director of the Company:
In this regard, it is proposed to consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a
Special Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149 and 152 read with Schedule IV and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013
("the Act"), the rules framed thereunder including the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 and the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), as amended and Articles of Association of the Company and on the basis of approval and recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration committee and the Board of Directors, Mr. Inder Mohan Singh (DIN: 07114750), who holds the office of Independent Director under the first term of 5 (five) years up to November 11, 2023 and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing from a member under Section 160(1) of the Act proposing his candidature for the office of
an Independent Director of the Company, be and is hereby re-appointed as an Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, to hold office for a second term of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from November 12, 2023.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and is hereby authorised to settle any question, difficulty or doubt, that may arise in giving effect to the aforesaid resolution including delegation of all or any of the powers conferred on it to any committee of Board of Directors and/or any other person as it deems fit and to do all such acts and take all such steps as may be considered necessary or expedient to give effect to the aforesaid resolution."
6. To consider and approve re-appointment of Mr. Vinod Kumar Aggarwal as Non-executiveNon-Independent Director of the Company:
In this regard, it is proposed to consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an
Ordinary Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149 and 152 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), the rules framed thereunder including the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 and the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), as amended and Articles of Association of the Company and on the basis of approval and recommendation of the Nomination and
Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors, Mr. Vinod Kumar Aggarwal (DIN: 00038906), whose present term of appointment as a Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Director is valid upto March 31, 2024 and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing from a member under Section 160(1)
INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2022-23
02
NOTICE
of the Act proposing his candidature for the office of Director of the Company, be and is hereby re-appointed as a Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Director of the Company, liable to retire by rotation, to hold office for a period of 5 (five) years with effect from April 1, 2024.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and is hereby authorised to settle any question, difficulty or doubt, that may arise in giving effect to the aforesaid resolution including delegation of all or any of the powers conferred on it to any committee of Board of Directors and/or any other person as it deems fit and to do all such acts and take all such steps as may be considered necessary or expedient to give effect to the aforesaid resolution."
7. To consider and approve Material Related Party Transactions between VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV), Subsidiary of the Company, and Volvo Group India Private Limited, a related party of VECV:
In this regard, it is proposed to consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an
Ordinary Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to Regulation 23(4) and such other applicable provisions, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, and other applicable laws/ statutory provisions, if any, Company's Policy on Related Party Transactions and based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and the Board, approval of the members of the Company be and is hereby accorded
to the material related party transactions/ contracts entered into/ proposed to be entered into (whether individual transaction or transaction(s) taken together or series of transaction(s) or otherwise) as per the details provided in the explanatory statement between VE Commercial Vehicles Limited ("VECV"), an unlisted material subsidiary of the Company (related party of the Company) and Volvo Group India Private Limited ("VGIPL"), a related party of VECV on such terms and conditions as may be agreed between VECV and VGIPL, aggregating up to Rs. 4,000 crores (Rupees Four Thousand crores Only), excluding taxes, during the financial year 2023-24 provided however, that the said transactions shall be carried out at an arm's length basis and in the ordinary course of business of the respective companies.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and is hereby authorised to settle any question, difficulty or doubt, that may arise in giving effect to the aforesaid resolution including delegation of all or any of the powers conferred on it to any committee of Board of Directors and/or any other person as it deems fit and to do all such acts and take all such steps as may be considered necessary or expedient to give effect to the aforesaid resolution."
By order of the Board of Eicher Motors Limited
Atul Sharma
Company Secretary
Place: Gurugram, Haryana Membership No. ACS 22763
Date: July 26, 2023
CIN: L34102DL1982PLC129877
Regd. Off: 3rd Floor-Select Citywalk
A-3 District Centre, Saket
New Delhi - 110017
Phone: (011)-41095173
Website:www.eichermotors.com
E-mail:investors@eichermotors.com
NOTES:
- The Explanatory Statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013, which sets out details relating to Special Businesses to be transacted at the meeting, is annexed herewith and forms part of this Notice.
- Details of Directors seeking re-appointment /retiring by rotation at this Meeting (item no. 3, 5 and 6) pursuant to Regulation 36(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Secretarial Standard on General Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, are provided in the "Annexure" to the Notice. In terms of Section
152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Siddhartha Lal,
Managing Director, retires by rotation at this Annual
General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. The Board of Directors of the Company recommends his re-appointment. Mr. Siddhartha Lal and his relatives to the extent of their shareholding, if any, in the Company, may be deemed to be concerned or interested in the business item no. 3 of the Notice with regard to his re-appointment. Save and except the above, none of the Directors/ Key Managerial Personnel of the Company/their relatives are, in any way, concerned or interested, financially or otherwise, in the Ordinary Business as set out under item no.
3 of the Notice.
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
03
3. Detail of payments made to Statutory Auditors and its network firms by EML and its subsidiaries:
(Rs. in Crores)
7. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the
Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations,
2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer
Books of the Company will remain close from August 17,
2023 to August 23, 2023 (both days inclusive).
S
No.
1
2
Particulars
Audit fee*
Fee for other services
Total
Payments made by
EML
1.00
0.88
Payments made by subsidiaries of EML including
VECV
0.71
0.45
Total
1.71
1.33
3.04
8. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders shall be
paid in the following manner:
a) To all Beneficial Owners in respect of shares held in
dematerialized form as per the data made available
by the National Securities Depository Limited
(NSDL) and the Central Depository Services (India)
Limited (CDSL) as of the close of business hours on
August 16, 2023;
* includes fees for services which can be obtained only from the Statutory Auditors.
- Ministry of Corporate Affairs has vide its General Circulars No. 20/2020 dated May 5, 2020 read with General Circular No 14/2020 dated April 8, 2020, 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020, 02/2021 dated January 13, 2021, 19/2021 dated December 8, 2021, 21/2021 dated December 14, 2021, 02/2022 dated May 05, 2022 and 10/2022 dated December 28,
2022 (collectively referred to as "MCA Circulars") has permitted holding of the Annual General Meeting of companies through Video Conferencing or Other Audio Visual Means ("VC / OAVM"), till September 30, 2023, without physical presence of the Members at
a common venue.
- In compliance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with the MCA Circulars and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company is being conducted through VC/OAVM
(hereinafter referred to as "e-AGM"). In accordance with the Secretarial Standard-2 on General Meeting issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) read with Guidance/Clarification note dated April 15, 2020 issued by ICSI, the proceedings of the AGM shall be deemed to be conducted at the Registered Office of the Company which shall be the deemed venue of the e-AGM.
- Generally, a member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote on a poll instead of himself and the proxy need not be a member of the Company. Since this AGM is being held through VC / OAVM pursuant to the MCA Circulars, physical attendance of Members has been dispensed with. Accordingly, the facility for appointment of proxies by the Members will not be available for the AGM and hence, the Proxy Form, Attendance Slip and Route Map are not annexed hereto.
b) To all Members in respect of shares held in
physical form as of the close of business hours on
August 16, 2023.
9.
Pursuant to the amendments as per the Income Tax Act,
1961 ("the IT Act") by the Finance Act, 2020, dividend
income is taxable in the hands of the shareholders from
April 1, 2020 and the Company is required to deduct tax
at source ("TDS") from dividend paid to the Members at
prescribed rates in the IT Act. To enable the Company
to comply with the TDS requirements, Members are
requested to complete and/or update their Residential
Status, Income Tax PAN, Category as per the IT Act with
their Depository Participants or in case shares are held
in physical form, with the Company's Registrar & Share
Transfer Agent. For details, Members may refer to the
"Communication on TDS on Dividend" appended to this
Notice of 41st AGM.
10.
a) The amount of dividend remaining unpaid or
unclaimed for a period of 7 (seven) years from the
due date is required to be transferred to the Investor
Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPF
Authority), constituted by the Central Government.
The Company, accordingly, has transferred the unpaid
and unclaimed dividend amount pertaining to financial
year 2015-16 (January 2015 - March 2016) to the
IEPF Authority within the stipulated time period.
Members who have not encashed their dividend
warrants pertaining to the financial year 2016-17
(April 2016 - March 2017) and onwards are advised
to write to the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent of the
Company immediately for claiming dividends declared
by the Company.
b) As at March 31, 2023, the Company has transferred
22,73,874 equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each
(0.83% of total share capital) on which dividend
remained unclaimed or unpaid for a period of seven
consecutive years or more, belonging to 3,060
shareholders, to the IEPF Authority within the specified
time pursuant to the provisions of Sections 124 and
INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2022-23
04
NOTICE
125 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, as amended ("the Rules"). The said requirement of transfer of shares, does not apply to shares in respect of which there is a specific order of Court, Tribunal or Statutory Authority, restraining any transfer of the shares.
Any person whose share(s)/unpaid dividend has been transferred to the IEPF Authority may claim the share(s)/ dividend from the IEPF Authority pursuant to the said Act and the Rules by submitting an online application in Form IEPF-5 available on the website www.iepf.gov. in. Simultaneously, claimant shall be required to submit a copy of Form IEPF-5 submitted with IEPF Authority duly signed and accompanied by all requisite documents to the Company at its registered office address at 3rd floor, Select Citywalk, A-3 District Centre, Saket, New Delhi- 110017, in an envelope marked as "Claim for refund from IEPF Authority" for verification. Shareholders are requested to go through the provisions of said Act and the Rules and also the information provided on the website www.iepf.gov.in. Shareholders may also write to the Company or its Registrar & Share Transfer Agent for any further information/clarification in this regard.
11. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has mandated furnishing of PAN, specimen signature, KYC details (i.e., Postal Address with Pin Code, email address, mobile number, bank account details) and nomination details by holders of physical securities.
In this regard, the Company had sent a communication dated February 4, 2022 to all its members holding shares in physical form (weblinkhttps://www.eicher.in/content/dam/eicher-motors/Intimation-to-Shareholders-holding-Shares-in-Physical-Mode.pdf). Further, in terms of SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD-PoD-1/P/ CIR/2023/37 dated March 16, 2023, the Company had sent a communication dated May 31, 2023 to all its members holding shares in physical form to provide the aforesaid details (weblinkhttps://www.eicher.in/content/dam/eicher-motors/investor/notifications/company-update/Intimation-to-Shareholders-holding-Shares%20in-Physical-Mode.pdf). Members may note that on and after October 1, 2023, in case any of the above cited documents/ details is not provided/ updated by the shareholder, Registrar & Share Transfer Agent shall freeze such Folio of the shareholder. Relevant details and forms prescribed by SEBI in this regard are available on the website of the Company also at https://www.eicher.in/investor-service-request. Upon freezing of folios, any service requests or complaints received from the member will not be processed by Registrar & Share Transfer Agent till the aforesaid details/ documents
are provided to Registrar & Share Transfer Agent i.e. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd. at C-101, 247 Park, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai-400083 or uploaded at portal of Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd., Registrar & Share Transfer
Agent of the Company at https://web.linkintime.
co.in/KYC/index.html. Members holding shares in electronic form are requested to submit the PAN, KYC details to their Depository Participants with whom they are maintaining their demat accounts.
- To prevent fraudulent transactions, members are advised to exercise due diligence and notify the Company of any change in address of any member as soon as possible.
Members who are holding shares in physical forms are requested to notify changes in their respective address/ Bank Mandate/National Electronic Clearing Service (NECS) details, if any, to Company's Registrar & Share Transfer Agent in the manner prescribed in para 11 above. Beneficial owners holding shares in electronic form are requested to intimate change in address/ Bank Mandate/ National Electronic Clearing Service (NECS) details, if any, to their respective Depository Participants (DP).
- Pursuant to the provisions of Section 72 of the Companies Act 2013, a member(s) holding shares in physical form may nominate, in the prescribed Form
SH-13, a person to whom all the rights in the shares shall vest in the event of death of the sole holder or all the joint holders. Member(s) holding shares in physical form may write to the Company/ Registrar & Share Transfer
Agent for this facility in the manner prescribed under para 11 above. Member(s) holding shares in demat form may contact their respective Depository Participant for availing this facility.
- As per Regulation 40 of SEBI Listing Regulations, as amended, securities of listed companies can be transferred only in dematerialized form with effect from, April 1, 2019. Further, SEBI vide its circular no. SEBI/HO/ MIRSD/RTAMB/CIR/P/2020/236 dated December 2, 2020 had fixed March 31, 2021 as the cut-off date for re-lodgement of transfer deeds which were lodged earlier and returned. The shares after executing transfer shall be issued only in demat mode. In addition, SEBI has vide its circular no. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/ CIR/2022/8 dated January 25, 2022 has mandated to issue the securities in dematerialized form only while processing the service request received in the nature of
(i) Issue of duplicate securities certificate, (ii) Claim from Unclaimed Suspense Account, (iii) Renewal / Exchange of securities certificate, (iv) Endorsement, (v) Sub-division / Splitting of securities certificate, (vi) Consolidation of securities certificates/folios, (vii) Transmission and (viii) Transposition. In light of this, members holding shares in physical form are requested to consider converting their holdings to dematerialized form. Members can contact the Company or its Registrar & Share Transfer Agent i.e. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd., for any clarifications required in this regard.
- Members holding shares in physical form, in identical order of names, in more than one folio are requested to send to the Company or its Registrar & Share Transfer
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
05
Agent the details of such folios together with the share certificates for consolidating their holdings in one folio.
- SEBI vide its circular no. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_ RTAMB/P/CIR/2022/76 dated May 30, 2022, has formulated Standard Operating Procedures for dispute resolution under the Stock Exchange arbitration mechanism for disputes between the Company/ Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents and Company's Shareholder(s)/Investor(s). The Shareholders may initiate Arbitration Mechanism, post exhausting all actions for resolution of complaints including through
SCORES Portal, by filing the Arbitration reference with the Stock Exchange where the initial complaint has been addressed. Further details are available on the website of the Company under "Investors" Section.
- The Register of Directors & Key Managerial Personnel and their shareholding, maintained under Section 170 of the Companies Act, 2013, Register of Contracts or Arrangements in which Directors are interested under Section 189 and any other document referred in the notice of this Annual General Meeting will be made available for inspection by members of the Company, up to the date of the Annual General Meeting, basis email request received oninvestors@eichermotors. com. Certificate(s) from the Secretarial Auditors of the Company certifying that Employee Stock Option Plan, 2006 and Restricted Stock Units Plan, 2019 are being implemented in accordance with the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations,
2021 will be available for inspection on the website of the Company under "Investors" Section on the date of Annual General Meeting.
ELECTRONIC DISPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT AND PROCESS FOR REGISTRATION OF EMAIL ID FOR OBTAINING COPY OF ANNUAL REPORT:
- In compliance with the aforesaid MCA circulars and SEBI circulars dated May 12, 2020 read with circular dated January 15, 2021, May 13, 2022 and January 5, 2023, Notice of the e-AGM along with the Annual Report for the financial year ended on March 31, 2023, are being sent only through electronic mode to members whose e-mail address is registered with the Company or with the Depository Participant(s). The aforesaid Notice and Annual Report has been uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. www.eichermotors.com, the same can also be accessed from the websites of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited at www.bseindia. com and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.nseindia.com and are also available on the website of NSDL (agency providing the remote e-Voting facility) at www.evoting.nsdl.com. The hard copy of the Annual Report will be dispatched to those members who ask for the same.
PROCEDURE TO RAISE QUESTIONS /
SEEK CLARIFICATIONS WITH RESPECT
TO ANNUAL REPORT:
- As the AGM is being conducted through VC, for the smooth conduct of proceedings of the e-AGM, members are encouraged to express their views/send their queries related to Annual Report or any other matter concerning the Company in advance on the email id AGM2023@eichermotors.com, from their registered email address, mentioning their name, folio number/DP ID-Client ID, as applicable, mobile number, copy of PAN card. Questions that will be received by the Company by Wednesday, August 16, 2023 upto 5.00 p.m. IST shall only be considered and responded during the e-AGM.
- Members who would like to express their views or ask questions during the e-AGM may register themselves as a speaker by sending a request in advance on the email id AGM2023@eichermotors.com, from their registered email address mentioning their name, folio number/DP ID-Client ID, as applicable, mobile number, copy of PAN card by Wednesday, August 16, 2023 upto 5.00 p.m. IST. Please note that only those shareholders who have registered themselves as a speaker in advance will only be allowed to express their views/ask questions during the meeting.
- The Company reserves the right to restrict the number of questions/queries/clarifications to be addressed at the e-AGM and restrict the number of speakers, as appropriate, for smooth conduct of the e-AGM.
PROCEDURE FOR JOINING THE E-AGM THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING:
- Members will be provided with a facility to attend the e-AGM through the NSDL e-Voting system. Members may access by following the steps mentioned below for Access to NSDLe-Votingsystem.
After successful login, members can access the link placed under "Join General meeting" menu against
Company name to attend e-AGM. The link will be available in Member login where the EVEN-124674 of the Company will be displayed. Please note that the members who do not have the User ID and Password for e-Voting or have forgotten the User ID and Password may retrieve the same by following the remote e-Voting instructions mentioned in this notice.
- Members are encouraged to join the Meeting through laptops/desktops for better experience. Further, members will be required to allow Camera and use Internet with a good speed for better experience.
- Please note that participants connecting from mobile devices or tablets or through laptops/desktops connecting via mobile hotspot may experience audio/
INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2022-23
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2023 11:02:09 UTC.